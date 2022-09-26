U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

Worldwide Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Industry to 2028 - Featuring GEA, Korsch, Siemens and Corning Life Sciences Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report on the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2022 to 2028. The report predicts the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market to grow with a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period from 2022-2028. The study on pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2022 to 2028.

The report on pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market over the period of 2022 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Increasing demand for medicines is expected to propel market growth.

  • The growing prevalence of diseases will drive market growth.

2) Restraints

  • The high cost of implementation of technology will hamper the growth of the market.

3) Opportunities

  • Increasing opportunities in the untapped emerging economies will enhance the growth of the market.

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-User
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market

4. Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by Product
5.1. Integrated Continuous Systems
5.2. Semi Continuous Systems

6. Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by Application
6.1. Final Drug Product Manufacturing
6.2. API Manufacturing

7. Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by End-User
7.1. Pharmaceutical Companies
7.2. Contract Manufacturing Organization

8. Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by Region 2022-2028
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by Product
8.1.2. North America Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by Application
8.1.3. North America Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by End-User
8.1.4. North America Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by Product
8.2.2. Europe Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by Application
8.2.3. Europe Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by End-User
8.2.4. Europe Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by Product
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by Application
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by End-User
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by Product
8.4.2. RoW Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by Application
8.4.3. RoW Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by End-User
8.4.4. RoW Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. Johnson & Johnson's
9.2.2. GEA
9.2.3. Korsch AG
9.2.4. Siemens AG
9.2.5. Corning Life Sciences
9.2.6. Continuous Pharmaceutical
9.2.7. Scott Equipment Company
9.2.8. S K Biotek Ltd
9.2.9. Chemtrix
9.2.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3m76ek

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-pharmaceutical-continuous-manufacturing-industry-to-2028---featuring-gea-korsch-siemens-and-corning-life-sciences-among-others-301632987.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

