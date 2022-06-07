U.S. markets open in 54 minutes

The Worldwide Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Industry is Expected to Reach $29.6 Billion by 2027

Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical contract packaging market size reached US$ 18.44 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 29.62 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.07% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Drugs need to be packed safely after production to offer optimum pharmacological effects to patients. As a result, pharmaceutical companies worldwide resort to outsourcing of secondary operations, which include labeling and packaging of drugs, to contract firms. These firms also provide secondary services, such as assembling and secondary packaging of vials, auto-injectors, and prefilled syringes. As pharmaceutical contract packaging is relatively flexible, profitable, and helps keep up with the dynamic market scenario, its demand is escalating worldwide

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Trends:

The lack of expertise, budget constraints, and in-house packaging capabilities are major issues encountered by small pharmaceutical companies in the industry. As a result, there is a rise in the demand for pharmaceutical contract packaging services across the globe. Pharmaceutical contract packaging vendors can undertake several types of packaging projects and easily sort issues arising from complex packaging requirements. These vendors are also investing in research and development activities to enhance the quality of their offerings.

In addition, contract packaging service providers are making considerable attempts to offer highly sophisticated packaging facilities and meet the expectations of their clients. Apart from this, the implementation of stringent rules and regulations by the governing authorities of numerous countries regarding the packaging of drugs acts as another growth-inducing factor of the market. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of smart packaging solutions, such as smart labels, is projected to strengthen the growth of the market

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global pharmaceutical contract packaging market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on industry, type and packaging

Breakup by Industry:

  • Small Molecule

  • Biopharmaceutical

  • Vaccine

Breakup by Type:

  • Sterile

  • Non-Sterile

Sterile pharmaceutical contract packaging holds the largest market share on account of the stringent standards set by hospital authorities worldwide to prevent the transmission of different diseases

Breakup by Packaging:

  • Plastic Bottles

  • Caps and Closures

  • Blister Packs

  • Prefilled Syringes

  • Parenteral Vials and Ampoules

  • Others

Plastic bottles dominate the market as they are lightweight, convenient, re-sealable and safe from shattering, unlike glass bottles

Breakup by Region:

  • United States

  • Europe

  • China

  • India

  • Others

At present, the United States enjoys the leading position in the market due to the quality service offerings in the country

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging market?

  • What are the type of packaging in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

  • What are the key industries in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

  • What are the key product type in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging?

  • What is the structure of the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

  • What are the profit margins in the global pharmaceuticals contract packaging industry?

  • What are the key requirements for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What are the various unit operations involved in a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What is the total size of land required for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What are the machinery requirements for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What are the raw material requirements for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What are the packaging requirements for pharmaceuticals contract packaging?

  • What are the transportation requirements for pharmaceuticals contract packaging?

  • What are the utility requirements for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What are the manpower requirements for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What are the capital costs for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What are the operating costs for setting up a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What will be the income and expenditures for a pharmaceuticals contract packaging plant?

  • What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Analysis
5.4.1 Key Price Indicators
5.4.2 Price Structure
5.4.3 Price Trends
5.5 Market Breakup by Industry
5.6 Market Breakup by Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Packaging
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
5.10 SWOT Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Strengths
5.10.3 Weaknesses
5.10.4 Opportunities
5.10.5 Threats
5.11 Value Chain Analysis
5.11.1 Raw Material Procurement
5.11.2 Manufacturing
5.11.3 Marketing
5.11.4 Distribution
5.11.5 Exports
5.11.6 End-Use
5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.12.1 Overview
5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.12.4 Degree of Competition
5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.13 Regulations in Generic Industry
5.14 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

6 Market Breakup by Industry
6.1 Small Molecule
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Biopharmaceutical
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Vaccine
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Type
7.1 Sterile
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Non-Sterile
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Packaging
8.1 Plastic Bottles
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Caps and Closures
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Blister Packs
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Prefilled Syringes
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Parenteral Vials and Ampoules
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 United States
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Europe
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 China
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 India
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Market Structure
10.2 Key Players

11 Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Detailed Process Flow
11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
12.3 Plant Layout
12.4 Plant Machinery
12.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
12.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
12.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
12.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
12.9 Other Capital Investments

13 Loans and Financial Assistance

14 Project Economics
14.1 Capital Cost of the Project
14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
14.4 Taxation and Depreciation
14.5 Income Projections
14.6 Expenditure Projections
14.7 Financial Analysis
14.8 Profit Analysis

15 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8rsarx

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


