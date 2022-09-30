U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

The Worldwide Pharmaceutical Glycerin Based Products Industry is Expected to Reach $61.6 Billion by 2030

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmaceutical Glycerin Based Products Market By Drug Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Pharmaceutical Glycerin Based Products Market size was valued at $34.6 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $61.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Pharmaceutical glycerin is an organic compound known as glycerol and glycerin and is majorly used as an excipient in the pharmaceutical industry. Glycerin exhibits various benefits in medical and pharmaceutical preparations, such as improving smoothness, lubrication, and humectant. It is most commonly utilized in the formulation of suppositories, cough syrups, elixirs, and expectorants.

As an individual prescription product, glycerin has been used as a hyperosmotic, osmotic diuretic, and ophthalmic agent. It may be used as an eye drop in the treatment of glaucoma to reduce intraocular pressure, as a solution or suppository for short-term treatment of constipation, to evacuate the bowel prior to colonoscopy, and in some ocular surgeries. It may be given intravenously to reduce pressure inside the brain and used externally on the skin as a moisturizer. Glycerin has many other uses in the agricultural, food, and pharmaceutical industries.

An increase in the adoption of pharmaceutical glycerin products is due to an increase in the use of glycerin in various products. As glycerin is used as excipients in pharmaceutical products, the demand for these products globally is expected to drive the pharmaceuticals glycerin-based products market.

Furthermore, an increase in the use of glycerin as a substitute for alcohol in herbal and botanical tincture preparation is anticipated to drive the market. In addition, the increase in the adoption of glycerin in the pharmaceutical industry owing to its low cost and various medical benefits, such as moisturizers in skin burns & minor skin irritations are the key factors that drive the growth of the market in the upcoming year.

The pharmaceutical glycerin-based product market is segmented on the basis of drug type and region. On the basis of drug type, the market is divided into dermatological, ophthalmic, cough remedies glycerin rectal, and angina. On the basis of region, the pharmaceutical glycerin-based product market is divided across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global pharmaceutical glycerin-based product market include Johnson & Johnson, Abbott, AbbVie Inc. Bausch Health Companies Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Companies, The Dow Chemical Company, Dupont, Emery Oleochemicals, Croda International Plc, and Lonza.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the pharmaceutical glycerin-based products market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing pharmaceutical glycerin-based products market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the pharmaceutical glycerin-based products market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global pharmaceutical glycerin based products market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: PHARMACEUTICAL GLYCERIN BASED PRODUCTS MARKET, BY DRUG TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Dermatological
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Opthalmic
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 Cough Remidies
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country
4.5 Glycerine Rectal
4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.5.3 Market analysis by country
4.6 Angina
4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: PHARMACEUTICAL GLYCERIN BASED PRODUCTS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 6: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Top winning strategies
6.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
6.4. Competitive Dashboard
6.5. Competitive Heatmap
6.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES
7.1 Johnson and Johnson
7.1.1 Company overview
7.1.2 Company snapshot
7.1.3 Operating business segments
7.1.4 Product portfolio
7.1.5 Business performance
7.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
7.2 Abbott Laboratories
7.2.1 Company overview
7.2.2 Company snapshot
7.2.3 Operating business segments
7.2.4 Product portfolio
7.2.5 Business performance
7.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
7.3 AbbVie Inc
7.3.1 Company overview
7.3.2 Company snapshot
7.3.3 Operating business segments
7.3.4 Product portfolio
7.3.5 Business performance
7.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
7.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.
7.4.1 Company overview
7.4.2 Company snapshot
7.4.3 Operating business segments
7.4.4 Product portfolio
7.4.5 Business performance
7.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
7.5 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company
7.5.1 Company overview
7.5.2 Company snapshot
7.5.3 Operating business segments
7.5.4 Product portfolio
7.5.5 Business performance
7.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
7.6 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd
7.6.1 Company overview
7.6.2 Company snapshot
7.6.3 Operating business segments
7.6.4 Product portfolio
7.6.5 Business performance
7.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
7.7 The Dow Chemical Company
7.7.1 Company overview
7.7.2 Company snapshot
7.7.3 Operating business segments
7.7.4 Product portfolio
7.7.5 Business performance
7.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
7.8 dupoint
7.8.1 Company overview
7.8.2 Company snapshot
7.8.3 Operating business segments
7.8.4 Product portfolio
7.8.5 Business performance
7.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
7.9 Emery Oleochemicals
7.9.1 Company overview
7.9.2 Company snapshot
7.9.3 Operating business segments
7.9.4 Product portfolio
7.9.5 Business performance
7.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
7.10 Croda International plc
7.10.1 Company overview
7.10.2 Company snapshot
7.10.3 Operating business segments
7.10.4 Product portfolio
7.10.5 Business performance
7.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments
7.11 Capsugel
7.11.1 Company overview
7.11.2 Company snapshot
7.11.3 Operating business segments
7.11.4 Product portfolio
7.11.5 Business performance
7.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/faut92

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-pharmaceutical-glycerin-based-products-industry-is-expected-to-reach-61-6-billion-by-2030--301637839.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

