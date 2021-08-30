U.S. markets open in 4 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.00
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,415.00
    +12.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,446.75
    +20.25 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.40
    +5.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.00
    -0.74 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.30
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.69
    -2.15 (-11.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8400
    +0.0300 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,994.02
    -522.50 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,206.23
    +38.33 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Worldwide Pharmaceutical Intermediates Industry to 2028 - Rising Prevalence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type; Applications; Distribution Channel, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmaceutical intermediates market is expected to reach US$ 37,290.33 million in 2028 from US$ 27,356.70 million in 2020. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.95% during 2020-2028. Countries in Asia Pacific are emerging as attractive outsourcing locations for pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals industries. Low manufacturing and operating costs in China and India are key factors driving the pharmaceutical manufacturing business in the region. Recent growth in the pharmaceutical industry in both these countries indicate a positive outlook for the pharmaceutical intermediates market. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry of the Government of India, the value of the pharmaceutical industry in India is expected to reach US$ 100 billion by 2025. Moreover, pharmaceuticals export from India was worth US$ 16.3 billion in 2020; these exports include drug formulations, bulk drugs, intermediates, biologicals, and herbal products.

Flourishing domestic pharmaceutical market in APAC and increasing number of pipeline drugs are further opening new avenues for the contract manufacturers as well as generic drug manufacturing in the region. As per IBEF, India's domestic pharmaceutical market business revenue reached US$ 20.03 billion (INR 1.4 lakh crore) in 2019, with a year-on-year (y-o-y) increase of 9.8% from US$ 18.12 billion (INR 129,015 crore) in 2018. Additionally, to meet the growing demand, many contract-based organizations are expanding their manufacturing capabilities, further boosting the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2020, STA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of WuXi AppTec, opened a new large-scale oligonucleotide API manufacturing facility in China. Thus, the emerging markets hold high potential and huge revenue generation opportunities for the pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing companies.

The pharmaceutical intermediates market, by type, is segmented into GMP, and non GMP. The GMP segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, whereas the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% in the market during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the pharmaceutical intermediates market is segmented antibiotics, antipyretic analgesics, vitamins, and others. The antibiotics segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, also, this segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% in the market during the forecast period.

The pharmaceutical intermediates market, by distribution channel, is segmented into distributor, and direct sales. The direct sales segment held the largest share of the market in 2020, and distributor segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 4.2% in the market during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the pharmaceutical intermediates market.

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global pharmaceutical intermediates market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

  • Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market- Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market- Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis
4.2.3 APAC PEST Analysis
4.2.4 MEA PEST Analysis
4.2.5 SCAM PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Infectious Diseases
5.1.2 Escalating R&D Investments by Pharmaceutical Companies
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Cost of Manufacturing
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Emerging Markets
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of AI-based Tools for Drug Discovery
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market- Global Analysis
6.1 Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Revenue Share, by Type (2020 and 2028)
7.3 GMP
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 GMP: Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Non GMP
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Non GMP: Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Analysis - By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Revenue Share, by Application (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Antibiotics
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Antibiotics: Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Antipyretic Analgesics
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Antipyretic Analgesics: Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Vitamins
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Vitamins: Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Other
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Other: Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market- By Distribution Channel
9.1 Overview
9.2 Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market, by Distribution Channel, 2020 and 2028 (%)
9.3 Distributor
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Distributor: Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
9.4 Direct Sales
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Direct Sales: Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10. Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market - Geographical Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market
11.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment Of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market- Industry Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
12.3 Organic Developments
12.3.1 Overview
12.4 Inorganic Developments
12.4.1 Overview

13. Company Profiles
13.1 Pfizer Inc.
13.1.1 Key Facts
13.1.2 Business Description
13.1.3 Products and Services
13.1.4 Financial Overview
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Developments
13.2 Sanofi
13.2.1 Key Facts
13.2.2 Business Description
13.2.3 Products and Services
13.2.4 Financial Overview
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Developments
13.3 BASF SE
13.3.1 Key Facts
13.3.2 Business Description
13.3.3 Products and Services
13.3.4 Financial Overview
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Developments
13.4 Lianhe Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.
13.4.1 Key Facts
13.4.2 Business Description
13.4.3 Products and Services
13.4.4 Financial Overview
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Developments
13.5 Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd
13.5.1 Key Facts
13.5.2 Business Description
13.5.3 Products and Services
13.5.4 Financial Overview
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Developments
13.6 Codexis
13.6.1 Key Facts
13.6.2 Business Description
13.6.3 Products and Services
13.6.4 Financial Overview
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Developments
13.7 Midas Pharma GmbH
13.7.1 Key Facts
13.7.2 Business Description
13.7.3 Products and Services
13.7.4 Financial Overview
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Developments
13.8 chiracon GmbH
13.8.1 Key Facts
13.8.2 Business Description
13.8.3 Products and Services
13.8.4 Financial Overview
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Developments
13.9 Dextra Laboratories Limited
13.9.1 Key Facts
13.9.2 Business Description
13.9.3 Products and Services
13.9.4 Financial Overview
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Developments
13.10 Vertellus Holdings LLC
13.10.1 Key Facts
13.10.2 Business Description
13.10.3 Products and Services
13.10.4 Financial Overview
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4vall

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

    It’s tempting to just buy into big names, and trust the herd wisdom to bring market returns. And that can work – there’s no doubt that shareholders in companies like Apple or Microsoft are happy with their long-term holdings. But those stocks come with baggage, in the form of high share prices. Investors seeking an easier point of entry need to look elsewhere. Smaller cap companies bring other advantages, too, besides lower initial buy-in costs. Simple mathematics dictates that a smaller company

  • Are These 2 Chinese Tech Giants Worth the Risk?

    Thanks to the unpredictable influence of politics in China, fear has crept into the minds of investors holding and/or considering stocks of many Chinese companies. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are two of China's most powerful technology companies, but these recent fears have sparked stock price declines of about 40% for each since mid-February. The general notion among investors is that there is often a buying opportunity when quality companies drop in price.

  • Five potential bubbles that may be about to burst

    If you own your home, you may have noticed that the roof above your head has been growing more valuable at a startling rate.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Rally to Start Week as Investors Eye Bottom

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares climbed on Monday after recording their best weekly advance since January as bargain hunters continued to load up on the beaten-down sector.The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied 1.1%, led by live streaming giant Kuaishou Technology and Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. Food delivery company Meituan erased earlier losses and rose 1.5% ahead of its results, which showed second-quarter revenue beating estimates while losses continued.The rally came despi

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Shows Broad Strength, Affirm Surges On Amazon Deal; Shopify, Palantir Near Buys

    After last week's strong rally, Snap, Shopify and Palantir are near buy points. Affirm skyrocketed on an Amazon deal.

  • Palantir's Latest Move Is a Head-Scratcher

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) CEO Alex Karp is certainly an unconventional executive. To date, Karp's eccentricities have worked well for Palantir. Palantir's second-quarter earnings were well-received by Wall Street.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Tech Stocks to Buy Now

    Fund manager Cathie Wood -- the founder and CEO of Ark Invest -- has become a source of inspiration for many young investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to write about Cathie Wood tech stocks. Keep reading to see why Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Square (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) made the list.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Mobius Says Hold 10% in Gold as Currencies Will Be Devalued

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran investor Mark Mobius said investors should have 10% of a portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued following the unprecedented stimulus rolled out to fight the coronavirus pandemic. At this stage, “10% should be put into physical gold,” said Mobius, who set up Mobius Capital Partners after more than three decades at Franklin Templeton Investments. “Currency devaluation globally is going to be quite significant next year given the incredible amount of money supply th

  • The Stock Market Got the Green Light From Powell. Why It Keeps Hitting Record Highs.

    Speaking at the Jackson Hole, Wyo., conference, he said the central bank would probably start winding down its bond purchases by the end of the year, but that rate hikes wouldn’t be in the offing long time.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Picking growth stocks for the ultra-long term can be even more challenging, as companies in the category typically have valuations with strong future performance already baked in. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) as stocks that are likely to deliver excellent returns for patient investors. Keith Noonan (Airbnb):  Growth-focused companies often start out delivering innovative new products and solutions that can help them achieve market dominance.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Might Be Getting Ready to Run. 5 That Are Worth a Look.

    The S&P 600, an index of small-cap stocks, rose 2.9% Friday, more than triple the percentage-point gain on the large cap The leap came after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reassured markets that the bank is in no rush to raise interest rates. The average one-year forward earnings multiple for stocks in the S&P 600 is about 0.75 times that of the average for the S&P 500, according to The Leuthold Group. Usually, when small-cap profit forecasts are growing faster than those for large-caps, the small stocks outperform, Leuthold’s data show.

  • Peloton Treadmills Are Back, but Has the Stock Lost Its Step?

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) continues to stumble after recalling all of its high-end connected treadmills in May following the death of a child and numerous injuries. Although it will reintroduce the treadmills at the end of this month, the damage to its reputation, the lost opportunities, and the end of the pandemic boom may be too much for Peloton to regain its footing and resume its previous growth trajectory.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next 20 Years

    The last two decades have been great for this trio, but you'll be even more impressed with what they do in the next two.

  • How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire

    Fidelity Investments reported that the number of 401(k) millionaires—investors with 401(k) account balances of $1 million or more—reached 233,000 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, a 16% increase from the third quarter's count of 200,000 and up over 1000% from 2009's count of 21,000. Target-date funds are often offered as a default option by plan sponsors when employees don't make an investment choice on their own.

  • China tightens scrutiny on $9.3 trillion fund industry

    China's top securities regulator pledged on Monday to crack down on mismanaged private funds and weed out fake ones, as the government becomes more assertive in dealing with an industry worth 60 trillion yuan ($9.28 trillion). China has been seeking to channel more household savings into the capital markets to fund innovation and aid its economic recovery, while reducing the economy's reliance on bank lending. Fund managers should align their interests more closely with investors, and refrain from hyping their products, Yi Huiman, chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission said.

  • 3 Food and Beverage Companies for Dividend Stock Fans

    Investing in the stock market is a fantastic way to build long-term wealth. While the broader S&P 500 has returned close to 10% annually over time, there are certain individual stocks that provide even more benefit to shareholders in the form of steady and growing dividends. In addition to the potential for stock price appreciation, Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) are three popular food and beverage stocks that dividend fans should seriously consider.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Just Crushed Earnings

    Intuit and Bill.com are heavily exposed to the small business world. That makes investing in them a great way to bet on the U.S. economic recovery.