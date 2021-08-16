U.S. markets close in 1 hour 28 minutes

Worldwide Pharmacies and Drug Stores Industry to 2030 - Featuring Walgreens Boots, CVS Health and MedPlus Among Others

·9 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacies and Drug Stores Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report covers this critical market and the impact on it from the COVID-19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for digital publishing as a consequence of the secondary effects of COVID-19. pharmacies and drug stores

The global pharmacies and drug stores market is expected to grow from $971.51 billion in 2020 to $1038.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $1299.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

  • Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the pharmacies and drug stores? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Pharmacies and Drug Stores market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pharmacies and drug stores market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

  • The pharmacies and drug stores market section of the report gives context. It compares the pharmacies and drug stores market with other segments of the pharmacies and drug stores market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, pharmacies and drug stores indicators comparison.

Major players in the Pharmacies and Drug Stores market are Walgreens Boots (WBA), CVS Health (CVS), Rite Aid (RAD), MedPlus, Rexall, Shoppers Drug Mart, Grupo Casa Saba, China Nepstar, AS Watson and Matsumotokiyoshi.

The Pharmacies and Drug Stores market consist of establishments involved in sales of prescription and over-the-counter medications, health and beauty items, toiletries and consumable goods directly to consumers. Industry companies may also provide basic health and photo processing services. The pharmacies and Drug stores consist of establishments that are concerned with branded prescription drugs, generic drugs, non-prescription medicines, and personal health supplies, groceries and food items, vitamins, minerals, and dietary supplements, cosmetics and other.

The growing aging population and increasing health consciousness among the global populace are likely to drive the pharmacies and drug stores market. The geriatric population is more vulnerable to acquire a number of diseases that increase the dependence on the pharmacies and drug stores indirectly affecting the market. According to the Global Health and Aging report, the number of people aged 65 or older is projected to grow from an estimated 524 million in 2010 to nearly 1.5 billion in 2050, with most of the increase in developing countries. There are certain health conditions that are expected to be a challenge to our health care system with the increasing aging population. These conditions include cancer, dementia, and an increase in the number of falls, obesity, and diabetes. Due to the increasing aging population, the number of cases is expected to increase, thus providing a growing customer base for pharmacies and drug stores.

Rapidly increasing cost pressures from regulatory agencies and payers will restrain the pharmacies and drug stores market. Government budgetary pressures are leading to lower pharmacy compensation for most countries with public health care. The consolidation of pharmacy benefit management firms in the U.S. has worked similarly, driving lower costs and margins and shifting prescription volumes to delivery of direct or mail order. Governments would be the largest health-care payer in virtually every country. This, in turn, creates increased pressure on taxpayers and government spending, with consequent pharmaceutical effects. These factors are expected to have a negative impact on the pharmacies and drug stores market as increasing cost pressures from regulatory agencies and affecting the market's growth.

The pharmacies and drug stores market covered in this report are segmented by drug type: prescription drugs, OTC drugs by type: community pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, clinical pharmacy, industrial pharmacy, compounding pharmacy, consulting pharmacy, ambulatory care pharmacy, regulatory pharmacy, home care pharmacy.

Working long hours and drive-through locations are the major factors to increase the Pharmacies and Drugstores market growth. As competition has increased from mass merchandisers and supermarkets, as well as from direct mail prescription services, drug stores have been adding value in the form of 24-hour operations and drive-through pharmacies. The US Pharmacy Study measures customer satisfaction with their pharmacy experience across major chain drug stores, mass merchandisers, supermarkets, and mail-order pharmacies. The study shows that retail pharmacy businesses continue to shine when it comes to engaging patient-centric services that drive satisfaction. These convenience factors anticipate the growth of pharmacies and the drugstore market.

On November 28, 2018, CVS Health completed acquisition of Aetna. By combining Aetna's health care benefits expertise with its retail pharmacies, clinics, and integrated pharmacy capabilities, CVS Health is looking to improve the health care delivery experience for consumers by expanding offerings at Minute Clinics, offering preventative health screenings and delivering other services.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market Characteristics

3. Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market Trends and Strategies

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Pharmacies and Drug Stores

5. Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Pharmacies and Drug Stores Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers of the Market
5.1.2. Restraints on the Market
5.2. Global Pharmacies and Drug Stores Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers of the Market
5.2.2. Restraints on the Market

6. Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market Segmentation

7. Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

9. China Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

10. India Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

11. Japan Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

12. Australia Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

13. Indonesia Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

14. South Korea Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

15. Western Europe Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

16. UK Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

17. Germany Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

18. France Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

19. Eastern Europe Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

20. Russia Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

21. North America Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

22. USA Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

23. South America Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

24. Brazil Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

25. Middle East Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

26. Africa Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

27. Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
27.1. Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market Competitive Landscape
27.2. Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market Company Profiles
27.2.1. Walgreens Boots (WBA)
27.2.1.1. Overview
27.2.1.2. Products and Services
27.2.1.3. Strategy
27.2.1.4. Financial Performance
27.2.2. CVS Health (CVS)
27.2.2.1. Overview
27.2.2.2. Products and Services
27.2.2.3. Strategy
27.2.2.4. Financial Performance
27.2.3. Rite Aid (RAD)
27.2.3.1. Overview
27.2.3.2. Products and Services
27.2.3.3. Strategy
27.2.3.4. Financial Performance
27.2.4. MedPlus
27.2.4.1. Overview
27.2.4.2. Products and Services
27.2.4.3. Strategy
27.2.4.4. Financial Performance
27.2.5. Rexall
27.2.5.1. Overview
27.2.5.2. Products and Services
27.2.5.3. Strategy
27.2.5.4. Financial Performance

29. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market

29. Pharmacies and Drug Stores Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iduwt6

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-pharmacies-and-drug-stores-industry-to-2030---featuring-walgreens-boots-cvs-health-and-medplus-among-others-301355943.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

