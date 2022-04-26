Worldwide Phosphate and Compound Fertilizer Industry to 2027 - by Type, Application and Region

Company Logo

Dublin, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Phosphate and Compound Fertilizer Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global phosphate and compound fertilizer market is anticipated to grow at a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. Compound fertilizer is typically made on a regional scale to fulfil the needs of local crops. To achieve these requirements, a wide range of chemical and physical qualities can be modified. For instance, some towns have restricted the addition of Phosphate to compound fertilizers sold for turf and decorative reasons in order to reduce Phosphate in urban storm water runoff. The growing demand for fertilizers to safeguard from insects is a key factor driving the global phosphate and compound fertilizer market.



The global phosphate and compound fertilizer market is segmented based on type and application. Based on type, the phosphate and compound fertilizer market is segmented into low concentration phosphate fertilizer, high concentration phosphate fertilizer. Based on application, the phosphate and compound fertilizer market is segmented into vegetables, fruiter, and cereal crop.



Geographically, the global phosphate and compound fertilizer market covers the analysis of four major regions including North America (the US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Rest of the World. Some of the companies operating in the global phosphate and compound fertilizer market include Arkema S.A., EuroChem, PhosAgro, PotashCorp, Solvay S.A. among others.



Market Segmentation

Global Phosphate and compound fertilizer Market Research and Analysis by Type

Global Phosphate and compound fertilizer Market Research and Analysis by Application

The Report Covers

Comprehensive research methodology of the global phosphate and compound fertilizer market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global phosphate and compound fertilizer market.

Insights about market determinants that are stimulating the global phosphate and compound fertilizer market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with the regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Summary

Story continues

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion



3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities



4. Market Segmentation

4.1. Global Phosphate and Compound Fertilizer Market by Product Type

4.1.1. Low Concentration Phosphate Fertilizer

4.1.2. High Concentration Phosphate Fertilizer

4.2. Global Phosphate and Compound Fertilizer Market by Application

4.2.1. Vegetables

4.2.2. Fruits

4.2.3. Cereal Crops



5. Regional Analysis

5.1. North America

5.1.1. United States

5.1.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. UK

5.2.2. Germany

5.2.3. Italy

5.2.4. Spain

5.2.5. France

5.2.6. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. China

5.3.2. India

5.3.3. Japan

5.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Rest of the World



6. Company Profiles

6.1. Agrium Inc.

6.2. CF Industries Holdings Inc.

6.3. Coromandel International Ltd.

6.4. Eurochem Group AG

6.5. Israel Chemicals Ltd.

6.6. PJSC PhosAgro

6.7. Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc.

6.8. S.A OCP

6.9. The Mosaic Co.

6.10. Yara International ASA



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fz1ljq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



