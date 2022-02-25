U.S. markets close in 4 hours 43 minutes

The Worldwide Photo Printing and Merchandise Industry is Expected to Reach $26.3 Billion by 2027

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Photo Printing and Merchandise Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global photo printing and merchandise market reached a value of US$ 19 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 26.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Photo printing and merchandise refer to various personalized gifting and decoration solutions on which photographs are printed. Some of the commonly used products include printed cards, calendars, canvases, keyrings, cushions, mugs, t-shirts, and clocks. They are usually manufactured using the dye-sublimation process, in which the printed dye is infused with the polymer coating of the sublimation paper on the object. This process creates highly vibrant, durable, scratch-resistant, and long-lasting images and results. These products are also used by organizations for product promotions and increasing brand awareness among consumers.

Rapid urbanization across the globe, especially in developing economies, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, widespread utilization of smartphones and tablets to click and process high-resolution images in place of professional cameras is driving the market growth. These portable devices offer enhanced flexibility and customizability to the photo editors and merchandise vendors, thereby enabling them to provide innovative printing and merchandise solutions to the consumers. In line with this, the increasing preference among millennials and enterprises for personalized and corporate gifting has enhanced the demand for photo printing and merchandise. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of lenticular printing for high-definition prints, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. It is widely used for creating 3D prints with an illusion of depth on the merchandise. Other factors, including increasing consumer expenditure capacities, along with the proliferation of social media platforms and e-commerce retail channels, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global photo printing and merchandise market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, printing type, device used and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Prints

  • Wall Arts

  • Cards

  • Photo Gifts

  • Photo Books

  • Calendars

  • Others

Breakup by Printing Type:

  • Digital Printing

  • Film Printing

Breakup by Device Used:

  • Desktop

  • Mobile

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Instant Kiosk

  • Online Stores

  • Retail Stores

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being American Greetings Corporation, Bay Photo Inc. (Circle Graphics Inc.), Card Factory, Cimpress NV, Digitalab Ltd., Eastman Kodak Company, Hallmark Cards Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Shutterfly Inc. and Walgreens Co. (Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.)

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

  • How has the global photo printing and merchandise market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global photo printing and merchandise market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the printing type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the device used?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global photo printing and merchandise market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Photo Printing and Merchandise Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Prints
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Wall Arts
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Cards
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Photo Gifts
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Photo Books
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Calendars
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Printing Type
7.1 Digital Printing
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Film Printing
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Device Used
8.1 Desktop
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Mobile
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Instant Kiosk
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Online Stores
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Retail Stores
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 American Greetings Corporation
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.2 Bay Photo Inc. (Circle Graphics Inc.)
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Card Factory
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.4 Cimpress NV
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4.3 Financials
15.3.5 Digitalab Ltd.
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Eastman Kodak Company
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Hallmark Cards Inc.
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Shutterfly Inc.
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 Walgreens Co. (Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.)
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/79sj2x

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-photo-printing-and-merchandise-industry-is-expected-to-reach-26-3-billion-by-2027--301490482.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

