Worldwide Photoelectric Sensors Industry to 2027 - Featuring Autonics Corp, Balluff and Banner Engineering Among Others

·7 min read

DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Photoelectric Sensors Market (2022-2027) by Type, Range, Structure, Beam Source, Output, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Photoelectric Sensors Market is estimated to be USD 1.99 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.82 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.24%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Photoelectric Sensors Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Autonics Corp, Balluff Inc, Banner Engineering, Bernstein AG, Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG, CNTD Electric Technology Co. Ltd, Eaton Corp, Fargo Controls Inc, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Photoelectric Sensors Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Photoelectric Sensors Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, The analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Photoelectric Sensors Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Extensive Use of Photoelectric Sensors in Different Industries
4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Retroreflective Photoelectric Sensors in Various Applications
4.1.3 Surging Adoption of Industrial Robots Across Several Regions
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 US-China Trade War
4.2.2 Easy Availability of Competent Alternative Sensors
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Photoelectric Sensors for Packaging Applications from Food and Beverages Industry
4.3.2 Ongoing Digitization and Emerging Connected Industries
4.3.3 Prevailing Trend of Miniaturized Sensors
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Unavailability of Raw Materials
4.4.2 High Maintenance Costs of Photoelectric Sensors

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Photoelectric Sensors Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Through-Beam Photoelectric Sensors
6.3 Retroreflective Photoelectric Sensors
6.4 Reflective Photoelectric Sensors

7 Global Photoelectric Sensors Market, By Range
7.1 Introduction
7.2 ?100 mm
7.3 100 To 1,000 mm
7.4 1,000 To 10,000 mm
7.5 >10,000 mm

8 Global Photoelectric Sensors Market, By Structure
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Built-In Amplifier
8.3 Built-In Power Supply
8.4 Separate Amplifier
8.5 Fiber Type

9 Global Photoelectric Sensors Market, By Beam Source
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Laser Beam Source
9.3 Standard Beam Source
9.4 1 Infrared
9.5 2 LED

10 Global Photoelectric Sensors Market, By Output
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Digital
10.3 Analog

11 Americas' Global Photoelectric Sensors Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Argentina
11.3 Brazil
11.4 Canada
11.5 Chile
11.6 Colombia
11.7 Mexico
11.8 Peru
11.9 United States
11.10 Rest of Americas

12 Europe's Global Photoelectric Sensors Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Austria
12.3 Belgium
12.4 Denmark
12.5 Finland
12.6 France
12.7 Germany
12.8 Italy
12.9 Netherlands
12.10 Norway
12.11 Poland
12.12 Russia
12.13 Spain
12.14 Sweden
12.15 Switzerland
12.16 United Kingdom
12.17 Rest of Europe

13 Middle East and Africa's Global Photoelectric Sensors Market
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Egypt
13.3 Israel
13.4 Qatar
13.5 Saudi Arabia
13.6 South Africa
13.7 United Arab Emirates
13.8 Rest of MEA

14 APAC's Global Photoelectric Sensors Market
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Australia
14.3 Bangladesh
14.4 China
14.5 India
14.6 Indonesia
14.7 Japan
14.8 Malaysia
14.9 Philippines
14.10 Singapore
14.11 South Korea
14.12 Sri Lanka
14.13 Thailand
14.14 Taiwan
14.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Competitive Quadrant
15.2 Market Share Analysis
15.3 Strategic Initiatives
15.3.1 M&A and Investments
15.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
15.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

16 Company Profiles
16.1 Autonics Corp
16.2 Balluff Inc
16.3 Banner Engineering
16.4 Bernstein AG
16.5 Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG
16.6 CNTD Electric Technology Co. Ltd
16.7 Eaton Corp
16.8 Fargo Controls Inc
16.9 Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG.
16.10 HTM Sensors
16.11 IFM Electronic GmbH
16.12 Keyence Corp
16.13 Leuze Electronic GmbH + Co. KG
16.14 Omron Corp
16.15 Panasonic Corp
16.16 Pepperl+Fuchs
16.17 Rockwell Automation Inc
16.18 Schneider Electric
16.19 Sensopart Industriesensorik GmbH
16.20 Sick AG
16.21 Wenglor Sensoric

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7anwa3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-photoelectric-sensors-industry-to-2027---featuring-autonics-corp-balluff-and-banner-engineering-among-others-301562990.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

