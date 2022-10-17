The Worldwide Pigment Dispersion Industry is Expected to Reach $33.4 Billion by 2030

Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pigment Dispersion Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, By Product (Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments), By Application (Plastics, Inks, Coatings), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pigment dispersion market size is anticipated to reach USD 33.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report., advancing at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The demand for colored packaging material is rapidly expanding, as it plays an important role in product presentation along with influencing the buying behavior of consumers at the point of sales. As a result, the demand for pigments in packaging is projected to increase during the forecast period.



Pigment dispersions and dyes are used in printing inks for printing texts, images, and designs on clothes, packaging labels, and others. Recent developments in digital printing including creasing, digital carton cutting, and other completion technologies are contributing to the increased potential for pigment dispersion in printing applications. Digital printing is used in various types of packaging such as corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and folding cartons, which are experiencing growth trends and are anticipated to eventually drive the demand for pigment dispersion during the forecast period.



Various paper, plastic, and paperboard materials are used based on their applications in food packaging. Foods such as breakfast cereals require multi-layer packaging to keep the product crisp throughout its shelf life. The exposure of food items to oxygen leads to oxidation and, in turn, results in food spoilage. Polyethylene is combined with paperboard, which acts as a barrier to oxygen and prevents the oxidation of food products. In addition to maintaining the freshness of food items, the attractive appearance of packaging is another challenge for food manufacturers. Colors play a major role in forming attractive packaging. Pigments that suit a wide array of plastic and paperboard materials as well as impart an attractive color are witnessing growth in demand.



Pigment Dispersion Market Report Highlights

The pigment dispersion industry revenue was USD 23.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030 The inorganic pigment product segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021.

Inorganic pigment dispersion is more economical than organic pigment dispersion and offers easier dispersion properties on various substrates, owing to its smaller particle size as compared with organic pigment dispersion

The coatings segment was the largest application segment in 2021. With the growing appeal of green building construction, organic pigments used in coatings are anticipated to witness considerable growth in demand

The inks segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing application segment, owing to the increasing demand for pigment dispersion ink which provides better coloring to the printing ink when compared to dyes used in printing inks

As of 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for more than 40.0% share of the overall market. China emerged as the largest market for pigment dispersion in the Asia Pacific and is projected to dominate the region during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Pigment Dispersion Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Pigments Market Outlook

3.1.2. Global Pigment Dispersion in Packaging Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.1. Increased Consumer Preference for Brightly Packaged Food Products

3.6.1.2. Growing Use of Plastic & Paperboard Materials for Food Packaging

3.6.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.6.2.1. Stringent Regulations on the Use of Inorganic Pigments

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Pigment Dispersion Market

3.7.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Pigment Dispersion Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Pigment Dispersion Market Product Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.2. Inorganic Pigments

4.2.1. Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts, Inorganic Pigments, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

4.2.2. Calcium Carbonate

4.2.2.1. Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts, Calcium Carbonate, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

4.2.3. Titanium Dioxide

4.2.3.1. Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts, Titanium Dioxide, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

4.2.4. Iron Oxide

4.2.4.1. Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts, Iron Oxide, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

4.2.5. Carbon and VegeTable Black

4.2.5.1. Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts, Carbon and VegeTable Black, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

4.2.6. Ultramarine Blue

4.2.6.1. Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts, Ultramarine Blue, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

4.2.7. Chrome Green

4.2.7..1Pigment Dispersion Market Market Estimates and Forecasts, Chrome Green, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

4.3. Organic Pigments

4.3.1. Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts, Organic Pigments, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)



Chapter 5. Pigment Dispersion Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Pigment Dispersion Market Application Movement Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Plastics

5.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, by Plastics, 2019 - 2028 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.2.2. Packaging

5.2.2.1. Global Pigment Dispersion Market, by Application, by Plastics, by Packaging, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.2.2.2. Plastic Food Packaging

5.2.2.2.1. Global Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, by Plastics, by Packaging, by Plastic Food Packaging 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.2.2.3. Other Non-Food Packaging

5.2.2.3.1. Global Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, by Plastics, by Packaging, by Other Non-Food Packaging 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.2.3. Others

5.2.3.1. Global Pigment Dispersion Market, by Application, by Plastics, by Others, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.3. Inks

5.3.1. Global Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, by Inks, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.4. Coatings

5.4.1. Global Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, by Coatings, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.4.2. Paper & Paper Board

5.4.2.1. Global Pigment Dispersion Market, by Application, by Coatings, by Paper & Paper Board, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.4.3. Other Coatings

5.4.3.1. Global Pigment Dispersion Market, by Application, by Coatings, by Other Coatings, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Global Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, by Others, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.5.2. Rubber

5.5.2.1. Global Pigment Dispersion Market, by Application, by Others, by Rubber, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.5.2.2. Silicone

5.5.2.2.1 Global Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, by Others, by Rubber, by Silicone 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.5.2.2.2 Lsr

5.5.2.2.2.1.Global Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, by Others, by Rubber, by Silicone, by Lsr 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.5.2.2.3. Htv

5.5.2.2.3.1. Global Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, by Others, by Rubber, by Silicone, by Htv 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.5.2.2.4. Rtv

5.5.2.2.4.1. Global Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, by Others, by Rubber, by Silicone, by Rtv 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.5.2.3. Epdm

5.5.2.3.1. Global Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, by Others, by Rubber, by Epdm 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.5.2.4. Polyurethane

5.5.2.4.1. Global Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, by Others, by Rubber, by Polyurethane 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.5.2.5. Others

5.5.2.5.1. Global Pigment Dispersion Market Estimates and Forecasts, by Application, by Others, by Rubber, by Others 2019- 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.5.3. Epoxy

5.5.3.1. Global Pigment Dispersion Market, by Application, by Others, by Epoxy, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.5.4. Adhesives

5.5.4.1. Global Pigment Dispersion Market, by Application, by Others, by Adhesives, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.5.5. Sealants

5.5.5.1. Global Pigment Dispersion Market, by Application, by Others, by Sealants, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)

5.5.6. Phthalate-Free Pvc Masterbatch

5.5.6.1. Global Pigment Dispersion Market, by Application, by Others, by Phthalate-Free Pvc Masterbatch, 2019 - 2030 (Kilotons) (Usd Million)



Chapter 6. Pigment Dispersion Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AArbor International Corporation

American Elements

Apollo Colors Inc.

Aralon Color GmbH

BASF SE

Clariant Ltd.

Decorative Color & Chemical, Inc.

Ferro Corporation

Flint Group

Heubach GmbH

Kama Pigments

Organic Dyes and Pigments

Reitech Corporation

Sun Chemical

Trust Chem Co., Ltd.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Aum Farbenchem (India) Pvt. Ltd.

DyStar Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Solvay SA

PolyOne Corporation

Altana AG

Achitex Minerva S.p.A.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Habich GmbH

Synthesia, A.S.

