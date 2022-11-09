The Worldwide Pipe Insulation Industry is Expected to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pipe Insulation Market by Material Type (Rockwool, Fiberglass, PUR & PIR foam, Elastomeric foam), Application (Industrial, Oil, District Energy Systems, Building & Construction), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, RoW) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pipe insulation market will grow to USD 2.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8% from USD 2.2 Billion in 2022.

Rockwool material type is projected to be the fastest-growing type of pipe insulation market during the forecast period

Rockwool is a naturally renewable and sustainable material. It is used in pipes for a maximum temperature of 620C as it is fire resistant. It has high compression resistance and can fit properly in a pipe section.

Rockwool helps to maintain optimal temperatures of both hot & cold pipes. It helps in condensation control. It is a noise dampener and thus is used in the acoustic insulation systems.

Industrial application is estimated to be the largest application in pipe insulation market, in terms of value, in 2021

Insulation increases efficiency and performance of industrial processes or plants. A well-insulated industrial plant provides minimum energy consumption and maximum durability of the plant's equipment. In industrial pipelines, high compressive strength insulation is used to maintain nominal thickness during and after installation of the insulation.

Low thermal conductivity, low water absorption, effective noise reduction, and corrosion resistance are the other properties of insulation materials required for industrial insulation.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the second-largest pipe insulation market, in terms of value, in 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest pipe insulation market in 2021. This segment covers China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific, including Taiwan, Singapore, Philippines, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

The increasing population in the region, accompanied by the development of new technologies and products, is projected to make this region an ideal destination for the pipe insulation industry to grow. Improved lifestyle, increasing income, and growing population help develop the pipe insulation market in developing regions. However, industry players face challenges in setting up new plants, implementing new technologies, and creating a supply chain between raw material providers and manufacturing industries in developing countries of Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Pipe Insulation Market

4.2 Pipe Insulation Market Size, by Region

4.3 Asia-Pacific: Pipe Insulation Market, by Material Type and Country, 2021

4.4 Pipe Insulation Market Size, Application Vs. Region

4.5 Pipe Insulation Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Oil & Gas Demand

5.2.1.2 Development of Green Buildings

5.2.1.3 Stringent Regulatory Environment

5.2.1.4 Reduction in Energy Consumption and Related Cost

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatile Prices of Plastic Foams

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Availability of Green Insulation Material

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Corrosion Under Insulation (Cui) Leads to Health- and Safety-Related Incidents

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.4.2 Buying Criteria

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Gdp Trends and Forecast for Major Economies

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Materials

6.1.2 Manufacturers

6.1.3 Distribution Network

6.1.4 End-Use Industries

6.2 Pipe Insulation Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenarios

6.2.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario

6.2.2 Optimistic Scenario

6.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

6.2.4 Realistic Scenario

6.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

6.3.1 Revenue Shifts & Revenue Pockets for Pipe Insulation Market

6.4 Connected Markets: Ecosystem

6.5 Technology Analysis

6.5.1 Ecose Technology

6.5.2 Xps Foam Technology

6.5.3 Syntactic Foam Technology

6.6 Case Study Analysis

6.6.1 Case Study on Rockwool International A/S

6.6.2 Case Study on Knauf Gips Kg

6.7 Trade Data Statistics

6.7.1 Import Scenario of Pipe Insulation

6.7.2 Export Scenario of Pipe Insulation

6.8 Regulatory Landscape

6.8.1 Regulations Related to Pipe Insulation

6.9 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

6.10 Patent Analysis

6.10.1 Approach

6.10.2 Document Type

6.10.3 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.10.4 Top Applicants

7 Pipe Insulation Market, by Material Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rockwool

7.2.1 Sustainable Insulation Material to Dominate Market

7.3 Polyurethane & Polyisocyanurate Foam

7.3.1 Mainly Used in Cold Insulation Application

7.4 Fiberglass

7.4.1 Mainly Used in Cold Pipe Insulation Application

7.5 Elastomeric Foam

7.5.1 Mainly Used in Building & Construction Application

7.6 Others

7.6.1 District Heating Systems in Russia and Huge Production of Crude Oil

8 Pipe Insulation Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Industrial

8.2.1 Need for Energy Conservation in Industrial Facilities

8.3 Oil

8.3.1 Huge Oil Production in Middle East

8.4 District Energy Systems (Des)

8.4.1 to be Fastest-Growing Application

8.5 Building & Construction

8.5.1 to Save Costs and Provide Thermal Comfort

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Demand for Seaborne Trade and Increasing Population of Seafarers

9 Pipe Insulation Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

10.3 Market Share Analysis

10.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players, 2021

10.3.2 Market Share of Key Players

10.3.2.1 Saint-Gobain Sa

10.3.2.2 Basf Se

10.3.2.3 Johns Manville

10.3.2.4 Owens Corning

10.3.2.5 Kingspan Group plc

10.3.3 Revenue Analysis of Top Five Players

10.4 Company Product Footprint Analysis

10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix (Tier 1)

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.6 Competitive Benchmarking

10.7 Start-Ups/Smes Evaluation Quadrant

10.7.1 Responsive Companies

10.7.2 Dynamic Companies

10.7.3 Starting Blocks

10.8 Competitive Situation and Trends

10.8.1 Product Launches

10.8.2 Deals

10.8.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Major Players

11.1.1 Saint-Gobain S.A.

11.1.2 Basf Se

11.1.3 Rockwool A/S

11.1.4 Covestro Ag

11.1.5 Owens Corning

11.1.6 Huntsman Corporation

11.1.7 Kingspan Group plc

11.1.8 Armacell

11.1.9 Johns Manville

11.1.10 Knauf Insulation

11.2 Other Key Market Players

11.2.1 L'isolante K-Flex S.P.A.

11.2.2 Morgan Advanced Materials LLC

11.2.3 Nutec Fibratec

11.2.4 Wincell Insulation

11.2.5 Nmc International Sa

11.2.6 Ode Insulation

11.2.7 Gilsulate International, Inc.

11.2.8 Sekisui Foam Australia

11.2.9 Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co., Ltd

11.2.10 Dow Izolan

11.2.11 Cellofoam International GmbH & Co. Kg

11.2.12 Great Lakes Textiles

11.2.13 Gulf Cool Therm Factory LLC

12 Adjacent & Related Markets

13 Appendix

