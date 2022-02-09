U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,555.25
    +42.75 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,594.00
    +252.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,923.75
    +189.25 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,060.00
    +19.20 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.46
    +0.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.60
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1435
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9340
    -0.0200 (-1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    20.58
    -2.28 (-9.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3567
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4170
    -0.1310 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,928.25
    +282.75 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.76
    -7.10 (-0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,623.50
    +56.43 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Worldwide Plant-Based Meat Industry to 2027 - Featuring Boca Foods, Impossible Foods and MorningStar Farms Among Others

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-Based Meat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plant-based meat market reached a value of US$ 8.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 34 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Plant-based meat refers to a meat-like, vegan alternative that resembles meat products in color, texture, appearance, and flavor. Generally, it is produced by mixing plant protein isolates, starch, vegetable extracts, edible oils, and various other seasonings. These raw materials are further processed with additives and coloring agents to attain flavor and texture, similar to animal meat.

Plant-based meat products help in reducing meat intake, thereby minimizing the risks of cardiovascular diseases, lowering blood cholesterol, maintaining calories, and increasing protein consumption. Furthermore, the meat variant is also considered to be ecologically sustainable as it helps in reducing the high consumption of meat produce. Owing to this, plant-based meat products are widely available across restaurants, cafes, fast food joints, hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience/specialty stores, and other catering platforms

The prevalent trend of veganism coupled with the rising concerns towards animal welfare and protection has led to the increasing demand for meat alternatives, such as plant-based meat. Furthermore, the growing consumer health concerns along with the high prevalence of obesity, diabetes, etc., have also augmented the product demand owing to its low calorie and high-protein content.

Additionally, changing consumer inclination from non-vegetarian diet towards plant protein-sourced foods along with the rising adoption of flexitarian and vegetarian diet, particularly across North America and Europe, has also catalyzed the market growth. Across several emerging economies, such as India, China, Brazil, Turkey, etc., the rapid urbanization coupled with the elevating consumer living standards have increased the per capita expenditures on premium-quality food products, such as vegan food.

Apart from this, the introduction of several awareness programs by various animal welfare organizations, such as PETA, for reducing excessive animal killing for meat consumption, also propels the product demand. Moreover, owing to the changing consumer tastes and preferences, several manufacturers are introducing vegan meat products with better aroma, texture, longer shelf life, and high nutritional value.

Additionally, various prominent food companies are entering into strategic partnerships with several vegan meat producing start-ups for expanding their product portfolios, thereby leading to product premiumization. Furthermore, the rising adoption of these meat products across several cuisines, including Chinese, Thai, Italian, etc., will continue to fuel the growth of the global plant-based meat market in the coming years

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global plant-based meat market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, source, meat type and distribution channel

Breakup by Product Type:

  • Burger Patties

  • Sausages

  • Nuggets and Strips

  • Ground Meat

  • Meatballs

  • Others

Breakup by Source:

  • Soy

  • Wheat

  • Peas

  • Others

Breakup by Meat Type:

  • Chicken

  • Beef

  • Pork

  • Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

  • Restaurants and Catering Industry

  • Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

  • Convenience and Specialty Stores

  • Online Retail

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • United Kingdom

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • France

  • Netherlands

  • Sweden

  • Others

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the top plant based meat comanies are being Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Beyond Meat, Boca Foods Company (Kraft Foods, Inc.), Garden Protein International (Conagra Brands, Inc.), Impossible Foods, Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, MorningStar Farms (Kellogg Na Co.), Quorn Foods, The Vegetarian Butcher and Vbites Food Limited

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global plant-based meat market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global plant-based meat market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the source?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the meat type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global plant-based meat market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Plant-Based Meat Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Burger Patties
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Sausages
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Nuggets and Strips
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Ground Meat
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Meatballs
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Source
7.1 Soy
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Wheat
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Peas
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Meat Type
8.1 Chicken
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Beef
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Pork
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Restaurant and Catering Industry
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Convenience and Specialty Stores
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Online Retail
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Amy's Kitchen, Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Business Portfolio
14.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Beyond Meat
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Business Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financial Portfolio
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Boca Foods Company (Kraft Foods, Inc.)
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Business Portfolio
14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Garden Protein International (Conagra Brands, Inc.)
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Business Portfolio
14.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Impossible Foods, Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Business Portfolio
14.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Maple Leaf Foods
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Business Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financial Portfolio
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 MorningStar Farms (Kellogg Na Co.)
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Business Portfolio
14.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Quorn Foods
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Business Portfolio
14.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 The Vegetarian Butcher
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Business Portfolio
14.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Vbites Food Limited
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Business Portfolio
14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sallbz

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks That Can Crash in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on a wide gamut of Wall Street price targets, select analysts and investment banks foresee the possibility of these ultra-popular stocks crashing in 2022. There might not be a more popular stock with a wider range of expected outcomes from Wall Street than electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA). In the other column is JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, who, even after recently upping his firms' price target on Tesla, expects shares to plummet 65% to $325.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Ahead of Its Stock Split?

    Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged close to new highs following a period of strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Not only did Alphabet deliver impressive revenue growth of 32%, but it also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. If approved by shareholders, Alphabet will issue 19 additional shares for every share owned on the record date of July 1, 2022.

  • Today Is the Day Facebook Stock May Finally Stop Falling

    Stock of Facebook parent Meta Platforms may finally be bouncing off rock bottom following a historic collapse in value. But there's a debate to be had about dip-buying.

  • US Ecology stock rockets after Republic Services buyout deal for a 70% premium

    Shares of US Ecology Inc. soared 67.3% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the provider of environmental services announced an agreement to be acquired by Republic Services Inc. in a deal valued at $2.2 billion, including $700 million in debt. Under terms of the deal, US Ecology shareholders will receive $48 in cash for each US Ecology share they own, which represents a 70.4% premium to Tuesday's closing price of $28.17. That price implies a market capitalization for US Ecology of $1.51 billio

  • Ford and GM are Down on Earnings. Is Either Stock a Buy?

    Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are no exceptions. GM's Factory Zero plant will build the 2024 GMC Hummer EV starting in 2023, and plans to build the electric Silverado pickup. Daniel Foelber (Ford): The year-to-date charts for both Ford and GM are pretty ugly, as both stocks are down over 12%.

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.

  • Could The Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Gevo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEVO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies...

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise as Treasury yields retreat

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening as investors considered another batch of solid quarterly corporate earnings results and looked ahead to more reports.

  • Why Is Clorox Stock at Its 52-Week Low While Procter & Gamble Stock Is Near Its 52-Week High?

    On Friday, Clorox's (NYSE: CLX) share prices plummeted 14.5% after the company reported worse-than-expected fiscal year 2022 (FY22) second-quarter results. Here's what separates P&G from Clorox and a look at how to approach investing in each stock now. Clorox management said it expects FY22 organic sales to decline by 1% to 4% year over year, its diluted earnings per share (EPS) to decline by 27% to 32%, and its gross margin to be just 36.1% for the coming year, compared to 45%-plus gross margins in FY20 and 43%-plus margins in FY21.

  • CVS Earnings Topped Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    CVS Health stock was falling after reporting better-than-expected earnings Wednesday but confirming full-year guidance that appeared to disappoint. The company reported revenue of $76.6 billion for the fourth-quarter ending in December, up 10.1% compared with the prior year, beating the FactSet consensus of $75.6 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.98, which topped the FactSet consensus of $1.83.

  • Enphase Energy Stock Spikes as Earnings and Forecast Top Estimates

    Enphase Energy shares were soaring Wednesday after the solar energy company’s quarterly earnings and first-quarter guidance barreled past expectations. Enphase (ticker: ENPH ) reported an adjusted quarterly profit of 73 cents a share, topping expectations for 59 cents a share, on record revenue of $412.7 million, which beat estimates for $400.2 million. Non-GAAP gross margins came in at 40.2% for the quarter.

  • Disney’s Earnings Are Today. Parks and Streaming Are Key.

    The results will be a chance for the company to deliver on the upbeat thesis shared by many boosters for the stock.

  • AGNICO EAGLE AND KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD COMPLETE MERGER TRANSACTION

    Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) ("Kirkland Lake Gold") are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced merger of equals transaction (the "Merger").

  • JPMorgan estimates bitcoin's fair value

    Strategists at the investment bank calculated the 'fair value' of the crypto world's so-called liquid gold.

  • This fund sold out of Facebook’s parent and PayPal before their earnings disasters. Here’s what it bought instead.

    It isn't an easy environment for a growth fund. Sometimes it's best to just avoid the worst performers.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    Not surprisingly, online retail spending is expected to grow at nearly 11% per year through 2025, reaching $7.4 trillion, according to eMarketer. Not surprisingly, Shopify has consistently posted stellar financial results. Over the past year, revenue soared 71% to $4.2 billion, gross margin expanded 150 basis points to 54.5%, and free cash flow rocketed 150% higher to $458.2 million.

  • Microsoft reportedly pursuing deal for cybersecurity company Mandiant

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre discusses a Bloomberg report that Microsoft is interested in acquiring Mandiant.

  • Will Weakness in InMode Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:INMD) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

    With its stock down 43% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard InMode (NASDAQ:INMD). But if you pay close...