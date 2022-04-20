Worldwide Plasma Derived Medicine Industry to 2028 - Featuring Grifols, SK Plasma and Fusion Healthcare Among Others
DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plasma Derived Medicine Market, by Product Type, by Indication, by Distribution Channel, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Plasma-derived medicinal products are pharmaceuticals or medicines produced from human plasma which is the liquid portion of the blood and consists of approximately 90% water. It contains over 120 different proteins that take on functions vital to life, such as fighting infections or clotting of blood to stop bleeding after an injury.
Albumin, immunoglobulin, clotting factors, fibrinogens, and other plasma-derived medicinal compounds can be extracted from plasma. PDMPs (plasma-derived medicinal products) are used in medical treatment and prophylaxis. Plasma products play an important role in managing autoimmune disorders, bleeding emergencies, and a number of chronic conditions such as hemophilia, congenital and acquired immunodeficiencies, and other inherited protein disorders.
Increasing product approvals by regulatory bodies for plasma-derived medicines are expected to drive the global plasma derived medicine market over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2021, Octapharma AG, a company that develops and produces high-quality human proteins from human plasma and human cell lines, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted approval for its Octagam 10%, an immune globulin intravenous (human) liquid preparation derived from large pools of human plasma, the first and only intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) to be indicated for the treatment of adult dermatomyositis, a rare immune-mediated inflammatory disease.
Moreover, increasing marketing approvals by the regulatory bodies for plasma-derived medicines is expected to drive the global plasma derived medicine market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2022, Bio Products Laboratory (BPL), a leading manufacturer of plasma-derived protein therapies, announced that the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for China granted BPL a license to market ALBUMINEX 25% product in China.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global plasma derived medicine market, market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global plasma derived medicine market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Grifols, S.A., SK Plasma, Fusion Healthcare, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, LFB, Octapharma AG, CSL Limited, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Kedrion, Shanghai RAAS, ADMA Biologics Inc., Kamada Pharmaceuticals, and Biotest AG
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global plasma derived medicine market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global plasma derived medicine market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Market Opportunities
Impact Analysis
Market Trends
Acquisitions and Partnerships Scenario
Regulatory Scenario
Pipeline Analysis
Ongoing Developments
Porter's Analysis
PEST Analysis
4. Global Plasma Derived Medicine Market - Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Overall Impact
Government Initiatives
COVID-19 Impact on the market
5. Global Plasma Derived Medicine Market, By Product Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Overview
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Albumin
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Coagulation factors
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Immunoglobulins
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Others
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
6. Global Plasma Derived Medicine Market, By Indication, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Overview
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID)
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Bleeding Disorders
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD)
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Guillain-Barre Syndrome
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Multifocal Motor Neuropathy
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Liver Diseases
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Infections
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Other Orphan Diseases
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
7. Global Plasma Derived Medicine Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Overview
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Hospital Pharmacies
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Retail Pharmacies
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
Online Pharmacies
Overview
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017-2028, (US$ Million)
8. Global Plasma Derived Medicine Market, By Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, By Region, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, For Regions, 2018-2028
Regional Trends
North America
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Indication, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Indication, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Europe
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Indication, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
UK
Germany
Italy
France
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Indication, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
China
India
Japan
ASEAN
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Indication, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
GCC
Israel
Rest of Middle East
Africa
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Product Type, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Indication, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, By Country/Region, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Million)
North Africa
Central Africa
South Africa
9. Competitive Landscape
Grifols, S.A.
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
SK Plasma
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Fusion Healthcare
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
LFB
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Octapharma AG
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
CSL Limited
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Kedrion
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Shanghai RAAS
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
ADMA Biologics Inc.
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Kamada Pharmaceuticals
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
Biotest AG
Company Highlights
Product Portfolio
Key Highlights
Financial Performance
Market Strategies
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5gwlu9
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-plasma-derived-medicine-industry-to-2028---featuring-grifols-sk-plasma-and-fusion-healthcare-among-others-301528935.html
SOURCE Research and Markets