Worldwide Plastic Packaging Industry to 2028 - Featuring Sonoco Products, Mondi and RPC Group Among Others

Company Logo

Global Plastic Packaging Market

Global Plastic Packaging Market

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Packaging Market, By Product Type, By End-use Industry, and By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Plastic packaging is a world's packaging choice for many foods and beverages because it is hygienic, strong, lightweight, shatterproof, and retains freshness. It is most commonly used to package carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and water. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) used as a packaging material for food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and household products, due to its strength, versatility, and recyclability. It is a clear, strong and lightweight plastic.



Market Dynamics

Plastic packaging is convenient, low cost, and has superior performance. Therefore, plastic bottles are widely used in beverage packaging. Trays and containers, on the other hand, are used in the foodservice and packaged food industries because of their lighter weight and aesthetics. Wraps & films, bags, pouches, and other, are products of plastic packaging. Pouches are gaining popularity in the market because they require less raw material to manufacture than rigid products like bottles and jars. Furthermore, the convenience of multiple pouch closure options such as a zipper, tear notch, and spout fuels demand.



Due to rising consumer awareness of personal grooming and hygiene, personal grooming and hygiene industry has seen significant growth. Plastic packaging is widely used in the personal grooming and hygiene industry. The attractive personal care packaging has also caught customer eyes this factors are expected to drive the segment growth the forecast period.



PET, which stands for polyethylene terephthalate, is a lightweight plastic. It is used in packaging for many foods and beverages. Regulations imposed on using PET bottles are one of the major factors hindering the plastic packaging market growth. For instance, in 2019, the European Union issued Directive 2019/904 on the reduction of the environmental impact of certain plastic products, which will require States Members to adopt national legislation prohibiting the use of certain single-use plastics and improving the management of others to reduce their impact on the marine environment.



Key features of the study:

Story continues

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global plastic packaging market, its market size (US$ Bn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains an attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new material type launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global plastic packaging market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Amcor Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, Bemis Manufacturing Company, Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Plc., Tray Pack Corporation, Lacerta Group Inc., Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. Kg, and RPC Group Plc

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make an informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global plastic packaging market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global plastic packaging market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By End-use Industry

Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Mergers and Acquisitions

4. Global Plastic Packaging Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Plastic Packaging Market - COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Plastic Packaging Market, By Application, 2017-2028 (US$ Bn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Rigid Packaging

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

Flexible Packaging

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

6. Global Plastic Packaging Market, By End-use Industry, 2017-2028 (US$ Bn)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Food & Beverages

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

Industrial

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

Household Products

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

Personal Care

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

Medical

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

7. Global Plastic Packaging Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Bn)

8. Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles

Amcor Ltd.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Sealed Air Corporation

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Bemis Manufacturing Company

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Sonoco Products Company

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Mondi Plc.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Tray Pack Corporation

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Lacerta Group Inc.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. Kg

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

RPC Group Plc

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/he2qy7

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



