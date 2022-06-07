U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

Worldwide Plastic Recycling Industry to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Recycling Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global plastic recycling market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global plastic recycling market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on plastic recycling market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on plastic recycling market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global plastic recycling market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global plastic recycling market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Improving technologies in the plastic recycling industries

  • Supportive government initiatives to restrict plastic wastage

2) Restraints

  • Significant procedures and high manufacturing costs

3) Opportunities

  • Increasing utilization of the process by various industrial verticals to produce new products

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the plastic recycling market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the plastic recycling market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global plastic recycling market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Plastic Recycling Market Highlights
2.2. Plastic Recycling Market Projection
2.3. Plastic Recycling Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Plastic Recycling Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Plastic Recycling Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Source
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User Industry
3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Plastic Recycling Market

4. Plastic Recycling Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Plastic Recycling Market by Type
5.1. Polyethylene Terephthalate
5.2. Polyethylene
5.3. Polypropylene
5.4. Polyvinyl Chloride
5.5. Polystyrene
5.6. Others

6. Global Plastic Recycling Market by Source
6.1. Packaging
6.2. Sheets
6.3. Pipes
6.4. Wires and Cables
6.5. Molded Products

7. Global Plastic Recycling Market by End User Industry
7.1. Household and Personal Care
7.2. Food and Beverage
7.3. Construction
7.4. Automotive

8. Global Plastic Recycling Market by Region 2021-2027
8.1. North America
8.1.1. North America Plastic Recycling Market by Type
8.1.2. North America Plastic Recycling Market by Source
8.1.3. North America Plastic Recycling Market by End User Industry
8.1.4. North America Plastic Recycling Market by Country
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Europe Plastic Recycling Market by Type
8.2.2. Europe Plastic Recycling Market by Source
8.2.3. Europe Plastic Recycling Market by End User Industry
8.2.4. Europe Plastic Recycling Market by Country
8.3. Asia-Pacific
8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Plastic Recycling Market by Type
8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Plastic Recycling Market by Source
8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Plastic Recycling Market by End User Industry
8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Plastic Recycling Market by Country
8.4. RoW
8.4.1. RoW Plastic Recycling Market by Type
8.4.2. RoW Plastic Recycling Market by Source
8.4.3. RoW Plastic Recycling Market by End User Industry
8.4.4. RoW Plastic Recycling Market by Sub-region

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Plastic Recycling Market
9.2. Companies Profiled
9.2.1. MBA Polymers Inc.
9.2.2. Phoenix Technologies International LLC
9.2.3. Vikoz Enterprises Inc.
9.2.4. Terracycle
9.2.5. KW Plastics
9.2.6. DS Smith PLC
9.2.7. PETCO
9.2.8. CarbonLite Industries LLC
9.2.9. Waste Connections Inc.
9.2.10. Custom Polymers Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xcchvo

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


