Worldwide POCT Platform & Technology Industry to 2028 - Featuring Nanomedical Diagnostics, BGN Technologies and Millar Among Others
POCT Platform & Technology Market
Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "POCT Platform & Technology Market, by Technology, by Application, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Medical diagnostic testing performed at or near the point of care and at the time and place of patient care is known as point-of-care testing (POCT or bedside testing). POCT (point-of-care testing) is required to offer a quick diagnostic result for on-the spot diagnosis and treatment. The most significant elements for modern POCT diagnostic systems are a short analysis time and high sensitivity, as well as less analytical error.
This is in contrast to the historical practice of testing being limited to the medical laboratory, which required sending specimens away from the point of care and then waiting hours or days for findings, during which time care had to be continued without the needed information. Test findings can be shared with health care providers quickly because PCOT devices and electronic medical records are linked. The usage of mobile devices in the health-care sector also allows healthcare providers to provide better care.
Market Dynamics
The technological advancements coupled with increasing expenditure for R&D, increasing incidence of infectious and chronic disease, portability & low requirement of technical expertise, and disease diagnosis with low turnaround time , and increasing adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations by key players operating in the market are the major factors that are expected to drive growth of the global POCT platform & technology market over the forecast period.
Increasing cancer and diabetes incidence is also one of the major factors driving demand for point of care diagnostic tools and assays. Monitoring glucose, hemoglobin, ketones and other factors allows prevention, early detection and diabetes-related acute and chronic complications and has a positive impact on the process of care in the management of patients with diabetes.
For instance, according to the statistical estimates provided by the American Cancer Society, there will be 1.9 million new diagnosed cases of cancer and around 608,570 cancer deaths in the U.S in the year 2021.
Key features of the study:
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global POCT platform & technology market, and provides market size (US$ Mn) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global POCT platform & technology market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, market presence, distribution strategies, key developments, strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Advanced Liquid Logic, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Axxicon Moulds Eindhoven B.V., Lifesensors, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Seimens Healthineers AG, LifeScan, Inc., Atomo Diagnostics, SenzaGen, Exalenz Biosciences Ltd., Nanomedical Diagnostics, BGN Technologies, Mesa Biotech Inc., and Millar, Inc.
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global POCT platform & technology market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global POCT platform & technology market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Technology
Market Snippet, By Application
Market Snippet, By End User
Market Snippet, By Region
Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Market Opportunities
Evolution of POC Diagnostics
Impact Analysis
Benefits of POC Testing Systems
Reimbursement Scenario
Regulatory Scenario
Key Highlights
PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
Global Epidemiology
Regional Epidemiology
4. Global POCT Platform & Technology Market- Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
Economic Impact
Impact on Clinical Trials and Drug Development
Government Initiatives
5. Global POCT Platform & Technology Market, By Technology, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Lateral Flow Based Assays
Colloidal Gold Label
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Colored Latex Particle Label
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Paramagnetic Monodisperse Latexes
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Fluorescence Immunoassay
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Enzyme Labels
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Microfluidics
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Biochips
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Biosensors
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Medical MEMS
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Agglutination
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Solid Phase
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Lab-on-a-chip
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Chemiluminescence Based Systems
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
6. Global POCT Platform & Technology Market, By Application, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Diagnostic Testing & Monitoring
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Drug Development & Quality Testing
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
7. Global POCT Platform & Technology Market, By End User, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2021 and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2028
Segment Trends
Hospitals
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Clinics
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Laboratories
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Home Care Settings
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
8. Global POCT Platform & Technology Market, By Region, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn.)
9. Competitive Landscape
Heat Map Analysis
Market Share Analysis
Advanced Liquid Logic, Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Agilent Technologies
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Axxicon Moulds Eindhoven B.V.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Lifesensors, Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Abbott Laboratories
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Seimens Healthineers
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
LifeScan, Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Atomo Diagnostics
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
SenzaGen
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Exalenz Biosciences Ltd
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Nanomedical Diagnostics
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
BGN Technologies
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Mesa Biotech Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Millar Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Financial Overview
Key Highlights
Market Strategies
Analyst Views
10. Section
