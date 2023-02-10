U.S. markets close in 3 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,066.80
    -14.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,719.67
    +19.79 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,642.56
    -147.02 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,910.98
    -4.36 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.70
    +1.64 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,868.40
    -10.10 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    21.96
    -0.18 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0673
    -0.0070 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7280
    +0.0450 (+1.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2063
    -0.0059 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4730
    +0.0350 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,637.44
    -887.96 (-3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.75
    -4.88 (-0.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Worldwide Polycarbonate (PC) Resins Industry Report 2023: In-depth Analysis of the End-use Applications Market of PC With Regard to Covid-19 Pandemic Impact

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polycarbonate (PC) Resins - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

Polycarbonate are used in a wide variety of applications including optical storage media, electronic equipment, automobiles, construction, greenhouses, exterior lighting fixtures, sports safety equipment, and medical devices.

Polycarbonate products are often found in electronics which make use of their electrical insulating, heat-resistant and flame-retardant properties. Their impact-resistant and smooth surfaces make them well-suited for use in automotive headlamp lens covers.

Demand for Polycarbonate (PC) resins worldwide declined by 2.4% year-over-year in 2020 due to reduction in demand from automotive & transportation applications amid the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Global demand for Polycarbonate (PC) resins recovered sharply in 2021 and continued the momentum, attributed to firm demand from appliances and electronics sectors and recovery in automobile production.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Global market for Polycarbonate (PC) is analyzed in this report with respect to end-use applications

  • The study extensively analyzes each end-use application of Polycarbonate (PC) in all major regions for the analysis period

  • In-depth analysis of the end-use applications market of PC with regard to Covid-19 pandemic impact

  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

  • Major companies profiled - 21

  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 42 companies

Product Outline

End-use applications market analysis for Polycarbonate (PC) provided in this report includes the following:

  • Automotive & Transportation

  • Electrical & Electronics

  • Building & Construction

  • Optical Media

  • Appliances

  • Other

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

  • The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Polycarbonate (PC) market for the period 2019-2028 in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2022 through 2028

Geographic Coverage

  • North America (The United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Russia, Spain, The United Kingdom and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • South America (Argentina, Brazil and Rest of South America)

  • Rest of World (Middle East and Africa)

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION
1.1 Market Trends and Forecast
1.1.1 COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Polycarbonate (PC) Market
1.2 Product Outline
1.2.1 Polycarbonate (PC)
1.2.2 Applications of Polycarbonates (PC)
1.2.2.1 Appliances
1.2.2.2 Automotive & Transportation
1.2.2.3 Building & Construction
1.2.2.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.2.2.5 Optical Storage Media
1.2.2.6 Other Applications

2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
2.1 Production Capacity
2.1.1 Global Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Production Capacity
2.1.2 Global Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Production Capacity by Geographic Region
2.1.3 Global Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Production Capacity by Country
2.2 Company Profiles

  • CHIMEI Corporation (Taiwan)

  • Covestro AG (Germany)

  • Formosa Plastics Group (Taiwan)

  • Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation (Taiwan)

  • Hainan Huasheng New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Henan Pingmei Shenma Polycarbonate Material Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Kazanorgsintez PJSC (Russia)

  • Khuzestan Petrochemical Company (Iran)

  • LG Chem Ltd (South Korea)

  • Lihuayi Weiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

  • LOTTE Chemical Corporation (South Korea)

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

  • Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corporation (Japan)

  • Samyang Kasei Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

  • Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) (Saudi Arabia)

  • Sinopec Sabic Tianjin Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co. (Saudi Arabia)

  • Sichuan Zhonglan Guosu New Materials Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Sinochem Holdings Corporation Ltd. (China)

  • Luxi Group Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Cangzhou Dahua Group Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Sinopec Shanghai Gaoqiao Petrochemical Co., Ltd. China)

  • Sinopec Mitsubishi Chemical Polycarbonate (Beijing) Co Ltd (China)

  • Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd (Japan)

  • Teijin Limited (Japan)

  • Trinseo LLC (United States)

  • Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Zhejiang Petroleum & Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Global Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
4.1.1 Polycarbonate (PC) End-use Application Market Analysis by Geographic Region
4.1.1.1 Automotive & Transportation
4.1.1.2 Electrical & Electronics
4.1.1.3 Building & Construction
4.1.1.4 Optical Media
4.1.1.5 Appliances
4.1.1.6 Other End-use Applications

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by Geographic Region

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5. NORTH AMERICA
5.1 North American Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Production Capacity
5.2 North American Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by Geographic Region
5.3 North American Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
5.4 Country-wise Analysis of North American Polycarbonate (PC) Market
5.4.1 The United States
5.4.1.1 United States Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
5.4.2 Canada
5.4.2.1 Canada Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
5.4.3 Mexico
5.4.3.1 Mexico Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

6. EUROPE
6.1 European Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Production Capacity
6.2 European Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by Geographic Region
6.3 European Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
6.4 Country-wise Analysis of European Polycarbonate (PC) Market
6.4.1 France
6.4.1.1 France Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
6.4.2 Germany
6.4.2.1 Germany Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
6.4.3 Italy
6.4.3.1 Italy Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
6.4.4 The Netherlands
6.4.4.1 Netherlands Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
6.4.5 Russia
6.4.5.1 Russia Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
6.4.6 Spain
6.4.6.1 Spain Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
6.4.7 The United Kingdom
6.4.7.1 United Kingdom Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
6.4.8 Rest of Europe
6.4.8.1 Rest of Europe Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

7. ASIA-PACIFIC
7.1 Asia-Pacific Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Production Capacity
7.2 Asia-Pacific Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by Geographic Region
7.3 Asia-Pacific Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
7.4 Country-wise Analysis of Asia-Pacific Polycarbonate (PC) Market
7.4.1 China
7.4.1.1 China Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
7.4.2 India
7.4.2.1 India Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
7.4.3 Japan
7.4.3.1 Japan Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
7.4.4 South Korea
7.4.4.1 South Korea Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
7.4.5 Taiwan
7.4.5.1 Taiwan Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
7.4.6 Thailand
7.4.6.1 Thailand Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
7.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific
7.4.7.1 Rest of Asia-Pacific Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

8. SOUTH AMERICA
8.1 South America Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by Geographic Region
8.2 South America Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
8.3 Country-wise Analysis of South America Polycarbonate (PC) Market
8.3.1 Argentina
8.3.1.1 Argentina Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
8.3.2 Brazil
8.3.2.1 Brazil Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
8.3.3 Rest of South America
8.3.3.1 Rest of South America Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

9. REST OF WORLD
9.1 Middle East Polycarbonate (PC) Resin Production Capacity
9.2 Rest of World Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by Geographic Region
9.3 Rest of World Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
9.4 Region-wise analysis of Rest of World Polycarbonate (PC) Market
9.4.1 Middle East
9.4.1.1 Middle East Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application
9.4.2 Africa
9.4.2.1 Africa Polycarbonate (PC) Market Overview by End-use Application

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
1. NORTH AMERICA
2. EUROPE
3. ASIA-PACIFIC
4. REST OF WORLD

PART D: ANNEXURE
1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2. FEEDBACK

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ytlc0f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-polycarbonate-pc-resins-industry-report-2023-in-depth-analysis-of-the-end-use-applications-market-of-pc-with-regard-to-covid-19-pandemic-impact-301743776.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Robert Iger Shakes Up Disney’s Entertainment Operations, Rethinks Hulu Ownership

    Under CEO Bob Iger’s new structure, content chiefs at the TV, film and ESPN units are taking on business responsibilities. Mr. Iger also signaled the company could explore a sale of streaming platform Hulu.

  • This Texas gas station is hiring — and many of the openings earn up to $225K per year (with great benefits, plenty of paid vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • Which brand of car is most reliable? These are the most dependable vehicles on the market

    A new survey from J.D. Power found Kia, Buick and Chevrolet are among the most dependable non-premium vehicle brands, while Lexus ranks No. 1 overall.

  • Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing

    By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of massive casting machines, also known as gigapresses, to make large single pieces of vehicle underbodies, streamline production and reduce the work of even robots. This has helped it become the most profitable battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker.

  • Tech Layoffs Hit H1B Visa Workers Hard

    When she lost her job at Google last month, Jingjing Tan started worrying about her dog, an energetic, 75-pound German shepherd. As a foreign worker living in the U.S. on a temporary work visa, if she couldn’t find a job within 60 days, she feared she might have to return to her home country, China. In big Chinese cities, where tech jobs are, keeping large dogs as pets often isn’t allowed.

  • The ‘Great Resignation’ is now the ‘Great Regret’: 80% of job hoppers wish they hadn’t quit their old roles, with Gen Z the most regretful

    Is the grass always greener? For those who packed in their roles during the 'Great Resignation', apparently not.

  • Boeing sues Raytheon, alleging subsidiaries supplied 'defective' parts that cost it tens of millions of dollars

    The aerospace giant says that suppliers provided faulty parts for fighter jets, causing it to incur tens of millions of dollars in mitigation costs at its St. Louis County factory.

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloo

  • Suncor Commerce City oil refinery restarting, promising end to gasoline outage

    Denver and statewide fuel prices have jumped in the weeks since late 2022 incidents took the facilities offline.

  • Russia Retaliates for Sanctions By Announcing Oil Output Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia plans to cut its oil output by 500,000 barrels a day next month, following through on a threat to retaliate against western energy sanctions and sending oil prices sharply higher.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó Vot

  • Intel Explores Ramping Chip Investment In Vietnam: Report

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) reportedly eyes a significant ramp-up of its $1.5 billion investment in Vietnam to expand its chip testing and packaging plant in the Southeast Asian nation. The multi-year initiative entailing around $1 billion reflects a growing role for Vietnam in the global supply chain for semiconductors to cut reliance on China and Taiwan, Reuters reports. Intel also weighed alternative investments in Singapore and Malaysia over Vietnam. Also Read: Vietnam Wins Additional Investme

  • You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement

    A common approach to retirement income relies on withdrawing money from taxable accounts first, followed by 401(k)s and IRAs, and lastly, Roth accounts. Conventional wisdom holds that withdrawing money from taxable accounts first allows a retiree's 401(k) assets to continue … Continue reading → The post You Could Be Doing More to Limit Taxes in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I’m 61 and want to know if I can retire at 62. Is it worth hiring an adviser to help answer this or can I do it myself?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • ChatGPT, other AI models to disrupt Indian IT firms - JPM

    As generative AI is implemented more broadly, consulting firms like Accenture and Deloitte and will gain market share over Indian IT firms like Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd in the near term, analysts at the brokerage said in a note to clients. Generative AI can be a "deflation driver" in the near term on legacy services as they compete on pricing, necessitate staff retraining and drive loss of competitiveness, they added. JPM said that among Indian IT companies, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services might retrain staff faster than smaller peers due to their better graduate hiring and training infrastructure.

  • Micron Cuts Executives’ Salaries in Latest Belt-Tightening Move

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc. is cutting executives salaries by as much as 20% and suspending bonuses as the chipmaker copes with an industrywide slump.Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was P

  • Crypto exchange to shutdown 'staking' after SEC settlement

    The settlement with Kraken and one of its business practices could spell headaches for other platforms with similar services.

  • Mass Layoffs or Hiring Boom? What’s Actually Happening in the Jobs Market

    Restaurants, hotels and hospitals are finally staffing up, more than making up for losses in tech and other sectors. “Knock on wood, things are running like they were before the pandemic,” said one restaurant executive.

  • Root Insurance sues former marketing chief, claiming $9.4M 'brazen and sophisticated scheme'

    Instead of purported ESPN and Barstool Sports campaigns for Root Insurance, the federal lawsuit says, the money bought luxury homes on the Miami waterfront and in southern California.

  • Advent, CVC Are Among Suitors for €3 Billion Viatris OTC Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Advent International’s Zentiva generics business and Bain Capital-backed drugmaker Stada Arzneimittel AG are suitors considering bids for for Viatris Inc.’s European consumer-health assets, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody

  • Europe’s Next Energy Test: Wrestling Solar Back From China

    The region wants solar power to become its prime source of electricity by 2030. One challenge will be achieving that without depending on Chinese companies, which now control over 80% of the global supply chain.