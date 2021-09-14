U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

Worldwide Polyethylene Vapor Barrier Films For Under Slab Industry to 2028 - Featuring Dow, INEOS and LG Chem Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyethylene Vapor Barrier Films For Under Slab Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (HDPE, LLDPE), by Application, by Thickness, by End-use, by Grade, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyethylene vapor barrier films for under slab market size is expected to reach USD 2.18 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028. Rising demand for green buildings is projected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Green buildings are gaining popularity over conventional ones in recent years. Efficient use of energy, water, and renewable energy, reduced operating costs, improved air quality, and reduced overall load on metal structures as compared to conventional buildings are fueling the demand for green buildings.

Furthermore, the increasing influence of social factors, such as creating a sense of community, improving occupant health and well-being, and encouraging sustainable business practices, is propelling the growth of green buildings. In green building construction, polyethylene (PE) vapor barrier films play a significant role in making the building energy efficient. These films seal the roof against wind and moisture and prevent heat loss as well as improve the air quality by providing maximum protection against moisture, mold, and mildew growth.

Green buildings incorporate the use of eco-friendly and lightweight materials to maintain and improve the indoor air quality and efficiency of energy, water, and other resources. Since an ascending number of polyethylene vapor barrier films are being designed to be environment-friendly, their popularity is expected to increase over the forecast period and act as a driver for the market. The residential end-use segment is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

The residential construction sector is primarily driven by the growth in single-family housing units. According to the United States Census Bureau, 903,000 single-family homes and 352,000 multi-family units were completed in 2019. Factors such as population growth in major cities, low mortgage rates, and a rise in immigrant influx to major cities are propelling the demand for residential housing. In addition, the ongoing transition to a sustainable energy system, especially in North America and Europe, is fueling the demand for residential green buildings, further creating demand for polyethylene vapor barrier films for under slab applications.

Polyethylene Vapor Barrier Films For Under Slab Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of product, the linear low-density polyethylene segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness prominent growth over the forecast period

  • The new construction application segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 70.0% of the revenue share in 2020

  • In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 50.0%. The growing construction activities are expected to boost the demand for PE vapor barrier films for under slab in the region

  • Various strategic initiatives were recorded over the past few years, which helped in boosting the growth of the market. For instance, in November 2020, INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA announced the acquisition of Sasol's ownership of Gemini High-density Polyethylene (HDPE). Gemini, a startup founded in 2017, is a manufacturer of bimodal HDPE products. The proposed acquisition will allow INEOS Olefins & Polymers USA to further expand its reach in the specialty polyethylene market of pressure pipes and high molecular weight films

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Polyethylene (PE) Vapor Barrier Films for Under Slab Market - Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Global polymer Films Market Outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1 Distribution Channel Analysis
3.3.2 Supply Chain Analysis
3.3.3 Innovation in Value Chain & Supply Chain
3.4 Regulatory Framework
3.4.1 Standard & Compliances
3.4.1.1 Regional/Country Standards for Vapor Barrier Films
3.4.2 Safety
3.5 U.S. Vapor Barrier Films for Under Slab Market Split by Class A, B & C
3.6 Substitute Materials Analysis
3.6.1 Market Trends
3.7 Global Barrier Films Analysis (% Share)
3.8 Market Dynamics
3.8.1 Market Driver Analysis
3.8.1.1 Growing construction activities
3.8.1.2 Rising demand for green buildings
3.9 Market Restraint Analysis
3.9.1 Volatile raw material prices
3.9.2 Market Opportunity Analysis
3.9.2.1 Pre-applied Waterproofing Membranes vs. PE Vapor Barrier Films
3.10 Market Trends Analysis
3.10.1 Sustainability in Product Development
3.10.1.1 Post-consumer Recyclability (PCR)
3.11 COVID-19 Impact on the Polyethylene (PE) Vapor Barrier Films for Under Slab Market
3.12 Business Environment Analysis: Polyethylene (PE) Vapor Barrier Films for Under Slab Market
3.12.1 PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
3.12.2 PESTEL ANALYSIS

Chapter 4 Polyethylene Vapor Barrier Films for Under Slab Market: Thickness Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Polyethylene vapor barrier films for under slab market: Thickness movement analysis, 2020 & 2028
4.2 10-15 mil
4.2.1 Polyethylene VAPOR Barrier Films for Under Slab market estimates and forecasts, by 10-15 MIL, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.3 15-20 mil
4.3.1 Polyethylene VAPOR Barrier Films for Under Slab market estimates and forecasts, by 15-20 mil, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
4.4 Above 20 mil
4.4.1 Polyethylene VAPOR Barrier Films for Under Slab market estimates and forecasts, by above mil, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Polyethylene Vapor Barrier Films for Under Slab Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Polyethylene vapor barrier films for under slab market: Product movement analysis, 2020 & 2028
5.2 High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)
5.2.1 Polyethylene VAPOR Barrier Films for Under Slab market estimates and forecasts, by high-density polyethylene, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
5.3 Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
5.3.1 Polyethylene VAPOR Barrier Films for Under Slab market estimates and forecasts, by Linear Low-density Polyethylene, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Polyethylene Vapor Barrier Films for Under Slab Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1 Polyethylene vapor barrier films for under slab market: Application movement analysis, 2020 & 2028
6.2 New Construction
6.2.1 Polyethylene Vapor Barrier Films for Under Slab market estimates and forecasts, in new construction, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
6.3 Refurbishment
6.3.1 Polyethylene Vapor Barrier Films for Under Slab market estimates and forecasts, in refurbishment, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Polyethylene Vapor Barrier Films for Under Slab Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Polyethylene vapor barrier films for under slab market: End-use movement analysis, 2020 & 2028
7.2 Residential
7.2.1 Polyethylene Vapor Barrier Films for Under Slab market estimates and forecasts, by Residential, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)
7.3 Non-Residential
7.3.1 Polyethylene Vapor Barrier Films for Under Slab market estimates and forecasts, by Non-residential, 2017 - 2028 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Polyethylene (PE) Vapor Barrier Films for Under Slab Market: Grade Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1 Polyethylene (PE) vapor barrier films for under slab market: Grade movement analysis, 2020 & 2028
8.2 Concrete
8.2.1 Polyethylene (PE) Vapor Barrier Films for Under Slab Market Estimates and Forecasts, in Concrete 2017 - 2028 (KiloTons) (USD Million)
8.3 Foundation
8.3.1 Polyethylene (PE) Vapor Barrier Films for Under Slab Market Estimates and Forecasts, in foundation 2017 - 2028 (KiloTons) (USD Million)

Chapter 9 Polyethylene (PE) Vapor Barrier Films for Under Slab Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Key global players, recent developments, and their impact on the industry
10.2 Key company/competition categorization (Key innovators, market leaders, and emerging players)
10.3 Vendor Landscape
10.3.1 List Of Key Distributors & Channel Partners
10.3.2 List Of Potential Customers
10.4 Public Companies
10.4.1 Competitive dashboard analysis
10.5 Private Companies
10.5.1 List of Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators and their geographical presence

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Exxon Mobil Corporation
11.1.1 Company overview
11.1.2 Financial Performance
11.1.3 Product Benchmarking
11.2 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.
11.2.1 Company overview
11.2.2 Financial Performance
11.2.3 Product Benchmarking
11.3 Repsol
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Financial Performance
11.3.3 Product Benchmarking
11.4 SABIC
11.4.1 Company Overview
11.4.2 Financial Performance
11.4.3 Product Benchmarking
11.5 Dow Inc.
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Financial Performance
11.5.3 Product Benchmarking
11.6 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
11.6.1 Company Overview
11.6.2 Financial Performance
11.6.3 Product Benchmarking
11.7 INEOS AG
11.7.1 Company Overview
11.7.2 Financial Performance
11.7.3 Product Benchmarking
11.7.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.8 BASF SE
11.8.1 Company Overview
11.8.2 Financial Performance
11.8.3 Product Benchmarking
11.9 LG Chem
11.9.1 Company Overview
11.9.2 Financial Performance
11.9.3 Product Benchmarking
11.9.4 Strategic Initiatives
11.10 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
11.10.1 Company Overview
11.10.2 Financial Performance
11.10.3 Product Benchmarking
11.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3uukyv

ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


