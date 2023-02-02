U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

Worldwide Polyisoprene Industry to 2027: Polyisoprene is Increasingly Being Used as An Alternative to Natural Rubber in the Manufacturing of Medical Products

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Polyisoprene Market

Global Polyisoprene Market
Global Polyisoprene Market

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyisoprene Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyisoprene market size reached 17.3 Million Tons in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach 25.5 Million Tons by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.68% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Polyisoprene (C5H8) is a synthetic elastomer that exhibits similar characteristics as that of natural rubber. It can be naturally extracted from the sap of the Hevea Brasiliensis tree. On the other hand, polyisoprene can be produced industrially by the polymerization of the isoprene monomer.

As compared to natural rubber, polyisoprene has better weather resistance and possesses a purer, more consistent and homogenous polymer structure. It is used in various applications that require low water swell, good resilience, good tack, high gum tensile strength, and high hot tensile strength.

Polyisoprene Market Trends:

Polyisoprene is increasingly being used as an alternative to natural rubber in the manufacturing of catheters, medical balloons, and surgical or medical gloves for better comfort and enhanced protection from pathogens. The extensive utilization of these products in the healthcare sector is providing an impetus to the market growth. In line with this, the onset of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has facilitated the usage of medical gloves significantly to minimize the spread of the virus, which, in turn, is influencing the market growth.

Moreover, there has been a rise in awareness regarding the usage of effective contraceptives to avoid sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and unplanned pregnancies, which has contributed to the demand for wearable contraceptives. This is further supported by rapid investments by manufacturers to develop and market innovative condom designs.

Other than this, leading polyisoprene manufacturers are focusing on research and development (R&D) activities to introduce improved products with high resealability and low needle penetration resistance. This is acting as another growth-inducing factor for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global polyisoprene market report, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on type and application.

Breakup by Type:

  • Natural Polyisoprene

  • Synthetic Polyisoprene

Breakup by Application:

  • Tires and Related Products

  • Latex Products

  • Footwear

  • Non-Automotive Engineering

  • Belting and Hose

  • Others

Regional Insights:

Natural Polyisoprene

  • China

  • India

  • United States

  • Japan

  • Thailand

  • Others

Synthetic Polyisoprene

  • Russia

  • United States

  • Japan

  • China

  • Western Europe

  • Others

Key Questions Answered in This Report:
1. What was the global polyisoprene market size in 2021?
2. What will be the polyisoprene market outlook during the forecast period (2022-2027)?
3. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global polyisoprene market?
4. What are the global polyisoprene market drivers?
5. What are the major trends in the global polyisoprene market?
6. What is the global polyisoprene market breakup by application?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t8qkt1

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


