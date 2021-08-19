U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

Worldwide Polymerase Chain Reaction Industry to 2027 - Growing Demand for Point of Care Testing Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·10 min read

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Global Market - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

PCR is an enzymatic reaction process in which multiple copies of desired DNA sequence is obtained in a short period of time. The technique is broadly accepted in research and clinical diagnostic application due to its high accuracy and sensitivity. The evolution of PCR instruments with different designs such as interchangeable modules, dual & multiblock capacity, development of advanced Real-time PCR and digital PCR with multiplexing and analytical capabilities, development of various reagents & consumables and incorporation of microfluidic and other advanced technologies for the development of portable PCR will further advance the PCR applications in clinical diagnostic and industrial applications.

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) global market is estimated to be $21,408.8 million in 2020. The factors driving the market are raising the incidence of infectious and non-infectious diseases, increase in demand for early disease detection, diagnosis & treatment, growing focus towards the development of personalized medicine, increasing advancements in PCR technologies and increasing demand for point of care testing. However, lack of skilled personnel to use advanced PCR Instruments and data analysis software, high cost of advanced instruments, presence of alternative molecular and immunology techniques, and stringent government regulations are expected to hamper the market growth.

The PCR market is classified into products, application, end-user and geography. The PCR products global market is segmented into instruments, reagents & consumables and software & services. Among the products, the Reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2020 due to an increase in demand for reagents & consumables for research and diagnostic applications. Reagents and consumables are sub-segmented into enzymes, dNTPs, template DNA, primers and probes, buffers, reagents kits or master mixes and assay kits, nuclease free water, consumable and others (dye and beads). Among these Reagents kits or master mixes and assay kits is accounted for the highest revenue in 2020 due to an increase in demand for assay kits in diagnostic applications particularly in COVID-19 diagnosis.

The enzymes are fastest growing consumable segment at a high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The PCR instruments global market is sub-segmented into Standard PCR, Real-Time PCR and Digital PCR. Among the instruments, Real-Time PCR is accounted for the highest revenue in 2020 due to increased utilization of real-time PCR instruments in diagnostic applications particularly in COVID-19 diagnosis and research applications. The digital PCR is fastest growing instruments segment at a mid teen CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction
2.1 Key Takeaways
2.2 Scope of the Report
2.3 Report Description
2.4 Markets Covered
2.5 Stakeholders
2.6 Research Methodology
2.6.1 Market Size Estimation
2.6.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.6.3 Secondary Sources
2.6.4 Key Data Points from Secondary Sources
2.6.5 Primary Sources
2.6.6 Key Data Points from Primary Sources
2.6.7 Assumptions

3 Market Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.3 Factors Influencing Market
3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
3.3.1.1 Rising Incidence of Infectious and Non-Infectious Diseases and Demand for Early Detection, Diagnosis & Treatment
3.3.1.2 Increasing Focus Towards the Development of Personalized Medicines
3.3.1.3 Growing Demand for Point of Care Testing
3.3.1.4 Increasing Demand for Prenatal Testing
3.3.2 Restraints and Threats
3.3.2.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel to Use Advanced Instruments
3.3.2.2 High Cost of Advanced PCR System
3.3.2.3 Development of Alternate Technologies
3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulatory Framework Limits Advancements in the PCR Market
3.4 Regulatory Affairs
3.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis
3.6 Supply Chain Analysis
3.7 Funding Scenario
3.8 Patent Analysis
3.9 Technological Advancements
3.9.1 Introduction
3.9.2 Crystal Digital PCR Technology
3.9.3 Real Time Remote Monitoring
3.9.4 Artificial Intelligence in PCR
3.9.5 Infrared Mediated Non-Contact Thermocycling
3.9.6 Nano-PCR
3.10 Impact of Covid-19 on PCR Market
3.11 Market Share Analysis by Major Players
3.11.1 PCR Global Market Share Analysis
3.11.2 Standard PCR Global Market Share Analysis
3.11.3 Real Time PCR Global Market Share Analysis
3.11.4 Digital PCR Global Market Share Analysis

4 PCR Global Market, by Product
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Instruments
4.2.1 Standard PCR
4.2.2 Real Time PCR
4.2.3 Digital PCR
4.3 Reagents and Consumables
4.3.1 Enzymes
4.3.2 Deoxynucleotide Triphosphate's (Dntp's)
4.3.3 Templates or Controls
4.3.4 Primers and Probes
4.3.5 Buffers
4.3.6 Reagent Kits or Master Mixes and Assay Kits
4.3.7 Nuclease Free Water
4.3.8 Consumables
4.3.9 Other Reagents and Consumables
4.4 Software & Services

5 PCR Global Market, by Application
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Clinical Diagnostics
5.2.1 Infectious Diseases
5.2.1.1 Hepatitis B and C Testing
5.2.1.2 Tuberculosis Diagnosis
5.2.1.3 Hiv Diagnosis
5.2.1.4 Covid-19 Diagnosis
5.2.1.5 Others
5.2.2 Non-Infectious Diseases
5.2.2.1 Cancer
5.2.2.2 Genetic Testing
5.2.2.3 Others
5.3 Industrial Applications
5.3.1 Agriculture
5.3.2 Environment
5.3.3 Applied Testing
5.3.3.1 Forensics
5.3.3.2 Food Safety Testing
5.3.4 Animal Husbandry
5.3.5 Biomedical Research
5.3.5.1 Dna Sequencing
5.3.5.2 Genotyping
5.3.5.3 Gene Expression Analysis
5.3.5.4 Dna Cloning
5.3.5.5 Others
5.3.6 Other PCR Industry Applications
5.4 Other PCR Applications

6 PCR Global Market, by End-Users
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hospitals and Laboratories
6.3 Pharmaceuticals, Cro's and Biotech
6.4 Academics and Research Institutions
6.5 Others

7 Regional Analysis
7.1 Introduction
7.2 North America
7.2.1 U.S.
7.2.2 Rest of North America
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Germany
7.3.2 U.K.
7.3.3 France
7.3.4 Rest of Europe
7.4 Asia-Pacific
7.4.1 Japan
7.4.2 China
7.4.3 India
7.4.4 Rest of Apac
7.5 RoW
7.5.1 Brazil
7.5.2 Rest of Latin America
7.5.3 Middle East & Africa

8 Competitive Landscape
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Approvals
8.3 New Product Launch
8.4 Collaborations and Partnerships
8.5 Acquisitions
8.6 Others

9 Major Companies
9.1 Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Financials
9.1.3 Product Portfolio
9.1.4 Key Developments
9.1.5 Business Strategy
9.1.6 SWOT Analysis
9.2 Becton Dickinson and Company
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Financials
9.2.3 Product Portfolio
9.2.4 Key Developments
9.2.5 Business Strategy
9.2.6 SWOT Analysis
9.3 Biomerieux Sa
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Financials
9.3.3 Product Portfolio
9.3.4 Key Developmensts
9.3.5 Business Strategy
9.3.6 SWOT Analysis
9.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Financials
9.4.3 Product Portfolio
9.4.4 Key Developments
9.4.5 Business Strategy
9.4.6 SWOT Analysis
9.5 Danaher Corporation
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Financials
9.5.3 Product Portfolio
9.5.4 Key Developments
9.5.5 Business Strategy
9.5.6 SWOT Analysis
9.6 Exact Sciences Corporation
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Financials
9.6.3 Product Portfolio
9.6.4 Key Developments
9.6.5 Business Strategy
9.6.6 SWOT Analysis
9.7 F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Financials
9.7.3 Product Portfolio
9.7.4 Key Developments
9.7.5 Business Strategy
9.7.6 SWOT Analysis
9.8 Merck Kgaa
9.8.1 Overview
9.8.2 Financials
9.8.3 Product Portfolio
9.8.4 Key Developments
9.8.5 Business Strategy
9.8.6 SWOT Analysis
9.9 Perkinelmer, Inc.
9.9.1 Overview
9.9.2 Financials
9.9.3 Product Portfolio
9.9.4 Key Developments
9.9.5 Business Strategy
9.9.6 SWOT Analysis
9.10 Qiagen N.V.
9.10.1 Overview
9.10.2 Financials
9.10.3 Product Portfolio
9.10.4 Key Developments
9.10.5 Business Strategy
9.10.6 SWOT Analysis
9.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
9.11.1 Overview
9.11.2 Financials
9.11.3 Product Portfolio
9.11.4 Key Developments
9.11.5 Business Strategy
9.11.6 SWOT Analysis


Companies Mentioned

  • B BlackBio Biotech India Limited

  • 3CR Bioscience

  • Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

  • ACTGene, Inc.

  • ADS Biotec, Inc.

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Ahram Biosystems, Inc.

  • Altona Diagnostics GmbH

  • Amoy Diagnostics

  • Ampliqon A/S

  • Analytik Jena AG

  • Anatolia Geneworks

  • Andiatec GmbH

  • AniCon Labor GmbH

  • Anitoa Systems, LLC

  • Atila Bio Systems Inc

  • Becton Dickinson and Company

  • BforCure

  • BGI Group

  • Binx Health Inc.

  • Bio Basic Inc.

  • BioCheck, Inc.

  • Biofidelity

  • BioinGentech ,

  • BIOLABMIX LLC

  • Biomeme, Inc

  • Biomerieux SA

  • Bioneer Corporation

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Bioron GmbH

  • Biosynex S.A.

  • Biotecon Diagnostics GmbH

  • Biotype Diagnostic GmbH

  • Blue-Ray Biotech

  • Brooks Life Sciences

  • Bruker

  • CareDx, Inc.

  • Carpegen GmbH

  • Chai Inc.

  • Cleaver Scientific Ltd.

  • CLONIT Srl.

  • Co-Diagnostics

  • Combinati INC

  • Convergent-technologies

  • Corning, Inc.

  • CyberGene AB

  • Da An Gene Co.

  • Danaher Corporation

  • Devyser AB

  • DiaCarta, Inc.

  • DiaSorin S.p.A.

  • Dropworks, Inc.

  • Entopsis, Inc.

  • EntroGen

  • Eppendorf, AG

  • Eurofins Scientific S.E.

  • Exact sciences

  • F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Fluidigm corporation

  • Genedrive plc

  • GeneFirst Ltd.

  • Genekam Biotechnology AG

  • GeneProof A.S.

  • Genesystem.co.kr

  • Genome Diagnostics B.V.

  • Genome Diagnostics Pvt Ltd.

  • Genomed

  • Genomictree Inc.

  • GNA Biosolutions GmbH

  • Hangzhou LongGene Scientific Instruments Co.,Ltd

  • Hologics

  • Hy Laboratories Ltd.

  • Hygiena, LLC

  • INTAS Science Imaging Instruments GmbH

  • Invivoscribe, Inc

  • Jena Bioscience GmbH

  • JN Medsys

  • Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

  • Kogene.co.kr

  • KOMA Biotech, Inc.

  • Kyratec

  • LABGENE Scientific SA

  • Macrogen Inc.

  • Menarini Diagnostics

  • Merck KgaA

  • Meridian Bioscience

  • MicroGEM

  • Minerva Biolabs GmbH

  • miniPCR bio

  • Minute Molecular Diagnostics

  • Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

  • Molzym GmbH & Co. KG

  • Mylab Discovery Solutions

  • Nimagen B.V.

  • Norgen Biotech Corp.

  • Novacyt

  • Nuclein, LLC.

  • Ocimum Biosolutions, Ltd

  • Pathofinder B.V.

  • PCR Biosystems Ltd

  • PCR Max Ltd.

  • PentaBase ApS

  • Perkin Elmer

  • Precipio, Inc.

  • Premier Biosoft International

  • Promega Corporation

  • Qiagen N.V.

  • Qualiplante SAS

  • QuantuMDx

  • Quidel Corporation

  • Reagecon Diagnostics Ltd.

  • Scope Fluidics

  • Seegene, Inc.

  • Siemens Healthcare GmbH

  • Sinaclon

  • SolGent co, LTD

  • SpeeDx

  • Star Array company

  • Stilla Technologies

  • Takara Bio Inc.

  • Tetracore, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Ubiquitome

  • Vircell S.L.

  • Visby Medical

  • Zhengzhou Nanbei Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd.

  • Zymo Research Corporation



