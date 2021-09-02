The Worldwide Polymerase Chain Reaction Industry is Expected to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2026
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for PCR technology should grow from $10.5 billion in 2021 to $13.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% for the period of 2021-2026.
The reagents and consumables market for PCR technology should grow from $6.3 billion in 2021 to $8.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% for the period of 2021-2026.
The software market for PCR technology should grow from $590.8 million in 2021 to $776.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
This report examines the market potential of PCR technology. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advances, drivers and restraints, and opportunity and trends in market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market rankings for key players. The report discusses the market share of PCR technologies based on type of product, technology and application.
This report segments the global market by four geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). For the purpose of this report, North America includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico; the European region includes Germany, U.K., France and Rest of Europe; the Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific; and RoW includes the Middle East, Africa and South America. For market estimates, data is provided for the year 2020 as the base year, 2019 as the historical year and forecasts are through year-end 2026.
Report Includes
70 data tables and 15 additional tables
An updated review of the global market for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Discussion of major factors driving the growth of the PCR market, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies in molecular diagnosis of infectious diseases
Estimation of market size and revenue sales forecast for PCR products, and corresponding market share analysis by product, technology type, application, and geographic region
Impact of the COVID-19 on the market for PCR technology, R&D efforts and the need to reinvent medical ventilators, current status and impact on Medtech
Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for PCR technology in clinical diagnostics
Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
Competitive landscape of the major players operating in the global market, their competitive environment and product portfolio analysis
Profile descriptions of the leading industry players including Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific
The molecular diagnostic industry is an integral part of the healthcare industry. It is continuously evolving with the advent of novel technologies such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing and next-generation sequencing (NGS). PCR technology has vast potential in the fields of proteomics and genomics and has revolutionized the molecular and functional genomics sector. PCR technology includes real-time PCR, reverse transcriptase PCR, hot start and touchdown PCR, and multiplex PCR.
Technology drivers of the PCR market include advances in instrumentation, reagents and PCR techniques, and increasing R&D. Health- and healthcare-related drivers include increasingly sedentary lifestyles, the growing incidence of diseases such as diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular, and the increasing percentage of baby-boomers. The use of PCR is increasing beyond the conventional markets. Research labs and institutions are using PCR for various research activities for pharmaceutical companies, biotech and drug/product discovery companies, forensic labs and clinical diagnostic labs.
Reagents and consumables is the largest market segment in terms of revenues. The availability of ready-made mixes and reagents has spurred the growth of the reagent market. The instruments segment, which includes real-time PCR instruments and thermal cycles, is another high-growth area. Real-time PCR technology has opened up the arena of PCR applications ranging from the diagnosis of infectious diseases to DNA fingerprinting in forensic science. The number of companies entering the PCR reagent business is on the rise, with most of these new entrants being small local companies, but to meet the market demand for new products and reagents, many of these companies must enter into partnerships or collaborations with leading and larger market players, especially for product development and distribution.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Background and Technology Overview
Evolution of PCR
Principles of PCR
Instruments and Components of PCR
Instruments
Target DNA
Primers
Enzyme and Enzyme Concentration
Buffers
Magnesium Concentration
Deoxyribonucleoside Triphosphates
Types of PCR
Reverse Transcription PCR
Nested PCR
Hot Start and Touchdown PCR
Inverse PCR
Multiplex PCR
Quantitative PCR
Traditional vs. Real-Time PCR
Design of Primer for PCR
Primer Selection
Primer Length
Melting Temperature
Specificity
G/C Content
3' End Sequence
PCR Quantification Methods
Absolute Quantification
Relative Quantification
Components of Quantitative PCR
DNA Binding Dyes
Probes in qPCR
Controls for qPCR Experiments
Chapter 4 COVID-19 and R&D
Potential Targets for COVID-19 Drug Development
Basigin (CD147)
C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 5 (CCR5)
Envelope Protein (E) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
Epithelial Sodium Channel (ENaC)
Histamine N-Methyltransferase (HMT)
Interleukin-6 Receptor Subunit ? (IL-6RA)
Membrane Glycoprotein (M) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
Nucleocapsid (N) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)
R&D on COVID-19
COVID-19 Clinical Trial Landscape
Chapter 5 Regulatory Structure of the COVID-19 Diagnostics Industry
Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP)
Clinical Trials being Conducted during COVID-19 Pandemic
Response to Drug Shortages
National Regulatory Agencies for Ongoing Clinical Trials
U.S. FDA
Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (U.K.)
European Medicines Agency
COVID-19 Testing
Chapter 6 Polymerase Chain Reaction: Market Dynamics
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Chapter 7 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Outbreak
Progression of COVID-19
Incubation Period
Epidemiology
Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
Spread of Disease
Current Status and Impact on Medical Technology
Elective and Noncritical Procedures
Shift in Manufacturing
Delays of Clinical Trials
Supply Chain Disruptions
Medical Tourism
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Global Market for PCR, by Product Type
Market Size and Forecast
PCR Instruments
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
PCR Reagents and Consumables
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
PCR Software
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
PCR Services
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Technology
Global Market for PCR, by Technology
Market Size and Forecast
Real-Time PCR
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Reverse Transcriptase PCR
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Inverse and Standard PCR
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Assembly and Nested PCR
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Hot Start and Touchdown PCR
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Multiplex PCR and Other PCR
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Application
Global Market for PCR Technology, by Application
Research Applications
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Clinical Applications
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Other PCR Applications
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
Global Company Shares
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
Abbott Laboratories
Becton, Dickinson And Co.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Qiagen Nv
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Agilent Technologies Inc.
Biofire Diagnostics Llc
Bioneer Corp.
Eppendorf Ag
Chapter 14 Appendix: List of Abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5srbcc
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-polymerase-chain-reaction-industry-is-expected-to-reach-13-7-billion-by-2026--301368397.html
SOURCE Research and Markets