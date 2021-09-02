U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.95
    +12.86 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,443.82
    +131.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,331.18
    +21.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.02
    +16.96 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.69
    +1.10 (+1.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.10
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.30 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    +0.0064 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9300
    -0.0930 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,456.53
    +1,159.46 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,293.06
    +2.55 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

The Worldwide Polymerase Chain Reaction Industry is Expected to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2026

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for PCR technology should grow from $10.5 billion in 2021 to $13.7 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% for the period of 2021-2026.

The reagents and consumables market for PCR technology should grow from $6.3 billion in 2021 to $8.4 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% for the period of 2021-2026.

The software market for PCR technology should grow from $590.8 million in 2021 to $776.1 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% for the period of 2021-2026.

This report examines the market potential of PCR technology. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advances, drivers and restraints, and opportunity and trends in market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market rankings for key players. The report discusses the market share of PCR technologies based on type of product, technology and application.

This report segments the global market by four geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). For the purpose of this report, North America includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico; the European region includes Germany, U.K., France and Rest of Europe; the Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific; and RoW includes the Middle East, Africa and South America. For market estimates, data is provided for the year 2020 as the base year, 2019 as the historical year and forecasts are through year-end 2026.

Report Includes

  • 70 data tables and 15 additional tables

  • An updated review of the global market for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technologies

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Discussion of major factors driving the growth of the PCR market, industry structure, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies in molecular diagnosis of infectious diseases

  • Estimation of market size and revenue sales forecast for PCR products, and corresponding market share analysis by product, technology type, application, and geographic region

  • Impact of the COVID-19 on the market for PCR technology, R&D efforts and the need to reinvent medical ventilators, current status and impact on Medtech

  • Highlights of emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for PCR technology in clinical diagnostics

  • Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

  • Competitive landscape of the major players operating in the global market, their competitive environment and product portfolio analysis

  • Profile descriptions of the leading industry players including Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Co., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific

The molecular diagnostic industry is an integral part of the healthcare industry. It is continuously evolving with the advent of novel technologies such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing and next-generation sequencing (NGS). PCR technology has vast potential in the fields of proteomics and genomics and has revolutionized the molecular and functional genomics sector. PCR technology includes real-time PCR, reverse transcriptase PCR, hot start and touchdown PCR, and multiplex PCR.

Technology drivers of the PCR market include advances in instrumentation, reagents and PCR techniques, and increasing R&D. Health- and healthcare-related drivers include increasingly sedentary lifestyles, the growing incidence of diseases such as diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular, and the increasing percentage of baby-boomers. The use of PCR is increasing beyond the conventional markets. Research labs and institutions are using PCR for various research activities for pharmaceutical companies, biotech and drug/product discovery companies, forensic labs and clinical diagnostic labs.

Reagents and consumables is the largest market segment in terms of revenues. The availability of ready-made mixes and reagents has spurred the growth of the reagent market. The instruments segment, which includes real-time PCR instruments and thermal cycles, is another high-growth area. Real-time PCR technology has opened up the arena of PCR applications ranging from the diagnosis of infectious diseases to DNA fingerprinting in forensic science. The number of companies entering the PCR reagent business is on the rise, with most of these new entrants being small local companies, but to meet the market demand for new products and reagents, many of these companies must enter into partnerships or collaborations with leading and larger market players, especially for product development and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Background and Technology Overview

  • Evolution of PCR

  • Principles of PCR

  • Instruments and Components of PCR

  • Instruments

  • Target DNA

  • Primers

  • Enzyme and Enzyme Concentration

  • Buffers

  • Magnesium Concentration

  • Deoxyribonucleoside Triphosphates

  • Types of PCR

  • Reverse Transcription PCR

  • Nested PCR

  • Hot Start and Touchdown PCR

  • Inverse PCR

  • Multiplex PCR

  • Quantitative PCR

  • Traditional vs. Real-Time PCR

  • Design of Primer for PCR

  • Primer Selection

  • Primer Length

  • Melting Temperature

  • Specificity

  • G/C Content

  • 3' End Sequence

  • PCR Quantification Methods

  • Absolute Quantification

  • Relative Quantification

  • Components of Quantitative PCR

  • DNA Binding Dyes

  • Probes in qPCR

  • Controls for qPCR Experiments

Chapter 4 COVID-19 and R&D

  • Potential Targets for COVID-19 Drug Development

  • Basigin (CD147)

  • C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 5 (CCR5)

  • Envelope Protein (E) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)

  • Epithelial Sodium Channel (ENaC)

  • Histamine N-Methyltransferase (HMT)

  • Interleukin-6 Receptor Subunit ? (IL-6RA)

  • Membrane Glycoprotein (M) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)

  • Nucleocapsid (N) (SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19)

  • R&D on COVID-19

  • COVID-19 Clinical Trial Landscape

Chapter 5 Regulatory Structure of the COVID-19 Diagnostics Industry

  • Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program (CTAP)

  • Clinical Trials being Conducted during COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Response to Drug Shortages

  • National Regulatory Agencies for Ongoing Clinical Trials

  • U.S. FDA

  • Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (U.K.)

  • European Medicines Agency

  • COVID-19 Testing

Chapter 6 Polymerase Chain Reaction: Market Dynamics

  • Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Restraints

  • Market Opportunities

Chapter 7 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

  • Outbreak

  • Progression of COVID-19

  • Incubation Period

  • Epidemiology

  • Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

  • Spread of Disease

  • Current Status and Impact on Medical Technology

  • Elective and Noncritical Procedures

  • Shift in Manufacturing

  • Delays of Clinical Trials

  • Supply Chain Disruptions

  • Medical Tourism

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Product Type

  • Global Market for PCR, by Product Type

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • PCR Instruments

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Market Analysis

  • PCR Reagents and Consumables

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Market Analysis

  • PCR Software

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Market Analysis

  • PCR Services

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Technology

  • Global Market for PCR, by Technology

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Real-Time PCR

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Market Analysis

  • Reverse Transcriptase PCR

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Market Analysis

  • Inverse and Standard PCR

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Market Analysis

  • Assembly and Nested PCR

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Market Analysis

  • Hot Start and Touchdown PCR

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Market Analysis

  • Multiplex PCR and Other PCR

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Global Market for PCR Technology, by Application

  • Research Applications

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Market Analysis

  • Clinical Applications

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Market Analysis

  • Other PCR Applications

  • Market Size and Forecast

  • Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

  • Global Company Shares

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Becton, Dickinson And Co.

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

  • Qiagen Nv

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • Biofire Diagnostics Llc

  • Bioneer Corp.

  • Eppendorf Ag

Chapter 14 Appendix: List of Abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5srbcc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-polymerase-chain-reaction-industry-is-expected-to-reach-13-7-billion-by-2026--301368397.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

    Nio isn't the only automaker dealing with the chip shortage, and it may be having less of an impact than some first thought.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Skyrocketed 291% Last Month

    Shares of Support.com (NASDAQ: SPRT) surged 291% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The beaten-down tech and customer support stock soared after it became the latest short squeeze target favored by Reddit's WallStreetBets discussion board. It's been the year of the meme stock, and a surprising number of 2021's best-performing equities owe their incredible performances to short squeezes and meme momentum aided by investing-focused social media communities.

  • C3 AI misses earnings estimates in Q1

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • Why Chewy Stock Got Bit Today

    Online pet products retailer Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) reported its second-quarter 2021 earnings last night, and shareholders were left whimpering. That's near the lows of the past 12 months, and would be a good entry point if the company continues to grow at its current rate.

  • Why This Under-the-Radar Infrastructure Stock Is Jumping 10% Today

    Infrastructure stocks have gotten a lot of attention lately, but you may not have heard much about Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR). The stock is up 10.4% today as of 1 p.m. EDT, as the company is about to make a big entrance into renewable energy. Quanta Services provides contracting services to energy, utility, and communications industries and counts some of the largest companies among its customers.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • Why Five Below Stock Sank Today

    Shares of discount retailer Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) sank on Thursday after the company announced quarterly financial results that missed analysts' expectations. In Q2, the company's net sales were up 55% year over year to $647 million. The growth rate looks superb, especially considering the company's sales were up 2% last year, so this wasn't an easy year-over-year comparison.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Soared Today

    Electric vehicle charging network company ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter results last night, and investors cheered the news. ChargePoint is one of several companies that recently went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) projecting significant growth in its business. Investors jumped in trying to get a piece of the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

  • Forget stimulus — these companies offer income checks growing as fast as 50%

    Investors might want to cash in on these dividend-growers today.

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pours Money Into 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The market’s legendary investors built their names, and their fortunes, on success, the paths they followed were as varied and interesting as in any human endeavor. And one of the best such stories for market success is that of Israel Englander. Englander is one of the true geniuses at work in the stock markets today. In 1988, with $35 million in seed money, Englander started Millennium Management. In the decades since, Englander had grown his firm into a $50 billion behemoth. In short, when Eng

  • 2 Really Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With the energy sector handsomely outperforming the broader market this year as oil prices rebounded just as swiftly as they crashed in 2020, some investors feel they missed the bus. Oil and gas companies are making a killing this year thanks to higher oil prices. The oil industry is highly competitive, and when oil prices rise, it's not unusual for some upstream oil and gas companies to aggressively scale up capacity and production to make the most of strong end markets.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy IBM, and 1 Reason to Sell

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) continues to transform itself into more of a cloud company. It has increasingly stood out as a hybrid cloud leader since acquiring Red Hat in 2019. Additionally, the spinoff of its managed infrastructure services business could free IBM to focus more exclusively on that growth.

  • Verizon raises dividend by 2%, to keep the stock the 3rd highest yielding within the Dow

    Verizon Communications Inc. said Thursday that it will raise its quarterly dividend by 2.0%, to 64.00 cents a share from 62.75 cents a share. Shareholders of record on Oct. 8 will be paid the new dividend rate on Nov. 1. The telecommunications company's stock rose 0.1% in afternoon trading. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 4.66%, which compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.33%. It also keeps Verizon's stock as the third highes

  • Is Exelixis Stock a Buy?

    Biotech specialist Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL) has had a rough year in the stock market. On June 28, the company's shares dropped by more than 20% on the heels of unimpressive results from a clinical trial. Was the sell-off of Exelixis' shares justified?

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • Should You Be Impressed By Broadcom Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVGO) ROE?

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...