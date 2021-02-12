Worldwide Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) for Point-of-Care Diagnostics Industry to 2025 - by Equipment, Kits and Region
The scope of this report is broad and covers the components available in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market and potential end-users. Revenue forecasts from 2020 to 2025 are given for types of kits and equipment, with estimated value derived from the revenues of manufacturers.
The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each regional market. Further, it explains major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market. The report concludes with a look at the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of major vendors in the global PCR for POC diagnostics market.
This report will cover the variety of markets being served by these newly emerging diagnostic kits, the companies that produce them, and the types of end users who are embracing these kits. This study does not cover the existing kit market for molecular diagnostics, either through manual use or through a variety of automation platforms. These kits, which enable processing of samples for PCR without further operator intervention, by definition do not require much in the way of sample preparation or consumables other than what is used to generate results, so there will not be a discussion of that marketplace. However, the appropriate consumables necessary, as well as the cyclers that are paired with these kits, will be covered as a part of this report.
The Report Includes:
18 data tables and 23 additional tables
A comprehensive overview of the global market for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, along with future commercial potential for each key market segment
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 and 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for the global PCR for POC diagnostics market and potential end-users for types of kits and equipment
Identification of the emerging market opportunities and future market potential of the PCR for POC diagnostics industry, technology trends and issues, market determinants, and regulatory frameworks pertaining to PCR technology
Competitive landscape specific to COVID-19 impact analysis, with emphasis on FDA's contribution to COVID-19 diagnostic testing and key developments within the segment
Patent review and new developments in POC PCR technologies, by companies or research institutes
Discussion of the vendor landscape and detailed profiles of major vendors in the global PCR for POC diagnostics market. Major players include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cepheid, Roche Diagnostics and Qiagen N.V.
Polymerase chain reaction for point-of-care diagnostics is being most rapidly deployed for two types of infectious diseases, respiratory infections and sexually transmitted diseases. Respiratory infections such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus are common targets for point-of-care diagnostics as these tests replace existing lateral flow immunoassays due to improved precision in results. The other area of infectious disease diagnostics where such technology has had strong growth is in the area of sexually transmitted diseases. The integration of such testing with counseling and connection to resources is proving to be a popular combination for healthcare providers.
The growing prevalence of infectious diseases and the ongoing innovation in the development of diagnostics for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) are the prime factors creating huge potential for the global market. Market players, governments and research organizations are actively looking for the development of innovative treatment and diagnosis for COVID-19 with the adoption of PCR techniques. For instance, in October 2020, Rover Diagnostics (U.S.) and Columbia Engineering (U.S.) announced the development of a new, low-cost, simple-to-use, ultrafast point-of-care test for COVID-19. It reportedly can provide reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT PCR) results in just eight minutes, faster than any other test of its kind, with targeted accuracy to match laboratory-based tests.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Trends in Price/Performance
Market Ramp-Up in Equipment
Explosion in Uses
Pushing Molecular to the Patient
Evolving from Single-Test to Panels
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Introduction
Evolution
History of PCR
1950s-1960s
1970s-1980s
1990s-2017
Ultra-fast PCR Technologies for Point-of-Care Testing
Thermal Cycling Limits the Use of Conventional PCR at the POC
Approaches to Manage PCR Thermal Cycling
Novel Approaches for POC
Laser PCR: Expanding the Possibilities at the POC
Conclusions
New Approaches to Tackle Technical Challenges Correlated with Nucleic Acid-based POC Assays
Market Determinants
High Incidence of Infectious Diseases
Increasing Prevalence of COVID-19
Uses of POC PCR
Infectious Disease
Sexually Transmitted Disease
Other Uses
POC PCR Technology
Detection
Isothermic Amplification
Microfluidics
Regulatory Framework
Chapter 4 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
FDA's Contribution to COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing
Prioritizing of OTC and At-Home Testing Solutions
Synopsis of FDA-Associated Testing Milestones, Since May 2020
Competitive Landscape Specific to COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Developments in COVID-19 Testing
Meridian Introduces Novel Air-Dryable RT-qPCR Mix
FDA Allows Roche's Novel Diagnostic Test for Identifying MRSA Bacteria
Diagnostic Test for Combined Flu/SAR-CoV-2
Chapter 5 POC PCR Market Breakdown by Equipment
Chapter 6 POC PCR Market Breakdown by Kits
Infectious Diseases
Multi-analyte Panels
Single Analyte
Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Biomarkers
Chapter 7 POC PCR Market Breakdown by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Latin America
Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments
Chapter 9 Technology Issues
Emerging Diseases and POC PCR
Point-of-Care Testing: Not Just at The Patient Bedside
Quality Control of POC PCR
Company Strategies
Chapter 10 Industry Structure
Public Health
Clinical Diagnostics
Industrial
Chapter 11 Digital PCR Additional Information
Case Study: dPCR Offers More Absolute Results Over qPCR
Porter's Five Forces Model
Threat of New Entrants
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Rivalry Between Existing Players
Droplet Digital PCR
Applications of Digital PCR
Clinical
Research
Forensics
Industry Structure
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
Abbott Laboratories
Advanced Theranostics Inc.
Aquila Diagnostics Systems Inc.
Atlas Genetics
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Cepheid
Fluxergy
Qiagen N.V.
Roche Diagnostics
Visby Medical Inc.
