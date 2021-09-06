U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Polyolefin Elastomer Industry to 2027 - Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global polyolefin elastomer (POE) market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global polyolefin elastomer (POE) market was valued at around USD 1960 million in 2021 and is expected to reach nearly USD 3600 million in 2027, growing with a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on polyolefin elastomer (POE) market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on polyolefin elastomer (POE) market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global polyolefin elastomer (POE) market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global polyolefin elastomer (POE) market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Growing packaging industry will boost the market growth

  • Benefits offered by polyolefin elastomers drives the market growth

2) Restraints

  • Lack of awareness among consumers about polyolefin elastomers (POE) is hampering the market growth

3) Opportunities

  • Rising usage in medical sector provide growth opportunities

Segment Covered

The global polyolefin elastomer (POE) market is segmented on the basis of type, and application.

The Global Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market by Type

  • Medical Grade

  • Industrial Grade

  • Others

The Global Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market by Application

  • Packaging

  • Automotive

  • Polymer Modification

  • Wires and Cables

  • Medical

  • Others

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the polyolefin elastomer (POE) market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the polyolefin elastomer (POE) market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global polyolefin elastomer (POE) market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market

4. Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market by Type
5.1. Medical Grade
5.2. Industrial Grade
5.3. Others

6. Global Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market by Application
6.1. Packaging
6.2. Automotive
6.3. Polymer Modification
6.4. Wires and Cables
6.5. Medical
6.6. Others

7. Global Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market by Region 2021-2027
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market by Type
7.1.2. North America Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market by Application
7.1.3. North America Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.2.1. Europe Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market by Type
7.2.2. Europe Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market by Application
7.2.3. Europe Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market by Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market by Type
7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market by Application
7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market by Country
7.4. RoW
7.4.1. RoW Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market by Type
7.4.2. RoW Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market by Application
7.4.3. RoW Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market by Sub-region

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Polyolefin Elastomer (POE) Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
8.2.1. Mitsui Chemical, Inc.
8.2.2. LG Chem Ltd.
8.2.3. RTP Company, Inc.
8.2.4. DowDuPont Inc.
8.2.5. PolyOne Corporation
8.2.6. Siloxane Aggrandize Innovative Industries
8.2.7. Dalmia Polymers LLP
8.2.8. Tricon Energy Inc.
8.2.9. Borealis AG
8.2.10. SK Global Chemical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrxv34

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


