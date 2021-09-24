U.S. markets open in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,423.00
    -15.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,557.00
    -87.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,233.25
    -70.25 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.30
    -9.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.31
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.90
    +6.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.78
    -1.09 (-5.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3693
    -0.0027 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4140
    +0.1130 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,273.76
    -1,570.59 (-3.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,042.28
    -66.64 (-6.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.76
    -14.59 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

Worldwide Polystyrene Industry to 2026 - China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polystyrene Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The polystyrene market size was estimated at over USD 30 billion in 2020, and the market is projected to register a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The market was negatively impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. The global residential home construction revenue has witnessed a decline of 7% in 2020, compared to 2019, owing to lockdowns, unavailability of raw materials, and shortage of laborers. At the same time, demand for packaging products, including food packaging and non-food packaging, has increased owing to the rising trend of consumer spending on e-commerce and food delivery applications, thereby positively impacting the demand for polystyrene.

Over the short term, major factors driving the market studied are recycling in the polystyrene industry and the growing consumer electronics market. The global consumer electronics industry has been growing rapidly across the world over the years, owing to the consistently increasing demand for cellular phones, portable computing devices, gaming systems, and other personal electronic devices. For instance, the Indian electronics market is expected to reach USD 400 billion by 2025. Additionally, India is expected to become the fifth-largest consumer electronics and appliances industry in the world by 2025.

On the flip side, increasing the ban on polystyrene across North America and Europe and the availability of high-performance substitutes are likely to hinder the market. Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption in countries such as India and China.

Key Market Trends

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS) Type to Dominate the Market

  • High impact polystyrene contains rubber. It is less transparent than GPPS. It is mainly used for products that require high-impact resistance.

  • HIPS has a standard flow but is less glossy than GPPS. It is crack-resistant and is used in injection molding. HIPS also has good dimensional stability. It is easy to paint and glue and has a low cost. It is used for housing and covers, low-strength structural components, printed graphics, models and prototypes, fixtures, etc. Majorly, HIPS are sold in high and medium grades. Other grades include ignition resistance, high-gloss grades, and environment stress crack-resistant grade.

  • Packaging is the largest segment for HIPS. It is used for food packaging (of meat trays, egg cartons, fruit trays, dairy packaging, etc.), industrial packaging, and consumer packaging ( of cassettes, CD covers, etc.).

  • Driven by the rise in population, demand for packaged food and beverage is set to witness further growth during the forecast period. The unprecedented shift from rural to urban living is a major demographic that is impacting the global consumption of packaged food.

  • China stands to be the world's largest manufacturing economy and exporter, due to which the country's packaging requirement is huge. The packaging industry in China is expected to register tremendous growth, with a CAGR of nearly 6.8%, to reach CNY 2 trillion during the forecast period.

  • However, the United States has banned the use of polystyrene in food packaging products such as boxes, containers, and carry bags, which is likely to impact the market growth negatively.

  • HIPS are also used majorly in electronic and appliances applications, such as in computer housings, TV housings, and freezer and refrigerator liners appliances housings.

  • Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of high-impact polystyrene. It also produces about half of the world's HIPS. Europe and North America follow Asia-Pacific in consumption. Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region

  • China's construction industry developed rapidly due to the central government's push for infrastructure investment as a means to sustain economic growth.

  • However, due to the onset of COVID-19 in 2020, the economic growth of China is now expected to contract to a considerable extent. According to International Monetary Fund, the country's GDP is estimated to have grown by 1.9% in 2020 while recovering to 8.2% growth in 2021, subject to post-pandemic recovery.

  • China's 13th Five Year Plan started in 2016, and it was an important year for the country's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry. In addition, the country ventured into new business models domestically and internationally during the year. Although the construction sector slowed down after 2013, it is still a major contributor to the GDP of the country.

  • The country announced 300 major construction projects in Beijing in 2019. These 300 projects included 100 infrastructure projects, 100 projects focusing on the improvement of people's livelihoods, and 100 projects for high-end technological industries. The investment of the projects is expected to reach USD 35 billion.

  • Moreover, the country witnessed rapid growth in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market. The growth of the FMCG market was majorly driven by the increased spending on premium and healthier products by the middle-class consumers in the country.

  • China is the world's largest electronics production base and offers tough competition to the existing upstream producers, like South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, and so on, have the highest growth in the market in the consumer electronics segment. With the increase in the disposable income of the middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future.

  • Furthermore, the Chinese government has started implementing policies to support and encourage innovations in medical devices. The "Made in China 2025" initiative aims to improve industry efficiency, product quality, and brand reputation. This is expected to increase the number of domestic medical device manufacturers, thus, increasing the competitiveness in the market. Demand for polystyrene exists in the medical device sector, in disposable items, such as tissue culture trays, test tubes, Petri dishes, diagnostic components, and housing for test kits, among many others.

  • The medical device market in China is considered to be one of the fastest-growing market sectors and was estimated to cross over USD 95 billion by the end of 2020. The number of private hospitals in the country is relatively small, and the healthcare product procurement is majorly driven by large public hospitals, which has led to the increasing usage of medical devices in public hospitals and thus has stimulated the demand for optical coatings from the sector.

  • In 2019, Chinese health expenditure was recorded to be ~USD 750 billion, which accounted for ~5.3% of the country's GDP. The medical device market in China has been witnessing strong growth with a growing number of hospitals and increasing demand for medical assistance. According to the China Association for Medical Device Industry, the medical device market size was recorded to be around ~USD 80 billion in 2019. About 70% of the growth was majorly fueled by hospital procurement.

  • Hence, with the growth in the various end-user industries in the country, the demand for polystyrene is estimated to increase during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Recycling in the Polystyrene Industry
4.1.2 Growing Consumer Electronics Market
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Ban on Polystyrene across North America and Europe
4.2.2 Availability of High-performance Substitutes
4.2.3 Impact of COVID-19
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Resin Type
5.1.1 General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS)
5.1.2 High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)
5.1.3 Expandable Polystyrene (EPS)
5.2 Form Type
5.2.1 Foams
5.2.2 Films and Sheets
5.2.3 Injection Molding
5.2.4 Other Form Types
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Packaging
5.3.2 Building and Construction
5.3.3 Electrical and Electronics
5.3.4 Consumer Goods
5.3.5 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 France
5.4.3.4 Italy
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Atlas Molded Products
6.4.2 Alpek S.A.B. de CV
6.4.3 Americas Styrenics LLC (AmSty)
6.4.4 BASF SE
6.4.5 CHIMEI
6.4.6 Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp.
6.4.7 INEOS Styrolution Group GmbH
6.4.8 Innova
6.4.9 KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL
6.4.10 LG Chem
6.4.11 SABIC
6.4.12 Synthos
6.4.13 Total
6.4.14 Trinseo
6.4.15 Versalis SpA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Ongoing Research to Develop Bio-based Polystyrene
7.2 Other Opportunities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6nxwuu

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Our brands are outgrowing their categories by 25%: Rao’s parent company CEO

    Todd Lachman, Sovos Brands Founder, President and CEO joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the company's NASDAQ IPO.

  • Rivian will open a $4.6M service support center as it prepares for first vehicle sales

    Rivian, the electric vehicle startup that’s gearing up for an initial public offering, continues its trend of growing fast. The company will be opening a service support operations facility for vehicle owners in Plymouth, Michigan -- and just in time, as deliveries of the launch edition of the R1T pickup are expected to commence late this month. The facility will create 100 new jobs and come at an investment of $4.6 million, $750,000 of which comes from a business development grant from the state.

  • BHP, Rio Tinto, and Vale Stocks Look Cheap Based on Current Iron-Ore Prices

    The major global iron-ore producers— BHP Group Vale and Rio Tinto —look appealing after the recent sharp declines in their stock prices because they are now discounting lower commodity prices. The stocks are discounting an iron-ore price of $86.37 a metric ton, against the current spot price of $107 a ton, Chris LaFemina, a Jefferies analyst, says in a note titled “What Iron Price is Priced In.” “If the reality in China is a soft landing in which the government manages the Evergrande collapse without causing contagion, these shares are undervalued and would likely outperform,” he wrote.

  • Oil Rises From Highest Since 2018 With Global Markets Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held gains near the highest since 2018 amid a global energy crunch that’s set to increase demand for crude, while stockpiles are falling from the U.S. to China.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future

  • John Stossel Sues Facebook Alleging Defamation Over Fact-Check Label, Seeks at Least $2 Million

    Former TV journalist John Stossel is demanding at least $2 million in damages from Facebook in a lawsuit he filed against the social media giant, alleging the company defamed him by appending fact-checking labels to two videos he posted about climate change. In a statement to Variety, a Facebook spokesperson said, “We believe this case […]

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • The Chip Shortage Is Getting Worse for Car Makers. Now the White House Is Weighing In.

    The global auto industry could lose $210 billion in revenue this year due to supply issues, double the forecast months ago, according to the consulting firm AlixPartners.

  • Top REITs for October 2021

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • P&G issues vaccine rules for its 26,000 U.S. employees

    Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble has issued rules regarding the coronavirus vaccine for its employees in the United States.

  • U.S. Commerce chief: 'Aggressive' action on chip shortage needed

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday it is time to get "aggressive" in addressing the worsening semiconductor chip shortage that has caused automakers and others to cut production and impacted thousands of U.S. workers. Automakers from General Motors Co to Toyota Motor Corp have slashed output and sales forecasts due to scarce chip supplies, made worse by a COVID-19 resurgence in key Asian semiconductor production hubs.

  • White House Weighs Invoking Defense Law to Get Chip Data

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is considering invoking a Cold War-era national security law to force companies in the semiconductor supply chain to provide information on inventory and sales of chips, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc d

  • Oil heads for third week of gains as output stumbles

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices steadied on Friday near a two-month high of $77.50 a barrel and were headed for a third straight week of gains, supported by global output disruptions and inventory draws. The rally was slightly dampened by China's first public sale of state crude reserves. Brent crude was up 222 cents, or 0.28%, at $77.47 a barrel by 0743 GMT, their highest since July 6, and close to their highest since October 2018.

  • Europe next to suffer from CO2 shortage, industry chiefs warn

    Carbon dioxide shortages could spread across Europe, business leaders have warned, striking a new blow to the Continent’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

  • Does the 4% Rule Still Work for Retirees?

    Retirement planning has become more complex since the rule for safe withdrawal rates was conceived. Here’s what advisors are telling clients now.

  • Salesforce COO: 'If I started a company today, I'd start with my digital headquarters'

    Shares of Salesforce rallied more than 7% Thursday after the cloud-based software company boosted its full-year sales forecast as the pandemic-led shift to remote work continues to fuel demand for its products.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Tesla, Fisker earn split views from these analysts

    Analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt on Thursday started coverage of shares of Tesla Inc. and Fisker Inc., favoring the newcomer Fisker with a buy rating.

  • Why Ford Shares Are Rising

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading higher by 3.5% at $13.70 amid overall market strength as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed decision to keep rates unchanged. Markets also rebound following recent weakness driven by China volatility. Ford shares are trading higher by 7.6% over the past month despite markets pulling back in September following August's strength. Ford and Redwood Materials also yesterday announced they are working together to build out battery recycling and a domestic

  • Tanger Outlets’ foot traffic is ‘rising sequentially month after month’: CEO

    Stephen Yalof, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss back-to-school sales, outlook on staffing, tenant occupancy, and growth amid the pandemic.

  • Citi Isn’t Ruling Out Natural Gas at $100 in a Frigid Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. more than doubled its Asian and European natural gas forecasts for next quarter and said prices could surge to as high as $100 per million British thermal units in the event of a particularly cold winter.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Divid