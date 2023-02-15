Worldwide Portable Ultrasound Industry to 2028: Key Players Include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Mindray, FUJIFILM and Canon Medical Systems

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable Ultrasound Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global portable ultrasound market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.91% from 2022 to 2028. The major driving factors for the global market are the increasing continuum of applications of portable ultrasound, increasing technological advancements, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

The introduction of portable ultrasound has a variety of applications in many emerging care settings such as critical care, emergency medicine, long-term care, ambulatory surgical settings, anesthesiology, musculoskeletal, and prehospital.

Market Trends and Drivers

Increasing Demand for AI-Based Portable Ultrasound Device

From telemedicine to vaccines to diagnostic imaging, the pandemic has produced a huge boom in medical technology. COVID-19 has created new demand for devices that diagnose and treat injuries, illnesses, and chronic conditions.

The focus is on AI-powered portable ultrasound, attracting notable investments and a lot of attraction. In 2021 alone, Exo has secured USD 220 million for its AI/ultrasound platform. Manufacturers of wearable ultrasound devices are integrating AI and machine learning into their products to recognize anatomy and provide instant body recognition. Clarius Mobile Health, for example, introduces the ability for handheld ultrasound systems to recognize body anatomy scanned by a physician automatically.

AI-based solutions boost diagnostic precision and aid in decision-making, improving patient outcomes. For instance, applying deep learning to medical imaging can give patients a smooth, tailored experience throughout their care. The integration of AI into POCUS devices, with increased compactness and lower cost, is driving the wider adoption of these devices in the global portable ultrasound market.

Future Expansion of Care Settings

When people need medical attention, whether a severe injury, a sudden illness, or a simple check-up, they receive varying attention. Some settings are more appropriate than others because some sites specialize in one type of care more than another. Ambulatory care is one of the most common facilities for receiving medical care, and various functions or levels of care can be provided at these locations.

Story continues

The term care setting symbolizes a broad range of services and places where healthcare occurs, including urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation centers, nursing homes, and other specialized outpatient services (e.g., chemotherapy, hemodialysis, podiatry, endoscopy, pain management clinic, and dentistry), and outpatient surgery centers. In addition, several healthcare services are offered in private offices or home settings.

Prehospital point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) or portable ultrasound has the potential to improve patient outcomes, and the role of portable ultrasound was ranked among the top five research priorities in physician-delivered prehospital critical care in 2011. Expanding and proposed care settings can be a potential area for the portable ultrasound to explore. These expansions of care settings have a huge growth potential for the portable ultrasound market.

Technological advances have introduced truly handheld ultrasound (HHU) into the point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) market. With smaller footprints, consumer-friendly interfaces, and decreased price points, the large enchantment of those devices is clear. However, as with maximum rising technology in healthcare, the arrival of HHU devices brings several clinical and educational potentials in addition to new challenges and complicated questions on managing patient data.

The picture-generating technology between handhelds and conventional machines is comparable, with one exception. Conventional cart-primarily based ultrasound systems and maximum handhelds use piezoelectric crystal technology to create ultrasound images. However, the Butterfly Network Inc. product utilizes capacitive micromachined ultrasound transducers on complementary metal oxide semiconductors or CMUT-on-CMOS technology. CMUTs replace the traditional vibrating piezoelectric crystals with oscillating drums embedded in a single silicon chip, serving the same feature of converting electricity into sound waves.

Vendor Landscape

The global portable ultrasound market is moderately dynamic, with a few international and several regional players offering a comprehensive range of portable ultrasounds. GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Siemens Healthineers, Canon Medical Systems, Mindray, and Fujifilm SonoSite are the key players in the market.

Several international players focus on developing innovative products equipped with advanced technologies, such as AI, to expand their product portfolio. Major companies focus on remaining competitive in the market with investments in R&D initiatives.

Key Company Profiles

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Mindray

FUJIFILM

Canon Medical Systems

Siemens Healthineers

Other Prominent Vendors

DRAMINSKI

Quantel Medical

Healcerion

Clarius

Butterfly

Shantou Institute of Ultrasonic Instruments

MEDGYN PRODUCTS

Viatom

CHISON Medical Technologies

Esaote

Konica Minolta

Dawei Medical

Kaixin

Promed Technology

Fude Technology

Sonoscanner

BenQ Medical

Meda

The Prometheus Group

Xuzhou RuishengChaoying Electronic Technology

Swissray

IMV

E.I. Medical Imaging

ASUSTeK Computer

Samsung Healthcare

CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS

Hologic

Advanced Instrumentations

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the portable ultrasound market?

2. What is the growth rate of the portable ultrasound market?

3. Which are the key companies in the global portable ultrasound market?

4. Which region holds the most significant global portable ultrasound market share?

5. What are the rising trends in the portable ultrasound market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Premium Insights

6.1 Market Overview

6.1.1 Market Dynamics

6.1.2 Market Segmentation



7 Market at a Glance



8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Key Points

8.1.2 Application Areas



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Increased Demand for Ai-Based Portable Ultrasound Device

9.2 Future Expansion of Care Settings

9.3 Technological Advances in Portable Ultrasound



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Increased Adoption of Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Devices

10.2 a Rise in Adoption of Handheld Devices in Emergency Medicine

10.3 Increasing Prevalence of Patient Demographics



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Limitations Associated with Portable Ultrasound

11.2 Alternative Imaging Methods/Platforms for Portable Ultrasound

11.3 Shift Toward Refurbished Ultrasound Systems



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.2.1 Insights by Geography

12.2.2 Insights by Product

12.2.3 Insights by Application

12.2.4 Insights by End-User

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Compact

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market by Geography

13.4 Handheld

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market by Geography



14 Application

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 General Imaging

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 Cardiovascular

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Geography

14.5 Ob/Gyn

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Market by Geography

14.6 Others

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.6.3 Market by Geography



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Hospitals

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Market by Geography

15.4 Diagnostic Imaging Centers

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Market by Geography

15.5 Ob/Gyn Clinics/Centers

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Market by Geography

15.6 Others

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.6.3 Market by Geography



16 Geography



17 APAC



18 Europe



19 North America



20 Latin America



21 Middle East & Africa



22 Competitive Landscape



23 Key Company Profiles



24 Other Prominent Vendors



25 Report Summary



26 Quantitative Summary



27 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s8wirv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-portable-ultrasound-industry-to-2028-key-players-include-ge-healthcare-koninklijke-philips-mindray-fujifilm-and-canon-medical-systems-301747885.html

SOURCE Research and Markets