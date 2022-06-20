U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Portable X-Ray Devices Industry to 2028 - Players Include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare and Aribex

·5 min read

DUBLIN, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Portable X-Ray Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The report on the global portable x-ray devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global portable x-ray devices market to grow with a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on portable x-ray devices market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.

The report on portable x-ray devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global portable x-ray devices market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global portable x-ray devices market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

  • Rapid technological advancements

  • Growing demand for home healthcare devices

2) Restraints

  • High cost of portable x-ray devices

3) Opportunities

  • Increasing medical tourism in developing countries

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the portable x-ray devices market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the portable x-ray devices market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global portable x-ray devices market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.
4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research Methods
1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary
2.1. Portable X-ray Devices Market Highlights
2.2. Portable X-ray Devices Market Projection
2.3. Portable X-ray Devices Market Regional Highlights

3. Global Portable X-ray Devices Market Overview
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Drivers
3.2.2. Restraints
3.2.3. Opportunities
3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Portable X-ray Devices Market
3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis
3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type of Device
3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type of Technology
3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region
3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Portable X-ray Devices Market

4. Portable X-ray Devices Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Device
5.1. Mobile X-ray Devices
5.2. Handheld X-ray Devices

6. Global Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Technology
6.1. Computed Radiography X-ray Devices
6.2. Digital Radiography X-ray Devices
6.3. Analog X-ray Devices

7. Global Portable X-ray Devices Market by Region 2022-2028
7.1. North America
7.1.1. North America Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Device
7.1.2. North America Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Technology
7.1.3. North America Portable X-ray Devices Market by Country
7.2. Europe
7.2.1. Europe Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Device
7.2.2. Europe Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Technology
7.2.3. Europe Portable X-ray Devices Market by Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific
7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Device
7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Technology
7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Portable X-ray Devices Market by Country
7.4. RoW
7.4.1. RoW Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Device
7.4.2. RoW Portable X-ray Devices Market by Type of Technology
7.4.3. RoW Portable X-ray Devices Market by Sub-region

8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Portable X-ray Devices Market
8.2. Companies Profiled
8.2.1. GE Healthcare
8.2.2. Philips Healthcare
8.2.3. Siemens AG
8.2.4. Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
8.2.5. Varian Medical Systems Inc.
8.2.6. Shimadzu Corporation
8.2.7. Aribex Inc.
8.2.8. MinXray
8.2.9. Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhud4j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-portable-x-ray-devices-industry-to-2028---players-include-ge-healthcare-philips-healthcare-and-aribex-301571186.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

