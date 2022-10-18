The Worldwide Power Device Analyzer Industry is Projected to Reach $616 Million by 2030

Company Logo

Global Power Device Analyzer Market

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Device Analyzer Market By Type, By Current, By End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global power device analyzer market was valued at $423.25 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $616.79 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.



Power device analyzers are test instruments that are used to measure the flow of power in an electrical system.. Power analyzers measure various parameters associated with power consumption and generation at frequencies ranging from 50 / 60 Hz to high value of kilohertz. Power analyzers are used to measure various electrical power parameters for applications, including testing power electronics, inverters, motors & drives, lighting, home appliances, office equipment, power supplies, and industrial machinery.

Electrical power analyzers are manufactured by several different test equipment manufacturers to address the increase in demand for measuring various parameters of power, its supply, and use. Although data acquisition and oscilloscope-based power measurement tools are available, power analyzers are designed to provide the measurements that are required for testing the devices that generate, transform, or consume electricity. In this way, a power analyzer is able to meet the requirement of engineers needing to measure various aspects of electrical power.



Power device analyzers are the best solutions for power device evaluation. In addition, every power device analyzer has different range of voltage, current and other features that handle various types of power devices. Power analyzer provides unrivaled productivity gains when sourcing and measuring DC voltage and current into a device under test (DUT).



Rise in demand for electric vehicles across the globe increases the demand for Power device analyzer market and act as the major driving factor for the growth of the market. In addition, power device analyzer is used to measure the flow of power in an electrical system. In addition, multi-functional power analyzer device is mainly used to measure different flow of power, such as direct current (DC), alternating current (AC), AC-voltage, and DC-voltage.



The power device analyzer market is segmented on the basis of type, current, end user, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into both AC & DC, AC, and DC. On the basis of current, it is divided into below 1000A and above 1000A. According to end user, it is classified into automotive, energy, telecommunication, consumer electronics & appliances, and medical. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The global power device analyzer market analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Arbiter Systems, CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG Ltd., Circutor (Spain), Delta Electronics, Dewesoft D O O, Hioki E E Corporation (Japan), Iwatsu Electric (Japan), Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), and Texas Instruments (US).



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the power device analyzer market analysis from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing power device analyzer market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the power device analyzer market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global power device analyzer market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z20vul

Attachment

