The Worldwide Power Device Analyzer Industry is Projected to Reach $616 Million by 2030

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Power Device Analyzer Market

Global Power Device Analyzer Market
Global Power Device Analyzer Market

Dublin, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Device Analyzer Market By Type, By Current, By End user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global power device analyzer market was valued at $423.25 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $616.79 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Power device analyzers are test instruments that are used to measure the flow of power in an electrical system.. Power analyzers measure various parameters associated with power consumption and generation at frequencies ranging from 50 / 60 Hz to high value of kilohertz. Power analyzers are used to measure various electrical power parameters for applications, including testing power electronics, inverters, motors & drives, lighting, home appliances, office equipment, power supplies, and industrial machinery.

Electrical power analyzers are manufactured by several different test equipment manufacturers to address the increase in demand for measuring various parameters of power, its supply, and use. Although data acquisition and oscilloscope-based power measurement tools are available, power analyzers are designed to provide the measurements that are required for testing the devices that generate, transform, or consume electricity. In this way, a power analyzer is able to meet the requirement of engineers needing to measure various aspects of electrical power.

Power device analyzers are the best solutions for power device evaluation. In addition, every power device analyzer has different range of voltage, current and other features that handle various types of power devices. Power analyzer provides unrivaled productivity gains when sourcing and measuring DC voltage and current into a device under test (DUT).

Rise in demand for electric vehicles across the globe increases the demand for Power device analyzer market and act as the major driving factor for the growth of the market. In addition, power device analyzer is used to measure the flow of power in an electrical system. In addition, multi-functional power analyzer device is mainly used to measure different flow of power, such as direct current (DC), alternating current (AC), AC-voltage, and DC-voltage.

The power device analyzer market is segmented on the basis of type, current, end user, and region. Depending on type, the market is categorized into both AC & DC, AC, and DC. On the basis of current, it is divided into below 1000A and above 1000A. According to end user, it is classified into automotive, energy, telecommunication, consumer electronics & appliances, and medical. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global power device analyzer market analysis covers in-depth information about the major industry participants. The key players operating and profiled in the report include Arbiter Systems, CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG Ltd., Circutor (Spain), Delta Electronics, Dewesoft D O O, Hioki E E Corporation (Japan), Iwatsu Electric (Japan), Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), and Texas Instruments (US).

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the power device analyzer market analysis from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing power device analyzer market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the power device analyzer market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global power device analyzer market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Top player positioning
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: POWER DEVICE ANALYZER MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Both AC and DC
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 AC
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country
4.4 DC
4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: POWER DEVICE ANALYZER MARKET, BY CURRENT
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Below 1000A
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Above 1000A
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: POWER DEVICE ANALYZER MARKET, BY END USER
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Automotive
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Energy
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Telecommunication
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 Consumer Electronics and Appliances
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country
6.6 Medical
6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.6.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: POWER DEVICE ANALYZER MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 Arbiter Systems (U.S.)
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 CARLO GAVAZZI HOLDING AG Ltd.
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 Circutor (Spain)
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 Delta Electronics
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 Dewesoft D O O
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 Hioki E E Corporation (Japan)
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 Iwatsu Electric (Japan)
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 Keysight Technologies
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 Rohde & Schwarz (Germany)
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 Texas Instruments (U.S.)
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z20vul

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


