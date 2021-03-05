The Worldwide Power Management System Industry is Expected to Reach $6 Billion at a CAGR of 9.08% by 2025

DUBLIN, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Power Management System Market, By Type (Software, Hardware, Service), By Module (Power Monitoring & Control, Switching & Safety Management, Data Historian, Others), By End-Use, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Power Management System Market is expected to reach USD6,113.60 million, growing at a CAGR of 9.08% from 2020-2025. Growth in the Global Power Management System Market can be attributed to the rise in demand of electricity across all industries and stringent government regulations regarding energy-efficient usage of power. The power management system decreases production interruptions by offering a constant power supply and escalates the reliability of the power supply system. Additionally, the renewal and replacement of the current gird requires safe and secure operations, which in turn, will boost the market of Global Power Management System.



The Global Power Management System Market can be segmented based on type, module, end-use and region. Based on module, the Global Power Management System Market can be categorized into power monitoring & control, switching & safety management, data historian, power simulator, generator controls, load shedding and management, energy cost accounting and others. Among them, power monitoring & control dominated the market with a share of 23.68% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast years due to its wide application in the industrial sector for measuring and controlling energy requirement, analysis of data, controlling voltage and maintaining overall power.



In terms of end-use, the market is bifurcated in oil & gas, marine, metal and mining, utilities, data centers and others. Among this, oil and gas sector dominates the market with a share of 25.81% in 2019.



Siemens AG, ABB Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Eaton Corporation, Emerson Electric, ETAP Automation Pvt. Limited, General Electric Company, Larsen & Toubro, CPower Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. are among the leading players in the Global Power Management System Market. Companies operating in the market are using organic strategies such as product and technological advancement through addition of new features, mergers and collaborations to boost their share.



Asia-Pacific is at the forefront of the Global Power Management System Market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to the huge demand of power management system from manufacturing sector. Furthermore, some other factors responsible for the growth of this market include rise in industrialization and government initiatives towards electrification in all parts of the region's countries such as China, India and Japan.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of Power Management System, in terms of value.

To classify and forecast the Global Power Management System Market based on type, module, end-use and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Power Management System Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Power Management System Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for Power Management System Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Power Management System Market.

