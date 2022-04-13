U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

The Worldwide Prebiotic Ingredients Industry is Expected to Reach $10.9 Billion by 2027

·7 min read

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prebiotic Ingredients Market with Covid-19 Impact by Type (Oligosaccharides, Inulin, & Polydextrose), Application (Food & Beverage, Dietary Supplements, & Animal Feed), Source, Brand, Functionality, Bacterial Activity and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market for prebiotic ingredients is estimated at USD 6.3 Billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% to reach USD 10.9 Billion by 2027. Awareness about prebiotics has gained popularity in recent years, stimulating scientific as well as industrial interest.

The Food & Beverages segment, by application, is projected to observe the fastest growth in the prebiotic ingredients market throughout the forecasted period

Prebiotic ingredients can be easily incorporated into daily diets through dairy, bakery, meat, cereal, and confectionery foods; they do not change the texture or taste of these products when used as an additional ingredient. The regular consumption of prebiotics increases immunity & reduces risks of certain diseases and conditions such as diarrhea, osteoporosis, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and colon cancer.

The inulin segment by type is estimated to account for the largest market share in the prebiotic ingredients market

Inulin & fructooligosaccharides (FOS) are used in low-fat dairy and bakery & confectionery products such as yogurt, low-sugar ice cream, low-fat dairy desserts, fresh cheeses, milk beverages, creams, and dips to improve texture and taste. Inulin is used as a fat replacer, while FOS is used as a sugar replacer with an extra stabilizing effect on mousse emulsions. Inulin is considered an excellent product with the added advantage of its organoleptic properties, providing considerable benefits through its fibrous characteristics.

The roots, by source segment is projected to attain the fastest market growth in prebiotic ingredients over the forecast period.

Roots such as raw chicory root (cichorium intybus), jicama root (pachyrhizus erosus), Jerusalem artichoke root (helianthus tuberosus), black salsify root (scorzonera hispanica), Andean yacon root (smallanthus sonchifolius), and burdock root (arctium lappa) have prebiotic content. Raw chicory root contains maximum prebiotic fiber, that is, inulin, among all other roots. Chicory roots have also been linked to curing pulmonary diseases or tuberculosis, cancer, cough, and wounds. It is sometimes also used as a coffee substitute.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrmen6

