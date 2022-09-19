U.S. markets close in 4 hours 20 minutes

The Worldwide Precision Aquaculture Industry is Expected to Reach $855 Million by 2027

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Precision Aquaculture Market (2022-2027) by Offering, System, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The Global Precision Aquaculture Market is estimated to be USD 415.39 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 855.67 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.55%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Precision Aquaculture Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Egersund Group, CPI Equipment, Lifegard Aquatics, Maruha Nichiro, Mowi (Marine Harvest), Mitsubishi, Red Chamber Group, Skretting, etc.

Countries Studied

  • America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

  • Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

  • Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

  • Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

  • The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Precision Aquaculture Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

  • The report analyses the Global Precision Aquaculture Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

  • Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

 Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Precision Aquaculture Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Surging Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as IoT, ROVs, and AI for Real-time Monitoring of Aquaculture Farms
4.1.2 Growing Investments in Technological Research and Product Innovations
4.1.3 Rising Income Levels and Demand for Protein-Rich Aqua Food
4.1.4 Increasing Government Support for Freshwater Aquaculture Production
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Upfront Costs and Capital Expenditure
4.2.2 Need for Skilled Operators for Effective Management of Complex Systems
4.2.3 Lack of Technological Awareness Among Aquaculture Farmers
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Surging Adoption of Aquaculture Monitoring and Feed Optimization Devices in Developing Countries
4.3.2 Increasing Number of Cage-based Farms in Developing Regions
4.3.3 Growing Popularity of Land-based Recirculating Aquaculture Systems
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Environmental Concerns Due to Extensive Aquaculture Farming
4.4.2 Lack of Common Information Management System Platform in Aquaculture Industry

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Precision Aquaculture Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.2.1 Sensor
6.2.1.1 Temperature and Environmental Sensors
6.2.1.2 PH and Dissolved Oxygen Sensors
6.2.1.3 EC Sensors
6.2.2 Camera Systems
6.2.3 Control Systems
6.3 Software
6.3.1 On Cloud
6.3.2 On-premises
6.4 Services
6.4.1 System Integration and Deployment
6.4.2 Consulting
6.4.3 Data Analytics
6.4.4 Support and Maintenance

7 Global Precision Aquaculture Market, By System
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Smart Feeding Systems
7.3 Monitoring and Control Systems
7.4 Underwater Remotely-operated Vehicle Systems

8 Global Precision Aquaculture Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Feed Optimization
8.3 Monitoring and Surveillance
8.4 Yield Analysis and Measurement

9 Americas' Precision Aquaculture Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Argentina
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Canada
9.5 Chile
9.6 Colombia
9.7 Mexico
9.8 Peru
9.9 United States
9.10 Rest of Americas

10 Europe's Precision Aquaculture Market
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Austria
10.3 Belgium
10.4 Denmark
10.5 Finland
10.6 France
10.7 Germany
10.8 Italy
10.9 Netherlands
10.10 Norway
10.11 Poland
10.12 Russia
10.13 Spain
10.14 Sweden
10.15 Switzerland
10.16 United Kingdom
10.17 Rest of Europe

11 Middle East and Africa's Precision Aquaculture Market
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Egypt
11.3 Israel
11.4 Qatar
11.5 Saudi Arabia
11.6 South Africa
11.7 United Arab Emirates
11.8 Rest of MEA

12 APAC's Precision Aquaculture Market
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Australia
12.3 Bangladesh
12.4 China
12.5 India
12.6 Indonesia
12.7 Japan
12.8 Malaysia
12.9 Philippines
12.10 Singapore
12.11 South Korea
12.12 Sri Lanka
12.13 Thailand
12.14 Taiwan
12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrant
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Strategic Initiatives
13.3.1 M&A and Investments
13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

14 Company Profiles
14.1 Egersund Group
14.2 Steinsvik (part of Scale Aq)
14.3 InnovaSea Systems
14.4 Deep Trekker
14.5 Eruvaka Technologies
14.6 Bluegrove
14.7 Aquabyte
14.8 Akuakare
14.9 CPI Equipment
14.10 Lifegard Aquatics
14.11 Maruha Nichiro
14.12 Nippon Suisan Kaisha
14.13 Thai Union Group
14.14 Mowi (Marine Harvest)
14.15 Mitsubishi
14.16 Dongwon Enterprise
14.17 Red Chamber Group
14.18 Skretting

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vedn01

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-precision-aquaculture-industry-is-expected-to-reach-855-million-by-2027-301627071.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

