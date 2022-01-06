U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

Worldwide Predictive Genetics Industry to 2026 - Rising Investment and R&D in Gene Manipulation Presents Opportunities

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Predictive Genetics Market Research Report by Type, by Demographics, by Test Type, by Setting Type, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Predictive Genetics Market size was estimated at USD 761.76 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 897.21 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 18.11% to reach USD 2,068.85 million by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Predictive Genetics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Predictive Genetics Market, including 23andMe, Color Genomics, CRISPR Therapeutics, Deep Genomics Inc., Editas Medicine, Futura Genetics, Gene by Gene, Intellia Therapeutics, Laboratory Corporation of America, Mapmygenome India, MyDNA, Myriad Genetics, Positive Bioscience, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and Veritas Genetics.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Predictive Genetics Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Predictive Genetics Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Predictive Genetics Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Predictive Genetics Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Predictive Genetics Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Predictive Genetics Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Predictive Genetics Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing use of emerging technologies to gain valuable insights
5.1.1.2. Adopted for new and growing class of medical tests, differing in fundamental ways from conventional medical diagnostic tests
5.1.1.3. Reduces the risk of a specific condition will lead to reduced morbidity and mortality through targeted screening, surveillance, and prevention
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Lack of skilled workforce
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Need of genetic predisposition DNA testing for type 2 diabetes and
5.1.3.2. Rising investment and R&D in gene manipulation
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Companies' concern over data security and privacy issues
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

6. Predictive Genetics Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Predispositional testing
6.3. Presymptomatic testing

7. Predictive Genetics Market, by Demographics
7.1. Introduction
7.2. 35 - 64
7.3. 65+
7.4. <_5_br />
8. Predictive Genetics Market, by Test Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Population Screening
8.3. Susceptibility

9. Predictive Genetics Market, by Setting Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Clinic
9.3. Direct to Consumer
9.4. Hospital

10. Predictive Genetics Market, by Application
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Cancer
10.3. Cardiovascular Disease
10.4. Genetic Disease

11. Americas Predictive Genetics Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Argentina
11.3. Brazil
11.4. Canada
11.5. Mexico
11.6. United States

12. Asia-Pacific Predictive Genetics Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Australia
12.3. China
12.4. India
12.5. Indonesia
12.6. Japan
12.7. Malaysia
12.8. Philippines
12.9. Singapore
12.10. South Korea
12.11. Taiwan
12.12. Thailand

13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Predictive Genetics Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. France
13.3. Germany
13.4. Italy
13.5. Netherlands
13.6. Qatar
13.7. Russia
13.8. Saudi Arabia
13.9. South Africa
13.10. Spain
13.11. United Arab Emirates
13.12. United Kingdom

14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
14.1.1. Quadrants
14.1.2. Business Strategy
14.1.3. Product Satisfaction
14.2. Market Ranking Analysis
14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
14.4. Competitive Scenario
14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
14.4.4. Investment & Funding
14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

15. Company Usability Profiles
15.1. 23andMe
15.2. Color Genomics
15.3. CRISPR Therapeutics
15.4. Deep Genomics Inc.
15.5. Editas Medicine
15.6. Futura Genetics
15.7. Gene by Gene
15.8. Intellia Therapeutics
15.9. Laboratory Corporation of America
15.10. Mapmygenome India
15.11. MyDNA
15.12. Myriad Genetics
15.13. Positive Bioscience
15.14. Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
15.15. Veritas Genetics

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4brzry

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-predictive-genetics-industry-to-2026---rising-investment-and-rd-in-gene-manipulation-presents-opportunities-301455701.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

