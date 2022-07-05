The Worldwide Prefilled Syringes Industry is Expected to Reach $15.7 Billion by 2030

Company Logo

Global Prefilled Syringes Market

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefilled Syringes Market by Material, Design, Therapeutic, and Application (Anaphylaxis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Diabetes, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global prefilled syringes market was valued at $5,620.23 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $15,735.49 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.



A prefilled syringe is a syringe filled with a fixed quantity of a therapeutic drug. These are novel devices used for delivering drugs with improved accuracy, affordability, efficacy, convenience, sterility, safety, and accessibility. These features make it more advantageous than traditional methods of drug delivery where glass or metal vials were used to store pharmaceutical drugs. The removal of drug from these vials was prone to contamination and increased the possibility of dosing errors. Therefore, prefilled syringes eliminate the mentioned drawbacks, resulting in increase in their demand.



The growth in home-based healthcare market, increase in adoption of injectable drugs, rise in incidence rate of chronic diseases, and surge in benefits of using prefilled syringes over conventional vials drive the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements related to the prefilled syringes contribute toward the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations, availability of alternative drug-delivery methods, and product recalls are expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, the growth of biologics & biosimilars and increase in demand for injectable drugs in prefilled forms offer the lucrative growth opportunities for the market.



The global prefilled syringes market is segmented on the basis of material, design, therapeutic, application, and region. Based on material, the market is categorized into glass-based and plastic-based. By design, it is classified into single-chamber prefilled syringes, dual-chamber prefilled syringes, and customized prefilled syringes. Depending on therapeutic, it is bifurcated into large molecules and small molecules. Depending on application, it is categorized into anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, and others (cancer, multiple sclerosis and others). Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Market Segments

1.3. Key Benefits

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary Research

1.4.2. Secondary Research

1.4.3. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Cxo Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4.1. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2020

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4: Prefilled Syringes Market, by Material

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Material

4.2. Glass-Based Prefilled Syringes

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Plastic-Based Prefilled Syringes

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Prefilled Syringes Market, by Design

5.1. Market Overview

5.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Design

5.2. Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringes

5.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.2. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Dual-Chamber Prefilled Syringes

5.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.2. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.4. Customized Prefilled Syringes

5.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.2. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Prefilled Syringes Market, by Therapeutics

6.1. Market Overview

6.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Therapeutics

6.2. Large Molecules

6.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.2. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.3. Small Molecules

6.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.2. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Prefilled Syringes Market, by Application

7.1. Market Overview

7.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Application

7.2. Anaphylaxis

7.2.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.2. Market Share Analysis, by Country

7.3. Rheumatoid Arthritis

7.3.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.2. Market Share Analysis, by Country

7.4. Diabetes

7.4.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.4.2. Market Share Analysis, by Country

7.5. Others Applications

7.5.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.5.2. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 8: Prefilled Syringes Market, by Region



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. Abbott Laboratories

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company Snapshot

9.1.4. Operating Business Segments

9.1.5. Product Portfolio

9.1.6. Business Performance

9.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.2. Bayer AG

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Key Executives

9.2.3. Company Snapshot

9.2.4. Operating Business Segments

9.2.5. Product Portfolio

9.2.6. Business Performance

9.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.3. Baxter International

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Key Executives

9.3.3. Company Snapshot

9.3.4. Operating Business Segments

9.3.5. Product Portfolio

9.3.6. Business Performance

9.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.4. Becton, Dickinson and Company

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company Snapshot

9.4.4. Operating Business Segments

9.4.5. Product Portfolio

9.4.6. Business Performance

9.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.5. Gerresheimer AG

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company Snapshot

9.5.4. Operating Business Segments

9.5.5. Product Portfolio

9.5.6. Business Performance

9.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.6. Medtronic plc

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Key Executives

9.6.3. Company Snapshot

9.6.4. Operating Business Segments

9.6.5. Product Portfolio

9.6.6. Business Performance

9.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.7. Nipro Corporation

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company Snapshot

9.7.4. Operating Business Segments

9.7.5. Product Portfolio

9.7.6. Business Performance

9.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.8. Terumo Medical Corporation

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company Snapshot

9.8.4. Operating Business Segments

9.8.5. Product Portfolio

9.8.6. Business Performance

9.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.9. Vetter Pharma International GmbH

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Key Executives

9.9.3. Company Snapshot

9.9.4. Operating Business Segments

9.9.5. Product Portfolio

9.9.6. Business Performance

9.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Key Executives

9.10.3. Company Snapshot

9.10.4. Operating Business Segments

9.10.5. Product Portfolio

9.10.6. Business Performance

9.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

