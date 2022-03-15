U.S. markets open in 3 hours 3 minutes

Worldwide Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Industry to 2027 - Growing Popularity of Sustainable Packaging is Driving Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market - Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pressure sensitive adhesive market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% by revenue during the period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.

Hot-melt adhesives and water-based pressure sensitive adhesives are witnessing high growth owing to their increasing demand and application in packaging, automotive, electronics, and other industries. APAC is one of the major contributors to the rapid growth of adhesives and the growth in end-user industries such as packaging and automotive, which uses water-based pressure sensitive adhesives extensively.

Market Opportunities and Trends

  • High Demand for Bio-based Adhesives

  • Growing Use of Pressure-sensitive Adhesives in Tapes

  • Ease-Of-Use and Low Costs Associated with Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

Segmentation Analysis

The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market is segmented based on Technology, Formulation, Application, and End-user. Due to the rise of the packaging and automotive industries in European nations, apparently, there is an increasing need for hot-melt adhesives. Consumers also have a strong preference for environmentally friendly products, eventually expanding the bio-based hot-melt adhesives market.

Geographical Analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

The growth of the global pressure-sensitive adhesives market is attributable to economic growth, rise in construction projects, and growth across the automotive and industrial sectors worldwide. Several government regulations requiring eco-friendly and environmentally friendly goods are also propelling the demand for pressure-sensitive adhesives across all geographies. APAC has emerged as the most dominant regional market in recent years

Vendor Analysis

3M, Sika, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, and Arkema are a few of the major global companies. The majority of the large companies are attempting to expand their operations by forming successful partnerships or acquiring small or mid-sized active vendors in different regions, while domestic vendors are profiting on product portfolios tailored to regional needs.

The Report Includes:
1. The analysis of the global pressure-sensitive adhesives market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.
2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global pressure-sensitive adhesives market.
3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the global pressure-sensitive adhesives market.
5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Raw Material Analysis
7.1.2 Supply Chain
7.1.3 Challenges and Trends
7.1.4 Impact of COVID-19

8 Growth Opportunity
8.1 End User
8.2 Formulation
8.3 Technology
8.4 Application
8.5 Geography

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 High Demand for Bio-Based Adhesives
9.2 Growing Use of Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives in Tapes
9.3 Ease-Of-Use and Low Costs Associated with Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Unprecedented Growth of E-Commerce Market
10.2 Growing Popularity of Sustainable Packaging
10.3 High-Performance Elastic Adhesives

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Challenges Associated with Procuring Raw Materials
11.2 VOC Emissions in Acrylic Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.2.1 Value & Volume
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 Technology

14 Formulation

15 Application

16 End User

17 Geography

18 North America

19 Europe

20 APAC

21 Latin America

22 Middle East and Africa

23 Competitive Landscape

24 Key Company Profiles
24.1 3M
24.1.1 Business Overview
24.1.2 3M In Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market
24.1.3 Product Offerings
24.1.4 Key Strategies
24.1.5 Key Strengths
24.1.6 Key Opportunities
24.2 H.B FULLER
24.2.1 Business Overview
24.2. 2 H.B Fuller in Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market
24.2.3 Product Offerings
24.2.4 Key Strategies
24.2.5 Key Strengths
24.2.6 Key Opportunities
24.3 ARKEMA
24.3.1 Business Overview
24.3.2 Arkema in Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market
24.3.3 Product Offerings
24.3.4 Key Strategies
24.3.5 Key Strengths
24.3.6 Key Opportunities
24.4 HENKEL
24.4.1 Business Overview
24.4.2 Henkel in Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market
24.4.3 Product Offerings
24.4.4 Key Strategies
24.4.5 Key Strengths
24.4.6 Key Opportunities
24.5 DOW
24.5.1 Business Overview
24.5.2 Dow in Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives Market
24.5.3 Product Offerings
24.5.4 Key Strategies
24.5.5 Key Strengths
24.5.6 Key Opportunities

25 Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 AVERY DENNISON
25.1.1 Business Overview
25.1.2 Product Offerings
25.2 HELMITIN
25.2.1 Business Overview
25.2.2 Product Offerings
25.3 DYMAX
25.3.1 Business Overview
25.3.2 Product Offerings
25.4 FRANKLIN INTERNATIONAL
25.4.1 Business Overview
25.4.2 Product Offerings
25.5 BEARDOW ADAMS
25.5.1 Business Overview
25.5.2 Product Offerings
25.6 JOWAT
25.6.1 Business Overview
25.6.2 Product Offerings
25.7 MAPEI
25.7.1 Business Overview
25.7.2 Product Offerings
25.8 PIDILITE
25.8.1 Business Overview
25.8.2 Product Offerings
25.9 SIKA
25.9.1 Business Overview
25.9.2 Product Offerings
25.10 WACKER CHEMIE AG
25.10.1 Business Overview
25.10.2 Product Offerings
25.11 ANABOND
25.11.1 Business Overview
25.11.2 Product Offerings
25.12 DRYTAC
25.12.1 Business Overview
25.12.2 Product Offerings
25.13 JESONS INDUSTRIES
25.13.1 Business Overview
25.13.2 Product Offerings
25.14 ESTER CHEMICAL
25.14.1 Business Overview
25.14.2 Product Offerings
25.15 DELO
25.15.1 Business Overview
25.15.2 Product Offerings
25.16 DYNA-TECH ADHESIVES
25.16.1 Business Overview
25.16.2 Product Offerings
25.17 CATTIE ADHESIVES
25.17.1 Business Overview
25.17.2 Product Offerings
25.18 SCAPA INDUSTRIAL
25.18.1 Business Overview
25.18.2 Product Offerings
25.19 LINTEC
25.19.1 Business Overview
25.19.2 Product Offerings
25.20 EXXONMOBIL CHEMICAL
25.20.1 Business Overview
25.20.2 Product Offerings

26 Report Summary

27 Quantitative Summary

28 Geography

29 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aahxs3

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


