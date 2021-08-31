U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Print Advertising Industry to 2026 - Profiles of Leading Players

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Print Advertising Market Report & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Print advertising represents one of the oldest and widespread forms of media, mainly consisting of newspapers and consumer magazines. It is versatile, creative, engaging and can be accessed easily by everyone. However, due to digitalization of media, people have shifted from print to electronic channels. As a result, organisations are now spending more on digital advertisements as opposed to print.

This shift has, therefore, affected the growth of the global print advertising market. According to the publisher's new report, titled "Global Print Advertising Market Report & Forecast 2021-2026", the market reached a value of US$ 67.3 Billion in 2020. Despite the market's declining growth and the competition faced from the newer advertising media such as internet and mobile advertising, print advertising still accounts for a significant share in the global advertising market. This can be attributed to a number of factors.

A large portion of the global population still subscribes to newspapers and magazines either because they are habitual of reading it or it is considered a symbol of respectability for educated families. Moreover, print ads are less intrusive and at the same time provide unlimited exposure than other forms of media as the reader can study the advertisement at his leisure without any time limit or interruptions. Print media also provides position flexibility as it offers a choice to the advertisers as to where to place the ad in a publication.

Findings from the report further suggest that while the print advertising market is declining in developed markets, it is experiencing a balanced growth in emerging markets. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global print advertising market to continue to decline during the next five years.

The report has segmented the global print advertising market on the basis of type which include newspapers and magazines. Currently, newspaper advertising represents the largest segment. Based on industry, the report lists the key industries which actively uses print as a medium for advertising. Market share analysis of key regions and markets have also been provided in the report. Major markets for print advertising include Asia-Pacific, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), North America and Latin America. The report has further analysed the competitive analysis of the market covering the major players of the global print advertising market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Introduction
3.1 Overview
3.2 Executive Summary
3.3 Key Industry Trends

4 Global Advertising Market
4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
4.2 Performance of Various Segments
4.3 Performance of Various Regions
4.4 Key Players and their Market Shares
4.5 Market Forecast

5 Global Print Advertising Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Current and Historical Market Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.5.1 Asia Pacific
5.5.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
5.5.1.2 Market Forecast
5.5.2 Europe, Middle East and Africa
5.5.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
5.5.2.2 Market Forecast
5.5.3 North America
5.5.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
5.5.3.2 Market Forecast
5.5.4 Latin America
5.5.4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
5.5.4.2 Market Forecast
5.6 Newspaper Advertising
5.6.1 Advertising Revenue: Current and Historical Market Trends
5.6.2 Circulation Revenue: Current and Historical Market Trends
5.6.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.6.4 Major Newspapers: Performance by Readership
5.6.5 Market Forecast
5.7 Magazine Advertising
5.7.1 Advertising Revenue: Current and Historical Market Trends
5.7.2 Circulation Revenue: Current and Historical Market Trends
5.7.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.7.4 Major Magazines: Performance by Readership
5.7.5 Market Forecast
5.8 Market Breakup by Industry
5.8.1 Retail
5.8.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
5.8.1.2 Market Forecast
5.8.2 Electronics and Telecommunications
5.8.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
5.8.2.2 Market Forecast
5.8.3 Insurance and Finance
5.8.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
5.8.3.2 Market Forecast
5.8.4 Others
5.8.4.1 Current and Historical Market Trends
5.8.4.2 Market Forecast
5.9 Market Forecast
5.10 Print Advertising Pricing Models
5.11 SWOT Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Strengths
5.11.3 Weaknesses
5.11.4 Opportunities
5.11.5 Threats
5.12 Value Chain Analysis
5.12.1 Research
5.12.2 Content Development
5.12.3 Advertising Agencies
5.12.4 Print Advertising Media
5.12.5 Audience
5.13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.13.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.13.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.13.4 Competitive Rivalry
5.13.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.14 Key Challenges

6 Global Print Advertising Market: Competitive Landscape
6.1 Market Structure
6.2 Profiles of Leading Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/egwqxa

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-print-advertising-industry-to-2026---profiles-of-leading-players-301366245.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

