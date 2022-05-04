U.S. markets close in 1 hour 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,241.43
    +65.95 (+1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,659.24
    +530.45 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,739.44
    +175.68 (+1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,879.73
    -19.13 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.93
    +5.52 (+5.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,871.90
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.15 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    +0.0089 (+0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9990
    +0.0390 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2579
    +0.0086 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1680
    -0.9420 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,253.40
    +1,558.91 (+4.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    905.96
    +28.63 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,493.45
    -67.88 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Worldwide Private Network Industry Report to 2027

·7 min read

DUBLIN, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Private Network Market by LTE, 5G and Edge Computing in Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Solutions 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report evaluates the private network market including the use of 5G new radio solutions. It also analyzes the market for MNO and VNO to offer private IoT networks for the benefit of industrial automation and mission-critical enterprise applications and services. The report evaluates major players, technologies, and solutions.

The report also assesses market challenges, opportunities, and the overall outlook for 5G NR equipment and components. The report provides detailed forecasts for equipment globally and regionally as well as investment in 5G NR by industry vertical.

Select Report Findings:

  • The carrier-provided 5G indoor market will reach $2.9B globally by 2027, growing at 47.2% CAGR

  • The highest ROI solutions for carrier LTE-A and 5GNR offerings will be for enterprise applications and industrial automation

  • Growth of private LTE and 5G solutions for enterprise and industrial customers is 37% faster than public apps and services

  • 5GNR solutions will be largely fixed wireless WAN connectivity and support of industrial private communications networks

  • Solutions will consist of Fully Virtualized, Dedicated/Non-Virtualized, and Hybrid Network Solutions for business customers

  • Carriers will move ahead aggressively with non-standalone 5G but will realize significant benefits with 5G core network upgrades

  • 5G wireless deployment in indoor environments within smart cities and suburbs will exceed the total of all exurban and rural areas combined globally

  • The global 5G fixed wireless transport to smart buildings for specifically for support of WiFi connectivity/backhaul will reach $459.3M by 2027

  • 5G subscription within public networks will exceed private through 2027, although the latter will experience a 20% faster growth rate, set to overtake the former by 2030

LTE Advanced (LTE-A) represents a major step in the evolution of 4G technology, providing mobile coverage, higher performance, and greater connection stability. The 5G New Radio (NR) access technology is a part of 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) architecture that is composed of LTE evolution and millimeter wave (mmWave) technology that will be operable from sub-1 GHz to 24+ GHz in a range of the low band, mid-band, and high band.

A variety of complementary technologies will enable 5G NR supported systems including massive MIMO, advanced LPDC, TDD subframe, beamforming, and mmWave radiofrequency.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Private Network Market Background
3.1.1 Private wireless Network: A New Era of Opportunities
3.1.2 Why Needs Private Wireless Network?
3.1.3 Stakeholders and Service Providers for Private Wireless Network
3.1.4 Deployment Preference of Private Wireless Network
3.1.5 Benefits and Drawbacks of Private Wireless Network

4.0 Private Network Market Case Studies
4.1 Minera Las Bambas, Peru
4.2 Queensland Silver Mine
4.3 Enel Group Case Study
4.4 California School District leverages LTE Network for Online Learning
4.5 Private LTE-based Networks for Terminal Operators
4.6 Private LTE based Smarter Cities

5.0 Private Network Market Analysis
5.1 Increased Emphasis on Private Networks for Business
5.2 LTE and Unlicensed Spectrum in Private Wireless
5.3 5G in Private Wireless Networks
5.3.1 Market Drivers for 5G in Private Wireless
5.3.1 5G Needs Edge Computing (Especially) for Private Wireless
5.3.2 5G vs. WiFi for Private Networks
5.3.1 5G New Radio in Private Networks
5.3.1 5G Network Slicing in Private Networks
5.4 Security in Private Wireless Networks
5.5 Over-the-Top Players in Private Wireless Networks

6.0 Players in the Private Wireless Ecosystem
6.1 Major Development Associated with Private Wireless Networks
6.2 AT&T
6.3 Airtel
6.4 BT Group (EE)
6.5 China Mobile
6.6 China Telecom
6.7 Deutsche Telekom AG
6.8 DU (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company)
6.9 KT Corporation
6.10 NTT DoCoMo
6.11 STC - Saudi Telecom Company
6.12 SK Telecom
6.13 Sprint Corporation (T-Mobile)
6.14 Telstra
6.15 Verizon
6.16 Vodafone Group
6.17 Telenor
6.18 T-Mobile USA
6.19 Rogers Communications
6.20 America Movil
6.21 Entel
6.22 Movistar
6.23 China Unicom
6.24 Ooredoo
6.25 Zain
6.26 Swisscom
6.27 Spark NZ
6.28 Telecom Italia
6.29 Orange SA
6.30 KDDI Corporation
6.31 LG Uplus
6.32 Softbank Group
6.33 SingTel
6.34 Telefonica
6.35 Apple
6.36 Facebook (Whatsapp)
6.37 Google
6.38 Microsoft
6.39 Rakuten (Viber)
6.40 Tencent
6.41 WeChat
6.42 Skype (Microsoft)
6.43 Telegram
6.44 Ribbon Communications
6.45 REVE Systems
6.46 Hulu
6.47 Netflix
6.48 Dish (Sling TV)
6.49 Sky Go
6.50 Roku
6.51 Sony (PlayStation Vue)
6.52 Fubotv
6.53 Philo TV
6.54 ClipBucket
6.55 Muvi
6.56 Contus Vplay
6.57 Quickplay
6.58 Vplayed
6.59 Ooyala
6.60 Vidmind
6.61 Mobiotics
6.62 Nokia Networks
6.63 Samsung Electronics
6.64 Cisco Systems
6.65 LG Electronics
6.66 Huawei Technologies
6.67 Ericsson
6.68 FirstNet
6.69 Qualcomm
6.70 Intel Corporation
6.71 NEC Corporation
6.72 ZTE Corporation
6.73 Ciena Corporation
6.74 Cavium Inc.
6.75 Qorvo Inc.
6.76 Fujitsu Ltd.
6.77 Broadcom Corporation
6.78 HPE
6.79 VMware Inc.
6.80 MediaTek Inc.
6.81 Juniper Network Inc.
6.82 Analog Devices Inc.
6.83 MACOM Technology
6.84 Motorola
6.85 Ascom
6.86 Harris
6.87 Hytera
6.88 Cobham Wireless
6.89 Leonardo
6.90 Mentura Group
6.91 Inmarsat
6.92 Zenitel
6.93 HTC
6.94 Airspan
6.95 Alvarion
6.96 Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)
6.97 Coolpad Dyno
6.98 Mobvoi
6.99 Fitbit (Google)
6.100 Misfit
6.101 Asus
6.102 Netgear
6.103 Zyxel
6.104 Alibaba
6.105 D-Link
6.106 UniFi
6.107 Altair Semiconductor
6.108 SimNet Wireless
6.109 Siretta
6.110 Cradlepoint
6.111 Telit Communications
6.112 Keysight Technologies
6.113 Rohde # Schwarz
6.114 Gemalto
6.115 Netcracker (NEC)
6.116 Texim Europe
6.117 M2M Connectivity
6.118 Eurotech
6.119 RedLinX
6.120 MYCOM OSI
6.121 Colt
6.122 ADLINK Technology Inc.
6.123 Affirmed Networks
6.124 Cloudify
6.125 EdgeConnex
6.126 Edgeworx
6.127 InterDigital Inc.
6.128 Mimic Technology
6.129 MobiledgeX
6.130 Ori
6.131 Pixeom
6.132 Pluribus Networks
6.133 Quortus
6.134 Saguna Networks
6.135 SpiderCloud Wireless
6.136 Vapor IO
6.137 Vasona Networks (ZephyrTel)

7.0 Private Wireless Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027
7.1.1 Mobile Edge Computing/Multi-Access Edge Computing 2022 - 2027
7.1.2 LTE and 5G in Enterprise and Industrial Private Wireless Networks 2022 - 2027
7.1.3 5G New Radio Market 2022 - 2027
7.1.4 LTE in Private Government Networks 2022 - 2027

8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
8.1 Private Business Network Expectations
8.1.1 Expectations for the Enterprise Segment
8.1.2 Expectations for the Industrial Segment
8.2 Private Government Network Expectations

9.0 Appendix: 5G in Indoor Wireless Applications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1kzjdi

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-private-network-industry-report-to-2027-301539863.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Skyworks Stock Just Crashed 10%

    Shares Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), which makes semiconductors for wireless devices, crashed Wednesday morning, down 10.1% as of 10:20 a.m. ET, despite hitting analyst targets for its fiscal second-quarter sales and earnings last night. Heading into earnings day, analysts had predicted Skyworks would earn $2.63 per share (pro forma) on sales of $1.33 billion. Skyworks nailed the earnings goal, and reported sales of $1.34 billion.

  • Stock Market Mostly Lower Ahead Of Fed Statement; 2 Stocks Plunge More Than 30%

    Stock market indexes traded mostly lower ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy statement this afternoon, while earnings reports sparked some outsize moves.

  • Why Amarin Stock Is Sinking on Wednesday

    Missed expectations on the top and bottom lines suggest Amarin's path forward isn't as clear as investors want it to be.

  • Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]

  • Stocks: Nasdaq flat, S&P 500 and Dow higher following Fed rate hike announcement

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre takes a look at markets, commodity price actions surrounding crude oil and metals, bitcoin, and Nasdaq leaders amid the Fed's interest rate hike announcement.

  • Is it Wise to Keep Your Rivian Automotive (RIVN) Shares?

    Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Global Advantage Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Baron Global Advantage Fund (the “Fund”) declined 22.8% (Institutional Shares), during the first quarter, compared to the 5.4% loss for the MSCI ACWI Index (the “Index”), and the 9.7% […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed as traders digest Fed's first 50 basis point rate hike since 2000

    U.S. stocks traded mixed on Wednesday, with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision against the backdrop of elevated inflation and a still-tight U.S. labor market.

  • Lyft stock is ‘getting a lot cheaper here,’ strategist says

    Needham and Company Managing Director Bernie McTernan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Lyft, Uber, and Airbnb.

  • At 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Wright knows a thing or two about bear markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income Cutoff for Student Loan ReliefHis Sierra Tactical All Asset Fund barely lost anything in 2008 as the global financial crisis caused the wors

  • 3 Stocks Still Growing Despite Being Down More Than 80%

    A lot of stocks have imploded in recent months, and there are now hundreds of stocks trading at least 80% below their previous highs. Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI), and Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) have all seen their shares plunge more than 80% from their peak 2021 levels. Shares of Teladoc were cut nearly in half last week after a brutal report, but Mr. Market seems to have seller's remorse.

  • Boeing's No Good, Very Bad Q1 Earnings Report

    Boeing's commercial aircraft business had a bad quarter -- but Boeing's defense business had an even worse quarter.

  • 12 Best American Stocks To Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best American stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best American Stocks To Buy in 2022. The beginning of 2022 brought along something investors hadn’t witnessed since the early days of 2020: […]

  • Why Cloudflare Tanked 28% in April

    High-growth technologists like Cloudflare continue to tread water at best amid rising interest rates.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 64% (or More) Just Begging to Be Bought

    Whether you're a new or tenured investor, the stock market has sent a clear message over the past four months that corrections are an inevitable part of the investing cycle. Things have been even worse for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has shed 23% since hitting its all-time closing high in November. This officially puts the Nasdaq in its first bear market since the pandemic meltdown in March 2020.

  • Fed raises interest rates by 0.50%, largest move since 2000

    The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point, as the central bank's firefight with high inflation continues.

  • Fed lifts interest rates by 1/2 point and begins wind down of $9 trillion bond stockpile in June

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised a key interest rate by a half point and reaffirmed a more aggressive strategy to try to subdue the worst outbreak of U.S. inflation in 40 years.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Don't Lose Faith in Cleveland-Cliffs

    The stock could recover after an unjustified sell-off

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Up to 223% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The stock market has been battered by a tough macroeconomic environment through the first four months of the year. For instance, J. analyst Parker Lane of Stifel Financial has a price target of $150 on Unity Software (NYSE: U), implying a 126% upside. Similarly, analyst John Egbert of Stifel has a price target of $36 on Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), implying a 223% upside.

  • Amazon says it has too much warehouse space. What's that mean for the broader industrial market?

    Amazon.com Inc., the undisputed king of the U.S. industrial market since well before the Covid-19 pandemic, may finally have reached max capacity on warehouse and fulfillment space.