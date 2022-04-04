Worldwide Professional Hair Care Industry to 2028 - Featuring Henkel, Procter & Gamble and Unilever Among Others

Company Logo

Professional Hair Care Market

Dublin, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Professional Hair Care Market, by Product Type, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The professional hair care products fall under the category of cosmetics and personal care products. These products are used to handle different hair problems such as hair fall, split ends, dandruff, and dry or itchy scalp by providing nourishment to them. Moreover, these products are also utilized to groom hair and get an aesthetic hairstyle. The professional hair care has a vast range of products which include shampoo, hair wax & hair conditioner, straightening & perming products, hair colorants, hair styling, and others. Moreover, these professional hair care products are available in different forms to cater to customer requirements.



Market Dynamics

The strong demand for natural ingredients has led to the majority of companies launching products with nature-inspired ingredients, such as plant-inspired and premium botanical ingredients. Conditioners and shampoos, serums and oils, and styling are among the organic hair care product types that account for the majority of the market share in the global professional hair care market, owing to their widespread use. Anti-dandruff organic hair oils are also expected to grow strongly during the forecast period. Organic hair care products are projected to see significant demand in Western Europe.



Several companies are offering customized products to meet specialized consumer needs, which range from cleansing, styling, softening, and strengthening to scalp care, damage repair, thermal protection, frizz control, color retention, moisturization, and bond-building, due to the diversity and complexity of hair types and concerns. This, together with rising awareness of hair-related difficulties as a result of climate change, air pollution, and other environmental conditions, is one of the major drivers of professional hair care market expansion.



Aside from that, with a significant trend toward sustainable manufacturing and chemical-free products, leading manufacturers are incorporating natural oils, aloe vera, cocoa butter, and other organic ingredient extracts. To expand their product portfolio and attract more customers, they are also offering multi-purpose products through online distribution channels. Other factors expected to boost the market include rising demand for luxury hair care products, increased investments in promotional activities such as celebrity endorsements, and improved product packaging.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global professional hair care market, and provides market size (US$ Million and KT) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global professional hair care market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Fable & Mane, Henkel AG, Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Aveda Corporation, Avon Products Inc., L'Oreal S.A., Revlon, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Natura & Co., and Coty Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global professional hair care market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, caffeine manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global professional hair care market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Product Type

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Region

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Five Forces Analysis

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

Mergers and Acquisitions

4. Global Professional Hair Care Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Overview

Factors Affecting Global Professional Hair Care Market- COVID-19

Impact Analysis

5. Global Professional Hair Care Market, By Product Type, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & KT)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Hair Coloring

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

Shampoos

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

Styling Agent

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

Straightening and Perming Agent

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

Others

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

6. Global Professional Hair Care Market, By Application, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & KT)

Introduction

Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2024 and 2028 (%)

Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Segment Trends

Business to Business (B2B)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

Business to Consumer (B2C)

Introduction

Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)

By Sub-segments

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

E-commerce

Salons

Specialty Stores

Others

7. Global Professional Hair Care Market, By Region, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & KT)

8. Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)

Company Profiles

Fable & Mane

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Henkel AG

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Procter & Gamble Co.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Unilever Corporation

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Kao Corporation

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Aveda Corporation

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Avon Products Inc.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

L'Oreal S.A.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Revlon, Inc.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Johnson & Johnson

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Natura & Co.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

Coty Inc.

Company Overview

Component Portfolio

Financial Performance

Recent Developments/Updates

9. Section

