The Worldwide Prosthetic Heart Valve Industry is Expected to Reach $13.3 Billion by 2028

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User (Hospitals & Cardiac Centers and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Product (Transcatheter, Tissue, and Mechanical), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market size is expected to reach $13.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Materials like titanium and carbon are used to make mechanical heart valves. They are typically made up of two leaflets and a metal ring encircled by a knitted fabric ring that is sewed onto the heart in place of the native valve. Aortic and mitral replacement operations are available in a variety of models. Mechanical valves have the advantage of being extremely durable. These valves, on the other hand, provide a substrate on which blood clots can easily form.

An opening through which blood flows and a device that closes and opens the orifice make up artificial heart valves. Mechanical devices made of synthetic materials and biological or tissue valves made of animal or human tissue are the two forms of artificial heart valves. Biological valves are typically employed in people over the age of 65 who are unable to take anticoagulants.

Mechanical valves are advised for individuals under the age of 40 who have a mechanical valve at another position, have had a stroke, or require double valve replacement. These valves necessitate the use of anti-coagulants by the patient. Mechanical valves can be classified into three categories based on how they open and close.

A revolving ball, a tilting disk, or two semispherical hinged leaflets are examples of these systems. The first is based on a ball-in-cage design, which employs a rubber ball that oscillates within a cobalt-chromium alloy metal cage. When the valve opens, blood flows between the ball and the housing through a primary and secondary orifice. A circular disk is held in place by wire-like arms that protrude into the orifice in the tilting disk valve.

The primary orifice is divided into two unequal orifices when the disk opens. A hinge mechanism connects two semicircular leaflets to the orifice enclosure in the current configuration. During the opening process, the leaflets separate, resulting in three flow zones in the center as well as on the sides.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the pandemic, surgeries were delayed and production of prosthetic heart valves was also decreased or suspended due to government restrictions and limitations, causing the prosthetic heart valve market to experience a drop in the growth during the first wave of COVID-19.

Coronaviruses are a wide family of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) viruses that cause illnesses ranging from ordinary cold to serious respiratory illnesses. The execution of lockdown postponed the surgical operation for implanting a prosthetic heart valve as well as the manufacturing of prosthetic heart valves, resulting in gradual market disruption.

Market Growth Factors:

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

With the rapidly evolving lifestyles of people across the world, the occurrence of various diseases and disorders is also rising as a result. One of the major disorders that can be caused by the changing living patterns of people is cardiovascular disease. Unhealthy food, physical inactivity, cigarette consumption, and problematic alcohol consumption are the major behavioral risk factors for heart disease and stroke.

People may experience symptoms, such as high blood pressure, high blood glucose, high blood lipids, or overweight or obesity as a result of behavioral risk factors. These intermediate risk factors are detectable in primary care settings and imply a higher risk of stroke, heart attack, heart failure, and other consequences.

The rapid surge in the geriatric population

The geriatric population all over the world is significantly increasing. According to the United Nations Organization, in 2019, the world's population of people aged 65 and up totaled 703 million. In 2050, the number of geriatric people is anticipated to reach 1.5 billion. The proportion of people aged 65 and up in the global population climbed from 6% in 1990 to 9% in 2019. By 2050, that percentage is expected to climb to 16%, implying that one in every six individuals worldwide is expected to be 65 or older. In the years 2015-2020, a 65-year-old person should expect to live an additional 17 years on average over the world.

Marketing Restraining Factor:

Risk of valve failure

Mechanical heart valve failure occurs in various cases after the completion of an artificial heart valve transplant. Though structural damage is uncommon, infections and blood clots may necessitate the replacement of some of them. Clots can either open or seal the mechanical valve, causing stenosis, insufficiency, or a combination of the two.

Some clots can break free from the prosthetic valve and move to the arteries and blood vessels that supply the heart (coronary arteries) or the brain (carotid arteries), resulting in a stroke or heart attack. Mechanical heart valves have a higher risk of thrombotic or thromboembolic consequences.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market composition and scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Approvals and Trials
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Move (Acquisitions and Mergers 2019, Mar - 2021, Oct) Leading Players

Chapter 4. Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market by End User
4.1 Global Hospitals & Cardiac Centers Market by Region
4.2 Global Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Others Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market by Product
5.1 Global Transcatheter Market by Region
5.2 Global Tissue Market by Region
5.3 Global Mechanical Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Prosthetic Heart Valve Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles
7.1 Boston Scientific Corporation
7.1.1 Company Overview
7.1.2 Financial Analysis
7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.1.4 Research & Development Expense
7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments
7.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions
7.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers
7.1.6 SWOT Analysis
7.2 Medtronic PLC
7.2.1 Company overview
7.2.2 Financial Analysis
7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.2.4 Research & Development Expenses
7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments
7.2.5.1 Approvals and Trials
7.2.6 SWOT Analysis
7.3 Abbott Laboratories
7.3.1 Company Overview
7.3.2 Financial Analysis
7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.3.4 Research & Development Expense
7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments
7.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions
7.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers
7.3.5.3 Approvals and Trials
7.3.6 SWOT Analysis
7.4 Meril Life Sciences Private Limited
7.4.1 Company Overview
7.4.2 Recent strategies and developments
7.4.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions
7.5 Colibri Heart Valve LLC
7.5.1 Company Overview
7.6 Artivion, Inc. (CryoLife, Inc.)
7.6.1 Company Overview
7.6.2 Financial Analysis
7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.6.4 Research & Development Expenses
7.6.5 Recent strategies and developments
7.6.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers
7.7 TTK Healthcare Limited
7.7.1 Company Overview
7.7.2 Financial Analysis
7.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
7.7.4 Research & Development Expenses
7.8 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
7.8.1 Company Overview
7.8.2 Financial Analysis
7.8.3 Regional Analysis
7.8.4 Research & Development Expenses
7.8.5 Recent strategies and developments
7.8.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers
7.8.5.2 Approvals and Trials
7.9 JenaValve Technology, Inc.
7.9.1 Company Overview
7.9.2 Recent strategies and developments
7.9.2.1 Geographical Expansions
7.10. Micro Interventional Devices, Inc.
7.10.1 Company Overview
7.10.2 Recent strategies and developments
7.10.2.1 Approvals and Trials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iho90c

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-prosthetic-heart-valve-industry-is-expected-to-reach-13-3-billion-by-2028--301609144.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

