Worldwide Protective Face Masks Industry to 2028 - by Product, Industries, Distribution Channel and Region

The global protective face masks market is anticipated to rise at a value CAGR of 53.5% over 2019-2028.

According to a study published by Insure Insights on the Global Protective Face Masks Market. Protective Face Masks is a face cover that covers the mouth and nose of the user so as to protect users from the harmful effects of air pollution and to prevent respiratory issues. It is also being used to protect oneself from infections; it is widely being used by healthcare professionals during surgeries, the growth in the manufacturing and healthcare sectors across the globe, and the Government initiatives regarding the use of masks in the Coronavirus outbreak have further accelerated the market growth.



Top Driver:

The sure in the COVID-19 cases has driven the Global Protective Face Masks Market



The COVID-19outbreak has significantly driven the market of Global Protective Face Masks Market. The extensive use of facemask, especially in the healthcare sector for doctors and nurses, and other healthcare workers, and the rise in OPD sessions and surgeries in hospitals have escalated the market growth. The rise in consumer awareness regarding airborne infections has expanded the demand for a Face mask for personal use. The rise in health issues and viral infections around the globe have created a positive influence on market growth.



Protective masks have held the highest segmental growth in the Global Protective Face Masks Market



Based on the Product Procedure Masks Segment, have held the highest growth as they provide complete protection and are comparatively remaining light and comfortable as compared with other masks. The outbreak of COVID-19 has accelerated the demand for Procedure Masks. The government initiatives about the use of masks to prevent virus spread have propelled the market growth. The rise in the awareness among the people for protection again infections have further driven the demand for Procedure Masks



In terms of the industries, Healthcare segment has obtained the most significant growth due to the rise in cases of COVID-19, government initiatives for better healthcare protection of doctors and Nurses have further escalated the growth. Based on the Distribution Channel, Pharmacy segment has held most remarkable owing to the high availability of masks.



Europe has dominated the regional market due to the coved-19 outbreak



Europe has held the highest growth in the market as many European countries have significantly been affected by the Coronavirus Italy Germany and Spain were the worst-hit countries by the novel coronavirus. The increase in the disposable income among the consumers and the government initiatives about the use of facial masks during the pandemic have escalated the regional market growth. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the rise in cases countries like China and India, the presence of manufacturers in these countries have further escalated the growth in the market



Strategic Collaborations, Mergers, and Acquisition are the major strategies of the competitors



The Players of the Global Protective Face Masks Market are fragmented. Collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are strategies used by competitors. The key competitors of the Global Protective Face Masks Market are 3M, Coltene, BSN Medical, Cardinal Health, Honeywell, Dentsply Sirona, Advind Healthcare's Smog Mask, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company, and Suzhou Sanical Protective Product Manufacturing Co., Ltd.



Honeywell: Honeywell, is one of the key competitors of the Global Protective Face Masks Market; for instance, In December 2019 Honeywell, had announced the acquisition of Rebellion Photonics, they are involved in providing f innovative, intelligent, visual gas monitoring solutions. The acquisition was made by Honeywell to expand its product portfolio with gas detection technologies, safety gear, mobility solutions, and software.



Cardinal Health: Cardinal Health is a popular competitor in the Global Protective Face Masks Market. In July 2017, Cardinal Health has announced the acquisition of Medtronic's Patient Care business; the deal was made for USD 6.1 billion The acquisition was made by Cardinal Health to strengthen its product portfolio in Patient Care



Scope of the Report

By Product

Procedure Masks

Surgical Masks

N95 Masks

By Industries

Healthcare

Industries

Others

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacy

Online stores

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

