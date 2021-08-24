U.S. markets open in 1 hour 19 minutes

Worldwide Protein Drugs Industry to 2026 - Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is Driving Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets and Manufacturing Technologies for Protein Drugs 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global protein drugs market should reach $394.2 billion by 2026 from $265.0 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The monoclonal antibodies segment of the global protein drugs market is expected to grow from $126.7 billion in 2021 to $208.6 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The vaccines segment of the global protein drugs market is expected to grow from $35.4 billion in 2021 to $50.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

Report Scope

This report will focus on protein drugs, classification and manufacturing technologies. The protein drugs market can be classified into peptide hormones, monoclonal antibodies, cytokines, therapeutic enzymes, blood factors, vaccines and peptide antibiotics. This report focuses on six techniques for manufacturing protein therapeutics, including fractionation from natural human/animal sources, microbial fermentation, cell culture, chemical synthesis, transgenics and embryonated eggs. The report focuses on each market and its applications, regulatory environment, latest trends and developments, drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the market.

The report covers company profiles for all the major companies and also company share analysis. This report also covers market projections to 2026 and relevant patent analysis. By geography, the market has been segmented into the United States, Europe and emerging markets. Emerging markets include India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Canada, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2019, 2020 (as base year) and forecast through 2026.

The Report Includes

  • 37 data tables and 28 additional tables

  • An overview of the global markets and manufacturing technologies for protein drugs

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of protein drugs market based on type, manufacturing process and region

  • Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

  • A detailed description of protein drugs, their classification and six main manufacturing technologies and information on recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (rDNA) technology

  • Information on advancements in manufacturing technologies, new product launches of the industry and discussion on the effect of biosimilars entry to the protein drugs market

  • Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and technological changes within the industry

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

  • Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi S.A.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Therapeutic Proteins: Overview

  • History

  • Pharmacological Classification of Therapeutic Proteins

  • Protein Therapeutics with Enzymatic or Regulatory Activity

  • Protein Therapeutics with Special Targeting Activity

  • Protein Vaccines

  • Molecular Classification of Therapeutic Proteins

  • Cytokines

  • Monoclonal Antibodies

  • Blood Products

  • Peptide Antibiotics

  • Vaccines

  • Enzymes

  • Peptide Hormones

  • Manufacturing Technologies

  • Fractionation/Extraction from Natural Sources (Human/Animal)

  • Microbial Fermentation and Bioreactors

  • Transgenics

  • Mammalian Cell Culture

Chapter 4 Regulatory Aspects

  • Monoclonal Antibodies

  • Therapeutic Enzymes

  • Cytokines

  • Peptide Hormones

  • Vaccines

  • Blood Products

  • Peptide Antibiotics

  • Recalls and Safety Alerts

Chapter 5 New Developments

  • Monoclonal Antibodies

  • Vaccines

  • Cytokines

  • Peptide Hormones

  • Therapeutic Enzymes

  • Blood Products

  • Peptide Antibiotics

Chapter 6 Market Analysis of Protein Drugs by Type

  • Global Market for Protein Drugs by Type

  • Market Share

  • Monoclonal Antibodies

  • Peptide Hormones

  • Vaccines

  • Blood Factors

  • Cytokines

  • Therapeutic Enzymes

  • Peptide Antibiotics

Chapter 7 Market Analysis of Protein Drugs by Region

  • Global Market for Protein Drugs by Region

  • Market Share

  • Regional Markets for Monoclonal Antibodies

  • Regional Markets for Peptide Hormones

  • Regional Markets for Vaccines

  • Regional Markets for Blood Factors

  • Regional Markets for Cytokines

  • Regional Markets for Therapeutic Enzymes

  • Regional Markets for Peptide Antibiotics

Chapter 8 Market Analysis of Protein Drugs by Manufacturing Process

  • Global Market for Protein Drugs by Manufacturing Process

  • Market Share

  • Monoclonal Antibodies

  • Peptide Hormones

  • Vaccines

  • Blood Factors

  • Cytokines

  • Therapeutic Enzymes

  • Peptide Antibiotics

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

  • Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Monoclonal Antibodies

  • Market Share

  • Peptide Hormones

  • Market Share

  • Vaccines

  • Market Share

  • Blood Factors

  • Market Share

  • Cytokines

  • Market Share

  • Therapeutic Enzymes

  • Market Share

  • Peptide Antibiotics

  • Market Share

Chapter 10 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

  • Growing Aging Population

  • Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies

  • New Product Launches

  • Licensing and Collaboration Agreements

  • Market Challenges

  • Price Controls

  • Regulatory Pressures

  • Entry of Biosimilars

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Protein Drugs Market

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

  • Abbvie Inc.

  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Apotex Inc.

  • Bayer Pharmaceuticals

  • Biogen

  • Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb

  • Biotest

  • CSL Ltd.

  • Eli Lilly

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

  • Fresenius Kabi

  • Glaxosmithkline

  • Grifols S.A.

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • Merck Kgaa

  • Novo Nordisk Ag

  • Novartis Ag

  • Octapharma Ag

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sandoz

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Seagen

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

  • UCB Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7qd0e

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-protein-drugs-industry-to-2026---prevalence-of-chronic-diseases-is-driving-growth-301361480.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

