Worldwide Protein Drugs Industry to 2026 - Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is Driving Growth
DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets and Manufacturing Technologies for Protein Drugs 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global protein drugs market should reach $394.2 billion by 2026 from $265.0 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The monoclonal antibodies segment of the global protein drugs market is expected to grow from $126.7 billion in 2021 to $208.6 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The vaccines segment of the global protein drugs market is expected to grow from $35.4 billion in 2021 to $50.4 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
Report Scope
This report will focus on protein drugs, classification and manufacturing technologies. The protein drugs market can be classified into peptide hormones, monoclonal antibodies, cytokines, therapeutic enzymes, blood factors, vaccines and peptide antibiotics. This report focuses on six techniques for manufacturing protein therapeutics, including fractionation from natural human/animal sources, microbial fermentation, cell culture, chemical synthesis, transgenics and embryonated eggs. The report focuses on each market and its applications, regulatory environment, latest trends and developments, drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the market.
The report covers company profiles for all the major companies and also company share analysis. This report also covers market projections to 2026 and relevant patent analysis. By geography, the market has been segmented into the United States, Europe and emerging markets. Emerging markets include India, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Canada, Africa, Australia and New Zealand. For market estimates, data has been provided for the year 2019, 2020 (as base year) and forecast through 2026.
The Report Includes
37 data tables and 28 additional tables
An overview of the global markets and manufacturing technologies for protein drugs
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of protein drugs market based on type, manufacturing process and region
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast
A detailed description of protein drugs, their classification and six main manufacturing technologies and information on recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (rDNA) technology
Information on advancements in manufacturing technologies, new product launches of the industry and discussion on the effect of biosimilars entry to the protein drugs market
Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and technological changes within the industry
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including AbbVie Inc., Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc. and Sanofi S.A.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Therapeutic Proteins: Overview
History
Pharmacological Classification of Therapeutic Proteins
Protein Therapeutics with Enzymatic or Regulatory Activity
Protein Therapeutics with Special Targeting Activity
Protein Vaccines
Molecular Classification of Therapeutic Proteins
Cytokines
Monoclonal Antibodies
Blood Products
Peptide Antibiotics
Vaccines
Enzymes
Peptide Hormones
Manufacturing Technologies
Fractionation/Extraction from Natural Sources (Human/Animal)
Microbial Fermentation and Bioreactors
Transgenics
Mammalian Cell Culture
Chapter 4 Regulatory Aspects
Monoclonal Antibodies
Therapeutic Enzymes
Cytokines
Peptide Hormones
Vaccines
Blood Products
Peptide Antibiotics
Recalls and Safety Alerts
Chapter 5 New Developments
Monoclonal Antibodies
Vaccines
Cytokines
Peptide Hormones
Therapeutic Enzymes
Blood Products
Peptide Antibiotics
Chapter 6 Market Analysis of Protein Drugs by Type
Global Market for Protein Drugs by Type
Market Share
Monoclonal Antibodies
Peptide Hormones
Vaccines
Blood Factors
Cytokines
Therapeutic Enzymes
Peptide Antibiotics
Chapter 7 Market Analysis of Protein Drugs by Region
Global Market for Protein Drugs by Region
Market Share
Regional Markets for Monoclonal Antibodies
Regional Markets for Peptide Hormones
Regional Markets for Vaccines
Regional Markets for Blood Factors
Regional Markets for Cytokines
Regional Markets for Therapeutic Enzymes
Regional Markets for Peptide Antibiotics
Chapter 8 Market Analysis of Protein Drugs by Manufacturing Process
Global Market for Protein Drugs by Manufacturing Process
Market Share
Monoclonal Antibodies
Peptide Hormones
Vaccines
Blood Factors
Cytokines
Therapeutic Enzymes
Peptide Antibiotics
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Mergers and Acquisitions
Monoclonal Antibodies
Market Share
Peptide Hormones
Market Share
Vaccines
Market Share
Blood Factors
Market Share
Cytokines
Market Share
Therapeutic Enzymes
Market Share
Peptide Antibiotics
Market Share
Chapter 10 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
Growing Aging Population
Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies
New Product Launches
Licensing and Collaboration Agreements
Market Challenges
Price Controls
Regulatory Pressures
Entry of Biosimilars
Impact of COVID-19 on Protein Drugs Market
Chapter 11 Patent Analysis
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
Abbvie Inc.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Amgen Inc.
Apotex Inc.
Bayer Pharmaceuticals
Biogen
Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc.
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Biotest
CSL Ltd.
Eli Lilly
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag
Fresenius Kabi
Glaxosmithkline
Grifols S.A.
Johnson & Johnson
Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck Kgaa
Novo Nordisk Ag
Novartis Ag
Octapharma Ag
Pfizer Inc.
Sandoz
Sanofi S.A.
Seagen
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
UCB Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7qd0e
