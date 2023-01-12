The Worldwide Proton Therapy Industry is Expected to Reach $963.6 Million by 2028

Company Logo

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Proton Therapy Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By Indication (CNS Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Breast Cancer and Others), By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Proton Therapy Market size is expected to reach $963.6 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 12.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Proton radiation devices are used in proton therapy, sometimes referred to as proton radiotherapy and proton beam therapy. Utilizing proton treatment, cancer cells are destroyed. In proton therapy, a beam of protons is directed towards the tumors using proton accelerators. Protons are ionized protons that damage cells' DNA and cause cell death by interfering with it.



Equipment for proton therapy is expensive and takes up a lot of space. It includes electro-magnets, accelerators, gantries, nozzles, and patient rooms. High-energy beams are used in proton treatment, also known as proton radiation, to treat malignancies. A precise dose of high-energy radiation is kept inside the target tumor using this procedure.



The majority of the time, it is used in the treatment of malignant growth therapy. X-beam radiation is dissipated by protons, ensuring less damage to the surrounding healthy tissues. Radiation therapy called proton therapy is most frequently used to treat cancer. When compared to conventional radiation therapy, it offers important advantages in terms of effectiveness and limited side effects.



It is a simple, safe procedure that maintains patients' happiness and enables them to quickly resume routine exercises. It enables medical professionals to administer full or greater therapy doses that completely eradicate the primary tumor spot without seriously harming surrounding healthy tissue or organs.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the medical equipment sector globally, especially particle treatment devices. The administration of particle treatment procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic varies greatly from location to region.

The temporary deferral of several elective surgeries is anticipated to affect the market for proton therapy as governments and authorities work to guarantee that resources are available for COVID-19 patients. It is predicted to increase the worldwide cancer burden. The delay in diagnosis and treatment procedures is to blame for this.



Market Growth Factors

Benefits of proton therapy compared to particle therapy



Proton treatment has seen considerable technological breakthroughs in recent years. These developments have aided manufacturers in creating less invasive, more effective, and regulated proton treatment systems that also cause less radiation exposure to healthy tissues and have fewer adverse effects. More precisely targets cancer cells and tumors. A less amount of energy is produced, and there is a smaller exit dose, lowering the possibility of harm to the nearby healthy tissues and organs.



Rising healthcare spending in developing nations



The increasing number and size of investments made in the healthcare sector by governments of various nations is one of the key drivers fuelling the market's expansion. Due to their rapid economic growth and rising healthcare costs, it is projected that the availability of high-quality healthcare is expected to increase in several developing countries. This is regarded as a promising sign of growth for the proton therapy sector. The rising incidence of cancer in these countries has increased the need for various radiation therapies and equipment.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Tumors are difficult to see during proton treatment operations



The inability to distinguish tumors from healthy normal tissue and to visualize them during proton treatment procedures is one of the biggest problems encountered. It becomes extremely challenging to only radiate the malignant protrusion without damaging the surrounding tissues, though, because tumors can change their structure regularly. Radiologists place a safety margin around the tumor to reduce this. Additionally, it becomes imperative to restrict the radiation dose range to reduce the harm to the adjacent healthy tissue, which raises the number of treatment cycles required to destroy tumorous cells.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market composition & scenarios

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Proton Therapy Market



Chapter 4. Global Proton Therapy Market by Product Type

4.1 Global Accelerator Market by Region

4.2 Global Beam Delivery System Market by Region

4.3 Global Beam Transport System Market by Region

4.4 Global Nozzle & Image Viewers Market by Region

4.5 Global Patient Positioning System Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Proton Therapy Market by Indication

5.1 Global CNS Cancer Market by Region

5.2 Global Prostate Cancer Market by Region

5.3 Global Head & Neck Cancer Market by Region

5.4 Global Breast Cancer Market by Region

5.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Proton Therapy Market by End User

6.1 Global Hospitals Market by Region

6.2 Global Proton Therapy Centers Market by Region

6.3 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Proton Therapy Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Toshiba Corporation

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research and Development Expense

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.2.5.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

8.2.6 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Ion Beam Applications SA

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.3.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.4 Hitachi, Ltd.

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.5 Mirion Technologies, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.5.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.6 Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.7 Provision Healthcare

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.8 Sumitomo Corporation

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.9 Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.

8.9.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hv7s5g

