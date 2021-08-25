U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

Worldwide PVC Pipes Industry to 2026 - Featuring Hebei Bosoar Pipe, Pipelife Austria and Plasticos Ferro Among Others

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PVC Pipes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PVC pipes market reached a volume of 21.32 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

PVC pipes are composed by the extrusion of a blend of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and several additives. The production of PVC pipes consumes around four times lesser energy and incurs lower losses of the raw material in comparison to concrete pipes. Moreover, complete recyclability of PVC makes the environmental footprint of these pipes far smaller than the alternative piping materials. Owing to these factors, PVC pipes find applications in water systems, underground wiring and sewer lines.

Global PVC Pipes Industry Drivers/Constraints:

PVC pipes have gained popularity across the globe owing to their favourable properties such as light-weight, cost-effectiveness, easy installation and durability. Apart from this, their excellent heat and electrical insulation properties have led to their usage in electrical fittings.

These pipes do no rot, wear or rust over time and can withstand rigorous shaking and extreme movement in earthquake-prone zones. Owing to these factors, PVC pipes are continuously replacing other piping materials across the world.

The introduction of new technology applying molecular orientation in the PVC pipes manufacturing has resulted into the development of PVC-O (oriented) pipes. These pipes are more environment-friendly, cost-effective and have enhanced physical and mechanical properties than conventionally produced PVC pipes.

Availability of the substitutes of PVC pipes such as steel, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and cross-linked polyethylene (PEX) pose a major threat to the profitability of the PVC pipes manufacturers, in turn, deterring the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global pvc pipes market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region and application.

Application Insights:

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into irrigation, water supply, sewerage, plumbing, HVAC, and oil and gas. Currently, the irrigation segment dominates the market, holding the largest market share.

Regional Insights:

Region-wise, Asia enjoys the leading position in the global PVC pipes market. Other major regions include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global PVC pipes market has also been examined with some of the top largest PVC pipes manufacturers being:

  • China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

  • Fujian Aton Advanced Materials Science & Technology Co Ltd.

  • Hebei Bosoar Pipe Co. Ltd.

  • Pipelife Austria Gmbh & Co KG

  • Plasticos Ferro S.L.

This report provides a deep insight into the global PVC pipes industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a PVC pipes manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the PVC pipes industry in any manner.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global PVC Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Region
5.4 Market Breakup by Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Forecast

6 Global PVC Pipes Industry
6.1 Market Overview
6.2 Market Performance
6.3 Impact of COVID-19
6.4 Market Breakup by Region
6.5 Market Breakup by Application
6.6 Market Forecast
6.7 SWOT Analysis
6.7.1 Overview
6.7.2 Strengths
6.7.3 Weaknesses
6.7.4 Opportunities
6.7.5 Threats
6.8 Value Chain Analysis
6.8.1 Raw Material Procurement
6.8.2 Manufacturing
6.8.3 Marketing
6.8.4 Distribution
6.8.5 Exports
6.8.6 End-Use
6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.9.1 Overview
6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.9.4 Degree of Competition
6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants
6.9.6 Threat of Substitutes
6.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

7 PVC Pipes Market: Performance of Key Regions
7.1 Asia
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 North America
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Middle East and Africa
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Latin America
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 PVC Pipes Market by Application
8.1 Irrigation
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Water Supply
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Sewerage
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Plumbing
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 HVAC
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Oil and Gas
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast

9 Competitive Landscape

10 PVC Pipes Manufacturing Process
10.1 Product Overview
10.2 Detailed Process Flow
10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
11.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
11.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
11.3 Plant Machinery
11.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
11.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
11.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
11.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
11.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
11.9 Other Capital Investments

12 Loans and Financial Assistance

13 Project Economics

14 Key Player Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oyuj75

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


