Worldwide Quantified Self in Healthcare Industry 2023: Global Telemedicine will Reach $161.7 Billion by 2028, Stimulating a Boom in DIY Self-care Diagnostic Solutions

This research provides an assessment of the Connected Healthcare market including growth drivers, value chain, vendor analysis, and quantitative assessment of the industry from 2023 to 2028.

The report also evaluates the quantified self market including wearable technology, analytics, and many other areas. The report also assesses the market outlook for all key IoT-enabled Connected Health apps and services.

Select Report Findings:

Nearly 27% of healthcare diagnostics by volume will involve quantified-self solutions by 2028

NFC used in conjunction with quantified-self in healthcare will reach $48.2 billion globally by 2028

Chipsets used in conjunction with healthcare in IoT for quantified health will reach $5.9 billion by 2028

Adoption of wearable healthcare device for well-being is growing rapidly due to evolving health concerns

Global telemedicine will reach $161.7 billion by 2028, stimulating a boom in DIY self-care diagnostic solutions

The term "quantified self" refers to the incorporation of technology into data acquisition on aspects of a person's daily life. With respect to healthcare, quantified-self technologies can be a powerful "Do it Yourself" (DIY) tool for consumers as well as highly complementary to healthcare service providers. Solution benefits include lower costs for healthcare providers and positive inducements for insurance companies to maintain more affordable rates for consumers.

In addition, a positive feedback loop is often established and maintained as end-users become more aware of the impact of lifestyle choices upon health. Consumers also become more conscientious to maintain gains realized through daily movement, diet, and other lifestyle modifications.

Consisting of smart general-purpose wearable devices as well as purpose-built medical devices, the market for connected health and self-monitoring is highly dependent on Internet of Things (IoT) systems for communication and control.

Story continues

Another critical component is the ability to manage unstructured data. Accordingly, advanced data analytics tools, as well as artificial intelligence algorithms, enable prediction, alerting, and both corrective and proactive action taking on the part of both end-users and healthcare service providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Internet of Healthcare Things Technologies

3.1.1 Healthcare Operational Technology

3.1.2 Disease Control Applications

3.2 Wearable Mobile Health Device

3.3 Implantable Medical Technologies

3.4 Connected Health Market Segment

3.4.1 Healthcare Hardware Market

3.4.2 Healthcare Software and System Market

3.4.3 Healthcare Service Market

3.4.4 Healthcare Connectivity Market

3.5 IoHT Application Scenarios

3.6 IoHT End User Groups

3.7 IoHT Competitive Landscape

3.8 Regional Market Analysis and Adoption Trends

3.9 Role of AI Technology

3.10 Microchip Technology

3.11 Patient Monitoring Systems

3.12 Medical Diagnostic Imaging and Radiology

3.13 3D Printing

4.0 Quantified Self in Healthcare Company Analysis

4.1 Healthcare Infrastructure Company

4.1.1 Medtronic PLC

4.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

4.1.3 Cisco Systems Inc.

4.1.4 IBM Corporation

4.1.5 GE Healthcare

4.1.6 Microsoft Corporation

4.1.7 SAP SE

4.1.8 Qualcomm Life Inc.

4.1.9 Honeywell Life Care Solutions

4.1.10 Stanley Healthcare

4.1.11 Cerner Corporation

4.1.12 Proteus Digital Health

4.1.13 AdhereTech Inc.

4.1.14 Google

4.1.15 Future Path Medical Holding Company LLC

4.1.16 Aerocrine AB

4.1.17 PhysIQ

4.1.18 Diabetizer GmbH & Co. KG

4.1.19 Apple Inc.

4.1.20 Abbott Laboratories

4.2 Healthcare CRO Company

4.2.1 Quintiles IMS Holdings, Inc.

4.2.2 Covance Inc.

4.2.3 Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

4.2.4 PAREXEL International Corp.

4.2.5 Charles River Laboratories Inc.

4.2.6 ICON Plc.

4.2.7 inVentiv Health Incorporated

4.2.8 Medidata Solutions

4.2.9 Theorem Clinical Research Inc.

4.3 Healthcare IoT Start-up Companies

4.3.1 Clinical Service Providers

4.3.2 Sensor and Wearable Solution Providers

4.3.3 Monitoring Solution Provider

5.0 Quantified Self in Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecasts 2023 - 2028

5.1 Global IoT Quantified Self Market 2023 - 2028

5.1.1 Global IoT Quantified Self Market by Device and Application

5.1.1.1 Global IoT Quantified Self Market by Wearable Body Tracking Product

5.1.1.2 Global IoT Quantified Self Market by Home Automation Product

5.1.1.3 Global IoT Quantified Self Market by Self-Tracking Apps

5.1.1.4 Global IoT Quantified Self Market by Embedded Tracking Product

5.1.1.5 Global IoT Quantified Self Market by Self-Tracking Platform

5.1.1.6 Global IoT Quantified Self Market by Contextual Analytics Solution

5.1.2 Global IoT Quantified Self Market by Enabling Technology

5.2 Regional IoT Quantified Self Market 2023 - 2028

5.2.1 North America IoT Quantified Self Market: Device and Application, Technology, and Country

5.2.2 APAC IoT Quantified Self Market: Device and Application, Technology, and Country

5.2.3 Europe IoT Quantified Self Market: Device and Application, Technology, and Country

5.2.4 Latin America IoT Quantified Self Market: Device and Application, Technology, and Country

5.2.5 MEA IoT Quantified Self Market: Device and Application, Technology, and Country

5.3 Global IoT Quantified Self Device Deployment 2023 - 2028

5.3.1 Global IoT Quantified Self Device Deployment by Type

5.3.1.1 Global IoT Quantified Self Device Deployment by Home Tracking Product

5.3.1.2 Global IoT Quantified Self Device Deployment by Wearable Tracking Products

5.3.1.3 Global IoT Quantified Self Device Deployment by Non-Wearable Tracking Product

5.3.2 Global IoT Quantified Self Device Deployment by Region

5.3.2.1 North America IoT Quantified Self Device Deployment by Country

5.3.2.2 APAC IoT Quantified Self Device Deployment by Country

5.3.2.3 Europe IoT Quantified Self Device Deployment by Country

5.3.2.4 Latin America IoT Quantified Self Device Deployment by Country

5.3.2.5 MEA IoT Quantified Self Device Deployment by Country

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.0 Appendix

