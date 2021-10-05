Worldwide Quantum Dots Industry to 2026 - Featuring Altairnano, InVisage Technologies and LG Display Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Dots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global quantum dots market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Quantum dots, also known as QDs or fluorescent semiconductor nanocrystals, are tiny structures that emit light in only one color, which is determined by their shape and size. They have broad absorption spectra; massive Stokes shift; high quantum yield, photostability and molar extinction coefficients; and their emission wavelengths span from the ultraviolet (UV) to the infrared (IR) range. QDs have gradually replaced the conventional fluorophores, with their increasing usage in microarrays, immunoassays, fluorescence imaging, targeted drug delivery and therapy. QD-based materials have a longer life, purer colors, and lower manufacturing cost and power consumption as compared to organic luminescent materials, thus enabling manufacturers to produce next-generation displays affordably and efficiently.



Quantum dot solar cells (QDSC) convert the sun's energy into electricity, thereby increasing the amount of electricity produced by the solar cells. This aids in the production of solar energy in a cost-effective manner while reducing the amount of wasteful heat generated in the process. Moreover, the size and composition of tiny, semiconducting quantum dots make them suitable for a wide variety of applications. For instance, in the medical sector, these nanoparticles are used for different biomedical applications, including medical imaging and biosensors. Besides this, quantum dots also enable researchers to study cell processes and improve the diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer.

The ongoing research on the usage of quantum dots in displays, ranging from small to large television screens, which would consume less power than that is used in current displays, is also driving the market growth. Researchers are also dedicating resources for finding efficient and universal methods for the synthesis of Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs) with high stability, tunable PL emission wavelength and controllable surface properties. Furthermore, QDs have gained immense popularity as their integration with various nanomaterials, such as noble metal nanoparticles, carbon allotropes, upconversion nanoparticles (UCNPs), metal oxides and metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) has provided new opportunities and possibilities in the fields of nanoscience and nanotechnology. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global quantum dots market to grow at a CAGR of 27% during 2021-2026.



