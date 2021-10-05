U.S. markets open in 4 hours 1 minute

Worldwide Quantum Dots Industry to 2026 - Featuring Altairnano, InVisage Technologies and LG Display Among Others

Research and Markets
·8 min read

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Dots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global quantum dots market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Quantum dots, also known as QDs or fluorescent semiconductor nanocrystals, are tiny structures that emit light in only one color, which is determined by their shape and size. They have broad absorption spectra; massive Stokes shift; high quantum yield, photostability and molar extinction coefficients; and their emission wavelengths span from the ultraviolet (UV) to the infrared (IR) range. QDs have gradually replaced the conventional fluorophores, with their increasing usage in microarrays, immunoassays, fluorescence imaging, targeted drug delivery and therapy. QD-based materials have a longer life, purer colors, and lower manufacturing cost and power consumption as compared to organic luminescent materials, thus enabling manufacturers to produce next-generation displays affordably and efficiently.

Quantum dot solar cells (QDSC) convert the sun's energy into electricity, thereby increasing the amount of electricity produced by the solar cells. This aids in the production of solar energy in a cost-effective manner while reducing the amount of wasteful heat generated in the process. Moreover, the size and composition of tiny, semiconducting quantum dots make them suitable for a wide variety of applications. For instance, in the medical sector, these nanoparticles are used for different biomedical applications, including medical imaging and biosensors. Besides this, quantum dots also enable researchers to study cell processes and improve the diagnosis and treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer.

The ongoing research on the usage of quantum dots in displays, ranging from small to large television screens, which would consume less power than that is used in current displays, is also driving the market growth. Researchers are also dedicating resources for finding efficient and universal methods for the synthesis of Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs) with high stability, tunable PL emission wavelength and controllable surface properties. Furthermore, QDs have gained immense popularity as their integration with various nanomaterials, such as noble metal nanoparticles, carbon allotropes, upconversion nanoparticles (UCNPs), metal oxides and metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) has provided new opportunities and possibilities in the fields of nanoscience and nanotechnology. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global quantum dots market to grow at a CAGR of 27% during 2021-2026.

Breakup by Processing Techniques:

  • Colloidal Synthesis

  • Fabrication

  • Lithography

  • Electron Beam Lithography

  • Soft Lithography

  • Stencil Lithography

  • Nanolithography

  • Photopatternable Arrays

  • Bio-Molecular Self-Assembly

  • Viral Assembly

  • Electrochemical Assembly

  • Others

Breakup by Application:

  • Medical Devices

  • Displays

  • Solar Cells

  • Photodetectors Sensors

  • Lasers

  • LED Lights

  • Batteries & Energy Storage Systems

  • Transistors

  • Others

Breakup by Material:

  • Cadmium Based QD

  • Cadmium Selenide

  • Cadmium Sulfide

  • Cadmium Telluride

  • Cadmium Free QD

  • Indium Arsenide

  • Silicon

  • Graphene

  • Lead Sulfide

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

  • Healthcare

  • Optoelectronics

  • LED Lighting

  • Solar Modules

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Columbia

  • Chile

  • Peru

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Iran

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Altairnano, InVisage Technologies, LG Display, Nanosys, Nanoco Technologies, Nanophotonica, Navillum Nanotechnologies, Ocean NanoTech, Osram Licht AG, QD Laser Inc., Quantum Material Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Sony Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global quantum dots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global quantum dots market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the processing techniques?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global quantum dots industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global quantum dots market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Quantum Dots Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Processing Technique
6.1 Colloidal Synthesis
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Fabrication
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Lithography
6.2.2.2 Electron Beam Lithography
6.2.2.3 Soft Lithography
6.2.2.4 Stencil Lithography
6.2.2.5 Nanolithography
6.2.2.6 Photopatternable Arrays
6.2.3 Market Forecast
6.3 Bio-Molecular Self-Assembly
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Viral Assembly
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Electrochemical Assembly
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Medical Devices
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Displays
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Solar Cells
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Photodetectors Sensors
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Lasers
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 LED Lights
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Batteries & Energy Storage Systems
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
7.8 Transistors
7.8.1 Market Trends
7.8.2 Market Forecast
7.9 Others
7.9.1 Market Trends
7.9.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Material
8.1 Cadmium Based QD
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Major Types
8.1.2.1 Cadmium Selenide
8.1.2.2 Cadmium Sulfide
8.1.2.3 Cadmium Telluride
8.1.3 Market Forecast
8.2 Cadmium Free QD
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Major Types
8.2.2.1 Indium Arsenide
8.2.2.2 Silicon
8.2.2.3 Graphene
8.2.2.4 Lead Sulfide
8.2.3 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry
9.1 Healthcare
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Optoelectronics
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 LED Lighting
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Solar Modules
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Altairnano
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 InVisage Technologies
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 LG Display
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.4 Nanosys
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Nanoco Technologies
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Nanophotonica
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.7 Navillum Nanotechnologies
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Ocean NanoTech
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9 Osram Licht AG
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.10 QD Laser Inc.
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Quantum Material Corporation
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.12 Samsung Electronics
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.13 Sony Corporation
15.3.13.1 Company Overview
15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.13.3 Financials
15.3.14 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
15.3.14.1 Company Overview
15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.14.3 Financials
15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7cjiza

