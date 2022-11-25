U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,040.75
    +7.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,283.00
    +72.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,864.25
    +1.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.90
    +6.50 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.83
    +1.89 (+2.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.80
    +8.20 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.39
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0405
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.70
    -0.59 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2104
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4190
    +0.8290 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,536.02
    -18.55 (-0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    386.96
    +4.38 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.73
    +19.13 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.06 (-0.35%)
     

Worldwide Rapid Microbiology Tests Industry to 2030 - North America was the Largest Market in 2021

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rapid Microbiology Tests Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Rapid microbiological tests are gaining momentum in the global market as a reliable and cost-effective method to track and monitor all types of microorganisms in clinical as well as industrial settings. In the next few years the demand for rapid microbiology tests is expected to increase significantly in the emerging economies such as China and India.

The technology type studies for analyzing the overall rapid microbiology tests market are nucleic acid based tests, antibody based tests, biochemical tests, enzymatic tests, flow cytometry methods, polymerase chain reaction methods and impedance methods. This report also highlights information about end user segment, such as food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry, environmental sector, personal care products and others.

Market size and forecast for each of these segments for the period 2020-2030 are provided in this study along with respective CAGRs for the forecast period 2022-2030

Market size and forecast for these regional and country level markets are presented in this study for the period 2020-2030. Market growth rates for the forecast period 2022-2030 are also included in this report, considering 2021 as the base year.

Along with quantitative information, qualitative information sets and assessment tools are provided in this study for better analysis of the overall market scenario and future prospects. Information such as market inclination insights and drivers, challenges and opportunities assists the readers for understanding the ongoing trends in the global rapid microbiology tests market.

Tools such as market positioning of key players and attractive investment proposition provide the readers with insights on the competitive scenario of the global rapid microbiology tests market. This report concludes with company profiles section that highlights major information about the key players engaged in rapid microbiology tests market.

Rapid microbiological tests are gaining momentum in the global market as a reliable and cost-effective method to track and monitor all types of microorganisms in clinical as well as industrial settings. In addition, rapid microbiology tests offer faster and more accurate methods to assist in the rapid diagnosis and treatment of patients or to provide safe and reliable food, water, and pharmaceuticals.

The end users in the global rapid microbiology tests segmented into food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry, environmental sector, personal care products and others. The food and beverages industry held the largest share in the global rapid microbiology tests market due to the increase in food consumption, consumer demand, industry's food safety priorities, and regulation. Pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate in the global rapid microbiology tests market due to the increase in outbreaks of new diseases caused by mutant microorganisms, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing need to speed up microbiological testing.

Rapid microbiology tests, also known as alternative microbiological methods, are the technologies that allow the user to get microbiology test results faster compared to the traditional culture-plate methods. Rapid microbiology testing provides the qualitative, quantitative, and identification results.

Qualitative rapid methods provide a presence or absence result that indicates microbial contamination in a sample. Quantitative methods provide a numerical result that indicates the total number of microbes present in the sample. Identification methods provide us with a species or genus name for the microbial contaminant in a sample.

The rapid microbiology tests have been broadly segmented into nucleic acid based tests, antibody based tests, biochemical tests, enzymatic tests, flow cytometry methods, polymerase chain reaction methods and impedance methods. Nucleic acid based tests held the largest share in the rapid microbiology market due to its wide application in the life science and food industry. Moreover, low cost and high speed would further fuel the market growth of nucleic acid based tests.

The geographical segmentation of the global rapid microbiology tests market comprises North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In base year 2021, North America accounted for the largest market in the rapid microbiology tests market due to the presence of major life science companies in the region.

Moreover, North America enhanced government initiatives to regulate the rapid microbiological testing in the industrial and clinical setting has further assisted the growth of rapid microbiology tests market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period due to the population growth in the region, increasing infectious diseases in the region. Rising investments by the major life science companies in the region would further fuel the growth of the rapid microbiology tests market in the region.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Rapid Microbiology Tests market?

  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Rapid Microbiology Tests market?

  • Which is the largest regional market for Rapid Microbiology Tests market?

  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

  • Which are the key trends driving Rapid Microbiology Tests market growth?

  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Rapid Microbiology Tests market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Rapid Microbiology Tests Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Global Rapid Microbiology Tests Market Value, 2020-2030, (US$ Million)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers
3.3.2. Market Restraints
3.3.3. Key Challenges
3.3.4. Key Opportunities
3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
3.5. See-Saw Analysis
3.6. Porter's Five Force Model
3.6.1. Supplier Power
3.6.2. Buyer Power
3.6.3. Threat of Substitutes
3.6.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.6.5. Competitive Rivalry
3.7. PESTEL Analysis
3.7.1. Political Landscape
3.7.2. Economic Landscape
3.7.3. Technology Landscape
3.7.4. Legal Landscape
3.7.5. Social Landscape

4. Rapid Microbiology Tests Market: by Technology, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
4.1. Market Overview
4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
4.3. Market Segmentation
4.3.1. Nucleic Acid Based Test
4.3.2. Antibody Based Test
4.3.3. Biochemical Test
4.3.4. Enzymatic Test
4.3.5. Flow Cytometry Methods
4.3.6. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Methods
4.3.7. Impedance Methods
4.3.8. Others

5. Rapid Microbiology Tests Market: by End User, 2020-2030, USD (Million)
5.1. Market Overview
5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030
5.3. Market Segmentation
5.3.1. Food and Beverages
5.3.2. Pharmaceutical
5.3.3. Environmental
5.3.4. Personal Care
5.3.5. Others

6. North America Rapid Microbiology Tests Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. UK and European Union Rapid Microbiology Tests Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Asia Pacific Rapid Microbiology Tests Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Latin America Rapid Microbiology Tests Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Middle East and Africa Rapid Microbiology Tests Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

11. Company Profiles
11.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Financial Performance
11.1.3. Product Portfolio
11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.2. Alere, Inc.
11.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2. Financial Performance
11.2.3. Product Portfolio
11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories
11.3.1. Company Overview
11.3.2. Financial Performance
11.3.3. Product Portfolio
11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.4. Danaher Corporation
11.4.1. Company Overview
11.4.2. Financial Performance
11.4.3. Product Portfolio
11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.5. Becton, Dickinson And Company
11.5.1. Company Overview
11.5.2. Financial Performance
11.5.3. Product Portfolio
11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.6. Gen-Probe, Inc.
11.6.1. Company Overview
11.6.2. Financial Performance
11.6.3. Product Portfolio
11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.7. F. Hoffman-La Roche AG
11.7.1. Company Overview
11.7.2. Financial Performance
11.7.3. Product Portfolio
11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.8. Orasure Technologies, Inc.
11.8.1. Company Overview
11.8.2. Financial Performance
11.8.3. Product Portfolio
11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.9. Siemens Healthcare
11.9.1. Company Overview
11.9.2. Financial Performance
11.9.3. Product Portfolio
11.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
11.10.1. Company Overview
11.10.2. Financial Performance
11.10.3. Product Portfolio
11.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.11. Sysmex Corporation
11.11.1. Company Overview
11.11.2. Financial Performance
11.11.3. Product Portfolio
11.11.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.12. Other Notable Market Players
11.12.1. Company Overview
11.12.2. Financial Performance
11.12.3. Product Portfolio
11.12.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5foom

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Buy the fear like Warren Buffett. Here are 3 top stocks yielding as high as 9.2% — so you can ‘make your money on inactivity’

    Be greedy (and lazy) when others are fearful.

  • Billionaire George Soros Makes a Huge Bet on Alphabet

    Concerns surrounding the growth of big tech do not apply to George Soros. The Federal Reserve's decision to aggressively raise interest rates to fight inflation, which is at a 40-year high, threatens to push the economy into a recession, many analysts say. This inflation, which is particularly impacting consumers, is a huge problem for the technology sector, because tech products and services are the first to suffer from spending cuts.

  • ‘You need to go through crises’: Cathie Wood says this crypto crash is a massive opportunity, still sees Bitcoin soaring 6,000% to $1 million — here are her 3 big sector bets

    Another batch of crypto millionaires could be made — starting today.

  • Global Oil Market Flashes Warnings as Demand Concerns Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- The global oil market keeps sending up flares on the outlook for weaker demand. In the latest, a closely-watched gauge of Asian crude consumption tumbled to a seven-month low as surging virus cases in China trigger lockdown-like restrictions in the world’s biggest importer.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison,

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Can Generate Life-Changing Wealth in 20 Years

    Patience can pay off handsomely when you're invested in companies with clearly defined competitive advantages.

  • Fallen Billionaire Steps Down as CEO of Troubled EV Startup

    (Bloomberg) -- Arrival SA, the electric van startup that recently warned it’s running out of cash, said its former billionaire founder will step down as chief executive officer.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakDenis Sverdlov will swap positions

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought More of This Cheap Stock

    Investors anxiously await the quarterly release of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) 13-F regulatory filing. It reveals which stocks Warren Buffett's holding company bought and sold during each quarter, and that gives investors lots of food for thought about investments. The third-quarter filing offered some interesting news for Buffett-followers, such as a new position in building products company Louisiana-Pacific.

  • 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks to Be Thankful for This Thanksgiving

    This year has been tough for investors. The inflation numbers may have been down in October, but it was still 7.7% compounded on last October’s 6.2%, and that’s too high. Interest rates are rising fast in response, making capital more expensive, and the available cash is chasing goods constrained by tight supply chains and continued COVID lockdowns in China. Food and energy prices are high, and likely to rise, as Russia’s war in Ukraine puts a major clamp on global supplies of natural gas, wheat

  • Is Amazon Stock Really a Cheap Buy? Here's What the Charts Say

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best-performing stocks of the past generation, but 2022 has mostly been a disaster for the tech giant. The stock is down 47% year to date, revenue growth has slowed to all-time lows, it's closed dozens of warehouses after overestimating demand, shuttered once-promising projects like Amazon Care, and just reported that it's laying off 10,000 corporate employees. While it's clear Amazon has struggled this year, those challenges seem well-reflected in Amazon's stock price.

  • FTX Assets Missing, Stolen; This Fund Sees Bitcoin At $1 Million

    FTX lawyers say a substantial amount of assets are missing or stolen in latest bankruptcy proceedings; Cathie Wood still sees Bitcoin at $1 million

  • Here is What to Know Beyond Why Procter & Gamble Company The (PG) is a Trending Stock

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to P&G (PG). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Billionaire George Soros Embraces Ford

    The legendary investor continues to believe that the Dearborn automaker will be one of the winners in the auto market.

  • 2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    The word "hypergrowth" does not describe the current technology bear market. Such a change may point to buying opportunities in tech stocks such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS). Amid the moratorium on student loan payments because of the pandemic, it had to pivot into other areas of finance.

  • Why PagSeguro Plunged Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech PagSeguro Digital (NYSE: PAGS) were plummeting on Wednesday, declining about 18% as of 1:28 p.m. ET. The company, which is a payments processor for small and medium-sized merchants in Brazil, as well as a digital bank for Brazilian merchants and consumers alike, reported third-quarter earnings today. In the third quarter, PagSeguro's revenue rose 45% to just over 4 billion reals, which seems like a strong result, given all of the economic headwinds in Brazil and across the world.

  • Novavax Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?

    In the early days of the pandemic, investors bet Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) would be a coronavirus vaccine winner. When the biotech's vaccine candidate fell behind, though, investors lost faith. With its shares down almost 90% this year, you may be wondering if Novavax presents a great buying opportunity.

  • Be Sure To Check Out Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Barrick Gold Corporation ( TSE:ABX ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as...

  • Elon Musk Called 'Unapproachable Tyrant' in Tesla Employee Survey

    The 2018 survey was referenced in a shareholder lawsuit alleging the Tesla CEO's $50 million pay package is overpriced.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    With a history of decades-long investing success, billionaire Ken Griffin knows a thing or two about market behavior. Recently, the Citadel Investment Group Founder and CEO offered some of his thoughts on the state of the stock market and where the economy is heading. While Griffin believes inflation has already peaked, he thinks the Fed has yet to truly put the “genie back in the bottle.” He also thinks unemployment is about to rise and expects a recession will likely materialize “sometime in t

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    On Tuesday, Aveo shares soared 42% in massive volume on news that it will get acquired by South Korea's LG Chem.