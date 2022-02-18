Worldwide Rattan Furniture Industry to 2026 - Rising Demand for Outdoor Rattan Furniture is Driving Growth
DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rattan Furniture Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the rattan furniture market and it is poised to grow by $870.19 million during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.36% during the forecast period. The report on the rattan furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for outdoor rattan furniture and growing influence of different retailing channels.
The rattan furniture market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The rattan furniture market is segmented as below:
By End-user
Residential
Commercial
By Geographical Landscape
North America
APAC
Europe
South America
MEA
This study identifies the increasing number of new luxury furniture showroom launches as one of the prime reasons driving the rattan furniture market growth during the next few years.
The report on rattan furniture market covers the following areas:
Rattan furniture market sizing
Rattan furniture market forecast
Rattan furniture market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rattan furniture market vendors that include Agio International Co., Barbeques Galore Aust Pty Ltd, Braxton Culler Inc., Fischer Mobel GmbH, Hartman Outdoor Products UK Ltd, Haworth Inc., Keter Plastic Ltd., Linya Group Ltd., Modi Workspace Pvt Ltd., and TUUCI LLC. Also, the rattan furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
4. Five Forces Analysis
Five forces analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End-user
Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
Overview
7. Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Agio International Co.
Barbeques Galore Aust Pty Ltd
Braxton Culler Inc.
Fischer Mobel GmbH
Hartman Outdoor Products UK Ltd
Haworth Inc.
Keter Plastic Ltd.
Linya Group Ltd.
Modi Workspace Pvt Ltd.
TUUCI LLC
10. Appendix
