U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.75
    +21.25 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,351.00
    +120.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,265.25
    +100.50 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,039.00
    +13.50 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.62
    -2.14 (-2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,891.60
    -10.40 (-0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1365
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.44
    +2.15 (+8.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1770
    +0.2480 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,813.23
    -2,259.89 (-5.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    943.92
    -59.25 (-5.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.85
    +18.48 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Worldwide Rattan Furniture Industry to 2026 - Rising Demand for Outdoor Rattan Furniture is Driving Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rattan Furniture Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The publisher has been monitoring the rattan furniture market and it is poised to grow by $870.19 million during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.36% during the forecast period. The report on the rattan furniture market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for outdoor rattan furniture and growing influence of different retailing channels.

The rattan furniture market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The rattan furniture market is segmented as below:

By End-user

  • Residential

  • Commercial

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America

  • APAC

  • Europe

  • South America

  • MEA

This study identifies the increasing number of new luxury furniture showroom launches as one of the prime reasons driving the rattan furniture market growth during the next few years.

The report on rattan furniture market covers the following areas:

  • Rattan furniture market sizing

  • Rattan furniture market forecast

  • Rattan furniture market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rattan furniture market vendors that include Agio International Co., Barbeques Galore Aust Pty Ltd, Braxton Culler Inc., Fischer Mobel GmbH, Hartman Outdoor Products UK Ltd, Haworth Inc., Keter Plastic Ltd., Linya Group Ltd., Modi Workspace Pvt Ltd., and TUUCI LLC. Also, the rattan furniture market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

  • Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agio International Co.

  • Barbeques Galore Aust Pty Ltd

  • Braxton Culler Inc.

  • Fischer Mobel GmbH

  • Hartman Outdoor Products UK Ltd

  • Haworth Inc.

  • Keter Plastic Ltd.

  • Linya Group Ltd.

  • Modi Workspace Pvt Ltd.

  • TUUCI LLC

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ikgb5s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-rattan-furniture-industry-to-2026---rising-demand-for-outdoor-rattan-furniture-is-driving-growth-301485576.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Pioneer CEO Sheffield Warns U.S. Shale Is Unable to Grow Much More

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. shale lacks the capacity to come to the rescue of consumers battling sky-high energy prices with much more crude production, says the boss of the Permian Basin’s biggest oil explorer. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapNew York’s Adam

  • Not Even $200 a Barrel: Shale Giants Swear They Won't Drill More

    (Bloomberg) -- The Texas wildcatters that ushered in America’s shale revolution are resisting the temptation to pump more oil as the market rallies, signaling higher gasoline prices for consumers already battered by the worst inflation in a generation. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMorgan Stanley Relationships Across Wall

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

    Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million. Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

  • Charlie Munger: We are never going back to a five-day work week in the office

    Even as COVD restrictions ease across the U.S. and employers call on workers to resume in-person workdays, famed investor Charlie Munger thinks white-collar employees will ever return to in-person work full-time again.

  • NVIDIA Mining Chip Revenue Plummets by 77% to $24m

    Authorities in Kazakhstan, Kosovo, and Hungary have pushed back against crypto mining activities within their jurisdictions.

  • How Baby Boomers Can Stop Worrying About Retirement

    Many baby boomers worry they won't have enough to retire. Find out how to boost your nest egg now and help make your money last during retirement.

  • Europe Looks Beyond Russia for Natural Gas. These Companies May Benefit.

    Europe could cut its dependence on Russia’s natural gas by looking to liquefied natural gas in the U.S., which has more gas in the ground than it can use domestically.

  • 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

    If you need a side job to create extra income, read this list of viable side jobs to create your own schedule and breaking out of the 9-to-5 grind. According to Business Insider, real estate and tourism businesses often hire local writers to craft city and neighborhood guides.

  • Here's Why 3M's Dividend Increase Was So Small

    For investors who buy dividend stocks, that magical time of the year when your companies increase their dividend payout is like Christmas morning, or like getting a raise from your job. Industrial conglomerate 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently raised its dividend for the 63rd year in a row! 3M is an industrial conglomerate that sells thousands of products in many industries worldwide and has endured various economic booms and recessions over the years.

  • Huawei to invest $632 million to build new digital energy HQ in Shenzhen

    Huawei Technologies will spend 4 billion yuan ($632.52 million) to build a new headquarters and R&D centre for its digital power unit, according to local media reports, as the Chinese telecoms giant diversifies amid U.S. pressure. Huawei Digital Power signed an agreement on Thursday with the local government of the southern metropolis of Shenzhen, where its parent is headquartered, for the project, the 21st Century Herald newspaper reported. The signing was part of a larger event held by Shenzhen to mark the launch of new construction projects in the city, it said.

  • USDA Supervisor Was Threatened Over Uncertified Avocado Shipment

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture said it’s maintaining a ban on avocados from Mexico for now, adding to concern that supply of the popular fruit may run low at some restaurants and grocery stores.Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bon

  • Charlie Munger on Activision Blizzard: 'I like Bobby Kotick a lot'

    Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger says embattled Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick is 'one of the reasonable people' in the gaming industry.

  • What Happens if Starbucks China Problem Gets Bigger?

    Starbucks has major growth ambitions and those ambitions are tied directly to its expansion in China. The coffee chain has accelerated its growth plans in China in recent years and has said that it wants 6,000 stores in the country of 1.5 billion people by 2022. But to be successful in China, Starbucks needs to do more than sling coffee beans.

  • You’re about to get a raise, and you’ll probably be really disappointed

    In order to attract and retain workers in the currently tight labor market, nearly half of employers are coughing up 2022 raises that top 3%.

  • Tesla Tells Federal Judge That SEC Is Harassing Elon Musk and the Company

    Lawyers for the electric-car maker say the regulator hasn’t distributed a $40 million fine from a 2018 settlement to harmed shareholders.

  • Food Prices Keep Going Up. Here’s What It Means for You.

    Food companies are raising prices on everything from snacks to mustard, while retailers pass more of these increases down to shoppers. How is inflation playing out in grocery store aisles? Grocery prices have been rising for months and will keep climbing, supermarket executives said—new price increases are coming every week and stores are studying how much of these jumps to absorb and how much to pass along to consumers.

  • Cnooc’s $13 Billion Oil, Gas Deals Show China’s Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- China National Offshore Oil Corp. struck $13 billion worth of deals to boost oil and gas supply, as the country aims to avoid a repeat of last year’s energy crunch. Most Read from BloombergLavrov Agrees to Meet Blinken, U.S. Says: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid:

  • Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Reaches a New All-Time High

    Bitcoin mining difficulty is up 4.75% since its last adjustment and this is the third time it reaches a new all-time high in a row.

  • Natural Gas Prices Whipsaw Despite Robust Inventory Draw

    Inventories declined more than expected