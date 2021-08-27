U.S. markets close in 5 hours 47 minutes

Worldwide Raw Cotton Processing Products Industry to 2026 - Growing Awareness About Product Quality Presents Opportunities

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Raw Cotton Processing Products Market Research Report by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Raw Cotton Processing Products Market size was estimated at USD 18.04 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 18.61 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 3.49% to reach USD 22.16 Billion by 2026.

Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Raw Cotton Processing Products Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Raw Cotton Processing Products Market, including Arab Cotton Ginning Company, Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc., Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd., Barnhardt manufacturing, Cherokee Fabrication, Compass Systems and Sales, LLC., Demis Bakery Cotton Gin Industry, Drew Cotton Seed Oil Mill Inc, Kavala Ginning Factories SA, Komet, Ldc Ginning Australia Pvt. Ltd., Pacific Textile Mill, Pingyuan County Liangxinliang Cotton Oil Processing Factory, Raghuvanshi Cotton Ginning and Pressing Private Limited, Shandong Swan Cotton Industrial Machinery Stock Co., Ltd., Taiba textile, Thessali Cotton Ginning Co SA, Thiva Ginning Mills SA, Unifi Inc., and Vaibhav Ginning and Spinning Pvt. Ltd.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Raw Cotton Processing Products Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Raw Cotton Processing Products Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Raw Cotton Processing Products Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Raw Cotton Processing Products Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Raw Cotton Processing Products Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Raw Cotton Processing Products Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Raw Cotton Processing Products Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Growing demand for cotton in the textile industry
5.1.1.2. Adoption of cottonseed meal as feed for animals
5.1.1.3. Rising demand from applications in automobile, and other end use industries
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. High susceptibility to get damaged by pests
5.1.2.2. High production cost due to obsolete equipment
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Rise in urbanization and change in the lifestyle of consumer
5.1.3.2. Growing awareness about product quality
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Non-availability of skilled labor
5.1.4.2. Import and export order cancellation
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry

6. Raw Cotton Processing Products Market, by End User
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Cotton Lint Fibre - Spinners
6.3. Explosive/ordinance companies and space agencies
6.4. Cotton linters and lint; paper
6.5. Cottonseed Oil
6.6. Cottonseed Oilcake/Meal

7. Raw Cotton Processing Products Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Cotton Lint/Fibre
7.2.1. Consumer goods
7.2.2. Paper
7.2.3. Surgical and medical
7.2.4. Textile
7.3. Cotton Linters
7.3.1. Explosive/Propellants
7.3.2. Paper
7.4. Cottonseed
7.4.1. Cottonseed Oil
7.4.2. Cottonseed Oil Cake
7.4.3. High pro cotton meal

8. Americas Raw Cotton Processing Products Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States

9. Asia-Pacific Raw Cotton Processing Products Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Thailand

10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Raw Cotton Processing Products Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Arab Cotton Ginning Company
12.2. Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc.
12.3. Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd.
12.4. Barnhardt manufacturing
12.5. Cherokee Fabrication
12.6. Compass Systems and Sales, LLC.
12.7. Demis Bakery Cotton Gin Industry
12.8. Drew Cotton Seed Oil Mill Inc
12.9. Kavala Ginning Factories SA
12.10. Komet
12.11. Ldc Ginning Australia Pvt. Ltd.
12.12. Pacific Textile Mill
12.13. Pingyuan County Liangxinliang Cotton Oil Processing Factory
12.14. Raghuvanshi Cotton Ginning and Pressing Private Limited
12.15. Shandong Swan Cotton Industrial Machinery Stock Co., Ltd.
12.16. Taiba textile
12.17. Thessali Cotton Ginning Co SA
12.18. Thiva Ginning Mills SA
12.19. Unifi Inc.
12.20. Vaibhav Ginning and Spinning Pvt. Ltd

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cgn0k4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-raw-cotton-processing-products-industry-to-2026---growing-awareness-about-product-quality-presents-opportunities-301364270.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

