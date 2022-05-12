U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Worldwide Ready Chicken Products Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers and Challenges

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ready Chicken Products Market, By Type (Ready to Cook, Ready to Eat), By Product Type (Snacks, Meals, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ready chicken products market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to consumers' increasing personal disposable income and changes in their consumption habits. Shifting consumer preference towards ready-to-eat foods owing to the busy lifestyle of students and working population and growing demand for minimally processed and additive-free foods with extended shelf-life are driving the growth of the global ready chicken products market.

Easy availability of ready chicken products throughout the year and growing personal disposable income are expected to positively influence the global ready chicken products market. Adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, increasing working women population, and rising nuclear families in urban areas are anticipated to propel the demand for ready chicken products during the forecast period.

Market players are offering greater product offerings with rich ingredients and nutritional value to attract more customers, fueling the growth of the global chicken products market. Ready to eat chicken products come in tightly air-packed packaging to keep the food fresh, and advancements in technology allow foods to be frozen at -30C to -40C to preserve the food products for a longer duration and keep intact the major attributes of chicken products such as flavor, color, texture, and taste.

Rising internet penetration and increase in consumers' spending capacity are further proliferating the growth of the ready chicken products market across the globe. The emergence of many online channels worldwide that provide products at affordable products and within the convenience of consumers' homes is expected to further contribute to the growth of the global chicken products market. Young populations are preferring to eat affordable, healthy, and nutritious foods, which is increasing the demand for ready chicken products.

The global ready chicken products market is segmented based on type, product type, distribution channel, regional distribution, and company. Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, independent retailers, online, and others. The online segment is anticipated to register the highest growth in the global ready chicken products market owing to the increasing penetration of smartphones and rising growth of e-commerce channels. Based on region, North America is expected to account for the largest share due to the growing target population in the region and rising awareness about ready meal products.

Major players operating in the global ready chicken products market are Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG, Tyson Foods, Inc., Perdue Farms Inc., Conagra Brands, Inc. (Banquet), Foster Farms LLC, Butterball, LLC, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Bellisio Foods, Inc., Home Market Foods, Inc., etc.

Years Considered for This Report:

  • Historical Years: 2017-2020

  • Base Year: 2021

  • Estimated Year: 2022

  • Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

  • To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global ready chicken products market from 2017 to 2021

  • To estimate and forecast the market size of global ready chicken products market from 2022 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027

  • To classify and forecast global ready chicken products market based on product type, application, fuel type, region, and competitive Landscape

  • To identify dominant region or segment in the global ready chicken products market

  • To identify drivers and challenges for global ready chicken products market

  • To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global ready chicken products market

  • To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global ready chicken products market

  • To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global ready chicken products market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Voice of Customer

5. Global Ready Chicken Products Market Outlook

6. North America Ready Chicken Products Market Outlook

7. Europe Ready Chicken Products Market Outlook

8. Asia-Pacific Ready Chicken Products Market Outlook

9. Middle East and Africa Ready Chicken Products Market Outlook

10. South America Ready Chicken Products Market Outlook

11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges

12. Market Trends and Developments

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Company Profiles
13.1.1. Company Details
13.1.2. Financials (As reported)
13.1.3. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence
13.1.4. Pricing of Target Products
13.1.5. Market positioning
13.1.5.1. Dr. August Oetker Nahrungsmittel KG
13.1.5.2. Tyson Foods, Inc.
13.1.5.3. Perdue Farms Inc.
13.1.5.4. Conagra Brands, Inc. (Banquet)
13.1.5.5. Foster Farms LLC
13.1.5.6. Butterball, LLC
13.1.5.7. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation
13.1.5.8. Bellisio Foods, Inc.
13.1.5.9. Home Market Foods, Inc.

14. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ag49q

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


