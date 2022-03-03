U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Worldwide Ready-To-Eat Popcorn Industry to 2026 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ready-To-Eat Popcorn Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the ready-to-eat popcorn market and it is poised to grow by $5.61 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 13.54% during the forecast period. This report on the ready-to-eat popcorn market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion in the retail landscape, growing demand for healthier snacks, and growing preference for convenience food products in the working population.

The ready-to-eat popcorn market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.

The publisher's ready-to-eat popcorn market is segmented as below:

By Product

  • Savory

  • Sweet

  • Others

By Geographical Landscape

  • North America

  • Europe

  • APAC

  • South America

  • The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the evolving taste preferences as one of the prime reasons driving the ready-to-eat popcorn market growth during the next few years. Also, packaging innovations and clean labeling will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

This report on the ready-to-eat popcorn market covers the following areas:

  • Ready-to-eat popcorn market sizing

  • Ready-to-eat popcorn market forecast

  • Ready-to-eat popcorn market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ready-to-eat popcorn market vendors that include Campbell Soup Co., Conagra Brands Inc., G.H. Cretors, Garrett Popcorn Holding Company LLC, Gary Poppins Popcorn, General Mills Inc., Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG, JOLLY TIME, Oogies Snacks LLC, PepsiCo Inc., PROPER Snacks, Quinn Snacks Inc., Rudolph Foods Co. Inc., Sauer Brands Inc., Simply 7 Snacks LLC, Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing Inc., Yadkin Valley Popcorn, The Hershey Co., POP Gourmet Popcorn, and The J.M. Smucker Co. Also, the ready-to-eat popcorn market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Savory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Sweet - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Campbell Soup Co.
10.4 Conagra Brands Inc.
10.5 G.H. Cretors
10.6 Gary Poppins Popcorn
10.7 General Mills Inc.
10.8 Intersnack Group GmbH and Co. KG
10.9 PepsiCo Inc.
10.10 Rudolph Foods Co. Inc.
10.11 The Hershey Co.
10.12 The J.M. Smucker Co.

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7oth9p

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


