Worldwide Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Industry to 2030 - Players Include CBRE Group, Jones Lang LaSalle & Keller Williams Among Others

·10 min read

DUBLIN, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global real estate agency and brokerage market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global real estate agency and brokerage market is expected to grow from $960.12 billion in 2020 to $1008.95 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1351.1 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the real estate agency and brokerage? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Real Estate Agency and Brokerage market global report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider real estate agency and brokerage market, and compares it with other markets.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

  • Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

  • Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

  • The real estate agency and brokerage market section of the report gives context. It compares the real estate agency and brokerage market with other segments of the real estate market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, real estate agency and brokerage indicators comparison.

Major companies in the real estate agency and brokerage services market include CBRE Group; Jones Lang LaSalle Inc; Newmark Grubb Knight Frank; Keller Williams and Century 21.

The real estate agency and brokerage services market consists of sales of real estate and brokerage services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that act as agents and/or brokers for real estate activities. The real estate agency and brokerage services market is segmented into residential buildings and dwellings brokers; non-residential buildings brokers; mini warehouses and self-storage units brokers; and other brokers.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global real estate agency and brokerage market, accounting for 53% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global real estate agency and brokerage market. Africa was the smallest region in the global real estate agency and brokerage market.

Real estate companies are investing in artificial intelligence applications to perform various functions such as property search, building management and design. Artificial intelligence is helping real estate companies to find people looking to buy or sell properties, find a suitable property based on customer requirements, redesign office spaces based on user behavior. According to a research conducted by Drooms, AI technology provider around 54% of property professionals surveyed already use artificial intelligence to improve keyword search and 69% believe AI gives their companies competitive advantage by enabling high speed search of documents. For instance, REX, a real estate company analyses data from third parties such as Google to determine willingness of a person to buy or sell a house. WeWork, a startup that provides shared workspaces is using artificial intelligence to design its office spaces. Skyline, an Israeli company's artificial intelligence platform recommends properties to real estate investors by using data from more than 130 sources and taking into account over 10,000 different attributes on properties.

The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the real estate agency and brokerage market in 2020 as the need for services offered by these establishments declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the real estate agency and brokerage market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.

Economic growth and a rapidly growing urban population is expected to increase the demand for residential and commercial buildings brokers, during the forecast period. The increasing number of rural residents migrating into cities is resulting in increasing demand for access to affordable housing and commercial spaces. This provides a significant opportunity for real estate service providers to improve housing, retail and other commercial services. Globally, around 60% of urban settlements remained to be built. According to the World Bank, the urban population in South Asia is expected to grow by 250 million by 2030. This rapid urbanization is expected to boost the demand for real estate agencies and brokers and drive the real estate agency and brokerage market going forward.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products

5. Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers

6. Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Trends and Strategies

8. Impact of COVID-19 on Real Estate Agency and Brokerage

9. Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Size and Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers of the Market
9.2.2. Restraints on the Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers of the Market
9.3.2. Restraints on the Market

10. Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
10.3. Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market, Growth and Market Share Comparison, by Region

11. Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market, Segmentation by Type
11.2. Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market, Segmentation by Mode

12. Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Metrics
12.1. Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Size, Percentage of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
12.2. Per Capita Average Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market

14. Western Europe Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market

15. Eastern Europe Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market

16. North America Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market

17. South America Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market

18. Middle East Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market

19. Africa Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market

20. Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market Competitive Landscape
20.1. Competitive Market Overview
20.2. Market Shares
20.3. Company Profiles
20.3.1. CBRE Group
20.3.1.1. Company Overview
20.3.1.2. Products and Services
20.3.1.3. Strategy
20.3.1.4. Financial Performance
20.3.2. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc
20.3.2.1. Company Overview
20.3.2.2. Products and Services
20.3.2.3. Strategy
20.3.2.4. Financial Performance
20.3.3. Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
20.3.3.1. Company Overview
20.3.3.2. Products and Services
20.3.3.3. Strategy
20.3.3.4. Financial Performance
20.3.4. Keller Williams
20.3.4.1. Company Overview
20.3.4.2. Products and Services
20.3.4.3. Strategy
20.3.4.4. Financial Performance
20.3.5. Century 21
20.3.5.1. Company Overview
20.3.5.2. Products and Services
20.3.5.3. Strategy
20.3.5.4. Financial Performance

21. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market

22. Market Background: Real Estate Market
22.1. Real Estate Market Characteristics
22.2. Real Estate Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, by Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
22.3. Global Real Estate Market, 2020, by Region, Value ($ Billion)
22.4. Global Real Estate Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic and Forecast, by Region
22.5. Global Real Estate Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation by Type, Value ($ Billion)

23. Recommendations
23.1. Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market in 2025 - Growth Countries
23.2. Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market in 2025 - Growth Segments
23.3. Global Real Estate Agency and Brokerage Market in 2025 - Growth Strategies

24. Appendix
24.1. NAICS Definitions of Industry Covered in this Report
24.2. Abbreviations
24.3. Currencies
24.4. Research Inquiries
24.5. About the Publisher

25. Copyright and Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmcaov

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-real-estate-agency-and-brokerage-industry-to-2030---players-include-cbre-group-jones-lang-lasalle--keller-williams-among-others-301240891.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

