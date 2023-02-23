U.S. markets closed

Worldwide Recombinant Protein Industry to 2027: Elevating Prevalence of Several Chronic Diseases Along With the Increasing Demand for Novel Treatment Options Drives Growth

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recombinant Protein Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global recombinant protein market size reached US$ 151.41 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 302.88 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.25% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • Abcam plc

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.

  • Bio-Techne Corporation

  • Bps Bioscience Inc.

  • Enzo Biochem Inc.

  • Genscript Biotech Corporation

  • Merck KGaA

  • Novo Nordisk A/S

  • ProSpec-Tany TechnoGene Ltd

  • Sanofi S.A.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A recombinant protein refers to a modified or altered protein that is encoded by recombinant DNA. The recombinant DNA molecule consists of a plasmid in which the genes for a target protein are cloned. It is produced either by molecular cloning or polymerase chain reaction (PCR).

Some of the common product variants include kinase proteins, human insulin, structural proteins, adhesion molecules and receptors, immune response proteins, etc. Recombinant protein is primarily utilized in the development of novel therapies for chronic and rare diseases.

It finds widespread adoption in numerous biopharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations, etc.

Recombinant Protein Market Trends:

The elevating prevalence of several chronic diseases along with the increasing demand for novel treatment options is primarily driving the global recombinant protein market. In addition to this, the rising investments in the field of protein engineering and the improving focus on protein-based drug development are further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, numerous government bodies are funding R&D activities for the introduction of advanced techniques in proteomics and genomics, which are significantly impacting the global market for recombinant protein. Besides this, the advent of recombinant protein expression technology has led to the development of high-quality autoantigens that are widely used in immunotherapy procedures.

Additionally, the growing requirement for recombinant proteins for accurate measurement of biomarkers in the field of drug discovery is also creating a positive outlook for the global market. Apart from this, the rising penetration of latest molecular biology approaches for biopharming to reduce proteolysis of recombinant proteins or prevent the partial or total loss of glycosylation is expected to bolster the global recombinant protein market over the forecasted period.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global recombinant protein market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global recombinant protein market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global recombinant protein market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Recombinant Protein Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Antibodies
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Hormones
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Growth Factors
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Cytokines
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Drug Discovery and Development
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Academic Research
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Biotechnology Research
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Biopharmaceutical Production
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Biotechnology Companies
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Academic and Research Institutes
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Contract Research Organization
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dplds5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-recombinant-protein-industry-to-2027-elevating-prevalence-of-several-chronic-diseases-along-with-the-increasing-demand-for-novel-treatment-options-drives-growth-301754631.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

SOURCE Research and Markets

