U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.75
    +4.50 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,153.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,762.75
    +8.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,863.40
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.76
    -1.19 (-1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,737.20
    -2.70 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.18
    +0.14 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0309
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.64
    -0.72 (-3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1918
    +0.0030 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.4280
    +0.2510 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,604.14
    +852.57 (+5.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.09
    +20.53 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.14
    +35.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Worldwide Refrigeration Coolers Industry to 2032 - by Application, Component Type, Refrigerant Type and Region

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Refrigeration Coolers Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers a comprehensive assessment of important market dynamics, industry analysis (2014-2021) and opportunity assessment (2022-2032).

The publisher believes they have obtained precise information on the growth prospects of the market following thorough research on current and historic growth parameters.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment
3.1. Risk Assessment
3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Refrigeration Coolers
3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis
3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)
3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries
3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments
3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers
3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends

4. Market Background
4.1. Refrigeration Coolers Market, by Key Countries
4.2. Refrigeration Coolers Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)
4.2.1. Total Available Market
4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market
4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market
4.3. Market Scenario Forecast
4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario
4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis
4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets
4.4.1.1. In Short Term
4.4.1.2. In Long Term
4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets
4.4.2.1. In Short Term
4.4.2.2. In Long Term
4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth
4.5.2. Growth in Automation, By Country
4.5.3. Refrigeration Coolers Adoption Rate, By Country
4.6. Market Dynamics
4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment
4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment
4.6.3. Refrigeration Coolers Market Opportunities
4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment

5. Key Success Factors
5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets
5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity
5.3. Peer Benchmarking

6. Global Refrigeration Coolers Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021
6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032
6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7. Global Refrigeration Coolers Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

8. Global Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Application
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Application, 2015-2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022-2032
8.3.1. Commercial
8.3.1.1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.3.1.2. Convenience Stores and Mini Markets
8.3.1.3. Hospitality
8.3.2. Industrial
8.3.2.1. Refrigerated Warehouses
8.3.2.2. Fruit & Vegetable Processing
8.3.2.3. Beverage Processing
8.3.2.4. Dairy & Ice-cream Processing
8.3.2.5. Meat, Poultry, & Fish Processing
8.3.2.6. Special Applications
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application

9. Global Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Component type
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Component type, 2015-2021
9.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Component type, 2022-2032
9.3.1. Evaporators and Air coolers
9.3.1.1. Air Units
9.3.1.2. Dry Coolers
9.3.1.3. Brine Coolers
9.3.1.4. Blast/Tunnel Unit cooler
9.3.2. Condenser
9.3.2.1. Evaporative
9.3.2.2. Air-Cooled & Water-cooled
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Component type

10. Global Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Refrigerant Type
10.1. Introduction/Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Refrigerant Type, 2015-2021
10.3. Current and Future Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast By Refrigerant Type, 2022-2032
10.3.1. HFC/HFO
10.3.2. NH3
10.3.3. CO2
10.3.4. Glycol
10.3.5. Others
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Refrigerant Type

11. Global Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis By Region, 2015-2021
11.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) & Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032
11.3.1. North America
11.3.2. Latin America
11.3.3. Europe
11.3.4. Asia Pacific
11.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

12. North America Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

13. Latin America Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

14. Europe Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

15. Asia Pacific Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

16. Middle East and Africa Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

17. Key Countries Refrigeration Coolers Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

18. Market Structure Analysis
18.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
18.2. Market Concentration
18.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
18.4. Market Presence Analysis
18.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players
18.4.2. Product footprint by Players

19. Competition Analysis
19.1. Competition Dashboard
19.2. Competition Benchmarking
19.3. Competition Deep Dive
19.3.1. Johnson Controls (Ireland)
19.3.1.1. Overview
19.3.1.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.1.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.1.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.2. Lu-Ve (Italy)
19.3.2.1. Overview
19.3.2.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.2.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.2.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.3. Lennox International (US)
19.3.3.1. Overview
19.3.3.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.3.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.3.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.4. Kelvion (Germany)
19.3.4.1. Overview
19.3.4.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.4.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.4.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.5. Rivacold (Italy)
19.3.5.1. Overview
19.3.5.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.5.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.5.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.6. H.Guntner Limited (Italy)
19.3.6.1. Overview
19.3.6.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.6.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.6.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.7. Evapco Inc. (Us)
19.3.7.1. Overview
19.3.7.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.7.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.7.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.8. Thermofin (Canada)
19.3.8.1. Overview
19.3.8.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.8.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.8.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.9. Emerson Electric Co (Us)
19.3.9.1. Overview
19.3.9.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.9.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.9.4. Strategy Overview
19.3.10. Modine Manufacturing Co (Us)
19.3.10.1. Overview
19.3.10.2. Product Portfolio
19.3.10.3. Sales Footprint
19.3.10.4. Strategy Overview

20. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

21. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ozv9f

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 30% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 now sits 17% lower year-to-date. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to the downside is that investors

  • Why Shares of Novavax Are Down Tuesday

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares were down more than 16% in late-afternoon trading. On Tuesday, a dispute between the biotech maker of vaccines to treat infectious diseases and global nonprofit Gavi sent Novavax's shares dropping. On Monday, Novavax canceled its contract with Gavi, saying the nonprofit had breached an agreement to purchase, in advance, 350 million doses of Nuvaxovid, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we talk about 10 stocks that billionaire Ray Dalio dumped from his portfolio. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Billionaire Ray Dalio is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager, philanthropist, and the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the […]

  • Stocks Waver as Wall Street Awaits Fed Minutes

    Stocks wavered Wednesday as investors awaited the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting on interest rates.

  • Waiting for a Breakaway? Oppenheimer Says These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Lead Gains

    Market conditions these days are best described as ‘unsettled.’ Inflation was lower in the October print, but remains stubbornly high, while the Fed’s reactive interest rate policy is pushing up the price of capital, but has not yet constricted retail or other purchasing activity – or inflation. Other headwinds include continued bottlenecks in global supply chains, made worse by recurring COVID lockdown policies in China, and the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine. So, should investors stick to a de

  • Coinbase CEO reaffirms exchange’s BTC holdings after CZ’s tweet

    Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is reassuring users about the financial health of the Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange, following a tweet — since deleted — from CZ of Binance.

  • UBS Downgrades Petrobras to Sell Amid Incoming Headwinds

    Wall Street believes mean reversion and geopolitical tensions could play a key role

  • Who's Who in the FTX Inner Circle

    FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.

  • Is the stock market open on Black Friday? Thanksgiving week trading hours for major assets.

    Here's the trading schedule for stocks and the bond market as investors prepare for Thanksgiving.

  • Stocks Have Already Bottomed. How We Know.

    There are mounting signals that the stock market has already marked its low point. That doesn't mean upside from here will be easy, however.

  • Tesla Dangerously Loses Its Luster

    In minds and numbers, Tesla remains the star of the automotive industry. The market capitalization of Elon Musk's group is above $532 billion at last check. Toyota , General Motors , Ford and Volkswagen are far behind with market values $199 billion, $57 billion, $56.5 billion and nearly $100 billion, respectively.

  • Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong cites S.F. 'techlash' as reason for closing its HQ

    In a recent interview with the Financial Times, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) founder and CEO Brian Armstrong revealed one of the reasons for his company's contentious exit from San Francisco. Armstrong pointed to a “techlash” he said was ruining San Francisco, where people creating growth were vilified, according to a paraphrase of his words by the FT. While Armstrong moved to L.A. personally, his company went "remote-first" last year and eliminated its former S.F. headquarters office entirely.

  • S&P 500 Tops Key Level In Market Rally; Riots Hit Apple iPhone Factory In China

    The S&P 500 moved back above the key 4,000 level in a strong day for the market rally. Riots hit Apple's main China iPhone factory. Enphase Energy leads 5 stocks in buy areas.

  • Stocks to watch in after hours: Nordstrom, HP, Guess, Autodesk

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights which stocks to watch in after-hours trading.

  • Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says stocks will soar 20% next year as inflation fades—but legendary investor Bill Ackman says not so fast

    Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel says 90% of U.S. inflation is already gone, but Bill Ackman is warning investors not to forget about deglobalization.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Nasdaq Bear Market

    These wealthy hedge-fund managers were adding to high-conviction stocks as the market continued to drop in the third quarter.

  • Fed Minutes Set to Show Breadth of Support for Higher Peak Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve is set to show how united policymakers were at their meeting this month over a higher peak for interest rates than previously signaled as they calibrate their fight against decades-high inflation.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity G

  • 10 Reddit Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Reddit stocks that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Reddit Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Reddit, an online platform, caught the attention of investors last year with the […]

  • The Petri Dish: J&J vet joins Moderna as U.S. GM; Invivyd partners with investment firm

    David Jiménez, a multidecade veteran of Johnson & Johnson who was most recently president of the Janssen immunology division, has joined Moderna to oversee U.S. commercial operations.

  • Why Chevron, Occidental Petroleum, and Devon Energy Rallied Today

    Oil stocks are on the rise as Saudi Arabia's energy minister dispelled rumors that the country may increase output.